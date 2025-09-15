Last night at the Emmys, Kristen Bell was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Joanne in the romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This. Her character’s unlikely romance with Rabbi Noah, played by Adam Brody, captured the hearts of thousands. I’ll be the first to admit I rewatched their first kiss scene more times then I’d care to admit. Almost everyone else who I know who watched it did the same. But can you blame us? The show felt like the feel-good story everyone really needed right now. And it proved that the art of the rom-com isn’t just limited to the movies.
For the big night, Bell wore all Armani, down to the beauty. Her makeup artist, Courtney Hart, told me her inspiration for Bell’s look was drawn from the gown itself. She also admitted Bell’s already beautiful skin helped. “With Armani being so timeless, I wanted to focus on that signature luminous skin. The first thing that stood out to me was that black strapping detail on the dress, so I mirrored that with a very delicate black wing using the Smooth Silk Eye Pencil and a touch of black Eye Tint to add intensity and depth,” she said.
“I kept everything skin focused with the Luminous Silk Foundation for that iconic Armani glow, she added. “On the cheeks, I brought in a hint of those soft, pinkish tones you see in the dress’s shimmer using the Luminous Silk Cheek Tints and a light dusting of powder blush. The whole look is classic yet modern and lets Kristen shine in a way that feels effortless, current, and chic.”
As for the look itself, Bell told me how it all came together, below.
Did you have a vision for what you wanted to wear to the Emmys? Was there a specific look or aesthetic you were inspired by?
Kristen Bell: I honestly didn't have a specific vision! We had such a wonderful experience with Armani at the SAG Awards that we knew we wanted to collaborate with them again. The couture collection showed in July, and Nicole requested our top looks day of the show, then we secured current options as well as one option from Prive FW 2024. We had our fitting in August and narrowed it down to 3. We knew it was the one immediately!
Can you tell me about the look? How did you decide on it and what do you love most about it?
KB: I love the architectural black beaded bodice, the sheer embroidered skirt is delicate and feminine. The detail on the skirt is insane, the sequins catch the light in the most beautiful way! It’s modern, sculptural, and romantic all at once —— it’s rare to find a gown that feels both powerful and delicate at the same time!
What is your approach to red carpet dressing? Does it feel in line with how you dress in your day to day or different?
KB: My stylist and long time friend Nicole makes the selects and then we have a fitting! We are drawn to well tailored, minimalist silhouettes. My day to day dressing is easy and comfortable and it primarily varies from the Hey Gang sweat suit in grey all the way to the Hey Gang sweatsuit in olive.
Is Joanne’s style anything like yours? If so, how so and if not, what makes it different?
KB: Not at all…Joanne is way cooler than me.
What do you think she’d wear if she was nominated for an Emmy?
KB: If Joanne were nominated, she would design her dress from scratch with a really cool stylist friend and make it sleek, clean and very on trend. She would also make sure that she and Morgan were not matching.
Can you walk me through your favorite aspects of this makeup look?
KB: Natural, glowing skin and a nice flush on the cheeks is my go to for the red carpet. Courtney Hart, my makeup artist, really created something that feels timeless and complements this stunning dress.