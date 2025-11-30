The 21 Cutest Leopard Pants From Zara, Gap, Madewell, and More

You might have questioned the phrase "leopard is a neutral," but in my opinion, it really is true. The pattern has black and brown in it, so you can pretty much pair it with any color you want (and any clashing pattern, too, frankly). Leopard print never really goes out of fashion, but this fall and winter it's all about leopard bottoms—and more specifically, leopard pants and jeans.

I've been seeing leopard pants on all the coolest girls on my feed lately, including supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, so I really wanted to find an amazing pair for myself. You could say I failed, because I ended up finding 21 pairs from brands like Madewell, Gap, and Zara. They run the gamut from straight jeans to palazzo pants, and honestly I don't envy you—or me—in the decision-making process.

Style these straight jeans just like you would medium-wash denim.

Or opt for the barrel-leg version. It's a tough choice.

I love the added texture from this corduroy fabric.

Leopard palazzo pants are for statement-making.

If you prefer to blend into the crowd, these might not be the ones for you.

Just in time for NYE celebrations.

My Pilates instructor had the best leopard leggings the other day and honestly, these rock.

Leopard flares are so much fun, are you kidding me?!

Proof that leopard doesn't have to be loud.

These are classic Ganni.

Yes, the OG jean brand makes 'em in leopard.

If you prefer the wide-leg look.

Sézane never misses.

Make these a set with the matching top.

These look so comfy.

Check out that sweet, sweet sale price.

Velvet gives these a rich-mom feel.

Channeling Avril Lavigne circa '04.

Here's a really pretty option.

TBH, I trust Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede with my (fashion) life.

For that Camille Charrière look.

