You might have questioned the phrase "leopard is a neutral," but in my opinion, it really is true. The pattern has black and brown in it, so you can pretty much pair it with any color you want (and any clashing pattern, too, frankly). Leopard print never really goes out of fashion, but this fall and winter it's all about leopard bottoms—and more specifically, leopard pants and jeans.
I've been seeing leopard pants on all the coolest girls on my feed lately, including supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, so I really wanted to find an amazing pair for myself. You could say I failed, because I ended up finding 21 pairs from brands like Madewell, Gap, and Zara. They run the gamut from straight jeans to palazzo pants, and honestly I don't envy you—or me—in the decision-making process.
Madewell
The Longline Straight Jeans
Style these straight jeans just like you would medium-wash denim.
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans
Or opt for the barrel-leg version. It's a tough choice.
Gap
High Rise Stride Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
I love the added texture from this corduroy fabric.
ZARA
Animal Print Palazzo Pants
Leopard palazzo pants are for statement-making.
ZARA
Satin Wide-Leg Belted Pants
If you prefer to blend into the crowd, these might not be the ones for you.
ZARA
Animal Print Sequin Straight Leg Pants
Just in time for NYE celebrations.
Athleta
Elation Ultra High Rise 7/8 Legging
My Pilates instructor had the best leopard leggings the other day and honestly, these rock.
Veronica Beard
Taylor High-Rise Wide-Leg Leopard Jeans with Chaps
Leopard flares are so much fun, are you kidding me?!
Anthropologie
The Colette Ruffle-Hem Crop Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve