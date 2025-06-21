When Fashion People Aren't Into Neutrals, They Wear This Pretty Dress Colour Instead

Neutral dresses will always be chic, but fashion people are turning to pretty pink dresses instead this summer for something fresh. Scroll on to see the best light-pink dresses for summer 2025.

Three fashion people wearing the light pink dress trend.
From birth, I’ve always had an affinity for the colour pink. As a child, I was one of those girls who would confidently match pale-pink tights with a brighter corduroy dress and a pair of garishly bold Mary Janes. As I got older, my pink state of mind shifted, making room for a more classic colour palette dashed with the occasional vibrant shade.

Now, in summer 2025, I find myself slowly but surely retreating to my roots. With the rising temperature, I’ve left behind my statement neutrals in favour of one shade I can’t seem to stop wearing, especially in dress form: light pink.

Stylist Karina Marriot wears a light pink silk-like dress with white lace detailing and a large white rose. She has paired her dress with a black and white checked blazer in a image taken from her Instagram recently.

When I saw this romantic, cotton-candy-esque hue on stylist Karina Marriott (pictured above), I instantly understood why some are swapping their summer whites for something softer. Offering a fresh alternative to traditional neutrals, light pink—often called blush, ballet pink or rose quartz—is the subtler, more wearable sibling of bold, bright pink. As a dress, it brings a pretty yet playful wearability. With the same versatility and elegance as neutrals styles, light pink dresses offer a freshness to a variety of silhouettes. With a trend-proof elegance and a rare ability to flatter a wide range of skin tones is no wonder the stylish are making the swap.

Margot Robbie wears a pale pink dress at the Barbie Movie premier.

But why are we all thinking pink right now? The resurgence of light pink can be linked to a mix of cultural touchpoints and fashion nostalgia. The never-ending trend cycle has brought back a mass of Y2K and late-'90s styles recently, with pastel tones such as light pink at the heart of many iconic looks from early-2000s films, (and a signature shade of the era’s original it girls like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears) it was only a matter of time before it returned. But perhaps the most influential driver was the 2023 Barbie movie, which made pink—in every hue—feel freshly wearable. From Margot Robbie to Selena Gomez, celebrities embraced the high-impact colour on red carpets and social feeds alike. Post Barbie-mania, the mood has mellowed, but our affection for pink remains. Its pale counterpart is a gentler, more refined take that balances trendy with classic in the chicest way.

Today, the light-pink dress trend continues to grow in popularity. With Ariana Grande once again embodying her character, Glinda, on the second Wicked: For Good press tour, she proves the soft elegance that a light-pink dress can bring. But the trend truly cemented its place at the spring/summer 2025 shows. Designers such as Stella McCartney embraced muted ballerina pinks across floaty, sheer gowns and tailored trench coats. At Chanel, the shade appeared in fresh iterations of classic tweed, trending crochet, ruffled tulle and sheer ensembles, all shown across a spectrum of skin tones, highlighting the colour’s universal appeal. From runway to retail, the shade has filtered down to the high street, with hero brands such as Zara, H&M and Reformation offering up dresses in this pretty, wearable shade.

Ariana Grande wears a pale pink dress at the Wicked: for good premier.

So, we understand why these dresses are in the spotlight, but how do we wear them? I’d start by leaning into skin tone colour theory. Light pink complements a wide range of complexions, especially when your undertone is well matched. In simpler terms, opt for warmer pinks if you have olive or golden-toned skin, and paler, blue-based pinks if your complexion leans cooler. The right shade brings a natural glow without being overpowering. Styling-wise, versatility is key. On cooler days, layer with a denim jacket or oversized blazer. For warmer weather, try a relaxed, long-sleeved linen shirt worn open for ease. Finish the look with flip-flops or minimal strappy heels, depending on the occasion. Trust me: this is how all the most stylish people will wear the shade.

Now you're armed with the insights, scroll down and discover the 21 light-pink dresses that are a great alternative to your summer whites.

Shop Light-Pink Mini Dresses:

Dua Lipa wears the light pink dress trend in a ruffled dress form. She pairs her dress with a black and white stripped linen shirt a red shoulder bag, black cat eye sunglasses and silver thin hops. In the image she's sat with a friend and drinking a green matcha. This image was taken from her Instagram recently.

Bubble-Hem Dress
H&M
Bubble-Hem Dress

The concealed zip in the back is such a nice design detail.

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

If you’re in between sizes, I'd recommend you size down, as this dress tends to run big.

Izi Drop-Waist Mini
Free People
Izi Drop-Waist Mini

Gorgeous when paired with boat shoes and a silk scarf.

Sleeveless Tie-Back Satin Mini Dress
MAJE
Sleeveless Tie-Back Satin Mini Dress

The perfect casual day dress.

Eugénie Pink Fully Pleated Ruffled Mini Dress - Xs / Pink
Miss Rosier
Eugénie Fully Pleated Ruffled Mini Dress

The white colourway of this dress has been viral on socials for some time, but I think the pink is even prettier.

Short Dress With Bows
ZARA
Short Dress With Bows

This would be perfect for party season.

Full of Sunshine Cotton-Linen Mini
Free People
Full of Sunshine Cotton Linen Mini

Coming in 15 vibrant shades, this would be gorgeous on holiday paired with a jewelled sandal and raffia bag.

Shop Light-Pink Midi Dresses:

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

Simply sublime.

Ciara Pucker Check Midi
Free People
Ciara Pucker Check Midi

So easy to throw on and look chic.

MANGO, Floral-Print Combined Dress
MANGO
Floral-Print Combined Dress

This is the way I would wear the light-pink dress trend.

Hutch the Ridge Dress
Free People
Hutch the Ridge Dress

With a flattering drop-waist silhouette, this would look really chic at a summer wedding.

Lela Dress
Reformation
Lela Dress

This took my breath away.

En Saison Josette Sleeveless Midi Dress
Anthropologie
En Saison Josette Sleeveless Midi Dress

The fresh twist on traditional floral print has me sold.

Ikumi Tiered Printed Cotton Kota Doriya Midi Dress
EKA
Ikumi Tiered Printed Cotton Kota Doriya Midi Dress

The unique tiered silhouette with a dainty, semi-sheer flower design makes this feel really special.

Shop Light-Pink Maxi Dresses:

Sasha Mai wears the light pink dress trend. She is wearing a long pale pink dress, silver hoops and is posed in front of a white wall. This image was taken from her Instagram recently.

Long Gathered Halter Neck Dress
Massimo Dutti
Long Gathered Halter Neck Dress

How chic is this?

Zw Collection Satin Volume Dress
ZARA
Satin Volume Dress

An on-trend sunny day dress.

Frankie Dress
Reformation
Frankie Dress

This would look gorgeous with a peep toe and clutch bag.

Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown

A worthy investment. This a dress for the ages.

Strappy Embroidered Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Strappy Embroidered Maxi Dress

This is boho-chic in the best way.

Amaris Silk Devoreé Maxi Dress
Rat & Boa
Amaris Silk Devoreé Maxi Dress

This would be so pretty for a birthday or summer drinks if you're looking to make a statement.

Mela Dress
Reformation
Mela Dress

There is no uncertainty that this is a showstopper.

