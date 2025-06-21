From birth, I’ve always had an affinity for the colour pink. As a child, I was one of those girls who would confidently match pale-pink tights with a brighter corduroy dress and a pair of garishly bold Mary Janes. As I got older, my pink state of mind shifted, making room for a more classic colour palette dashed with the occasional vibrant shade.

Now, in summer 2025, I find myself slowly but surely retreating to my roots. With the rising temperature, I’ve left behind my statement neutrals in favour of one shade I can’t seem to stop wearing, especially in dress form: light pink.

When I saw this romantic, cotton-candy-esque hue on stylist Karina Marriott (pictured above), I instantly understood why some are swapping their summer whites for something softer. Offering a fresh alternative to traditional neutrals, light pink—often called blush, ballet pink or rose quartz—is the subtler, more wearable sibling of bold, bright pink. As a dress, it brings a pretty yet playful wearability. With the same versatility and elegance as neutrals styles, light pink dresses offer a freshness to a variety of silhouettes. With a trend-proof elegance and a rare ability to flatter a wide range of skin tones is no wonder the stylish are making the swap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But why are we all thinking pink right now? The resurgence of light pink can be linked to a mix of cultural touchpoints and fashion nostalgia. The never-ending trend cycle has brought back a mass of Y2K and late-'90s styles recently, with pastel tones such as light pink at the heart of many iconic looks from early-2000s films, (and a signature shade of the era’s original it girls like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears) it was only a matter of time before it returned. But perhaps the most influential driver was the 2023 Barbie movie, which made pink—in every hue—feel freshly wearable. From Margot Robbie to Selena Gomez, celebrities embraced the high-impact colour on red carpets and social feeds alike. Post Barbie-mania, the mood has mellowed, but our affection for pink remains. Its pale counterpart is a gentler, more refined take that balances trendy with classic in the chicest way.

Today, the light-pink dress trend continues to grow in popularity. With Ariana Grande once again embodying her character, Glinda, on the second Wicked: For Good press tour, she proves the soft elegance that a light-pink dress can bring. But the trend truly cemented its place at the spring/summer 2025 shows. Designers such as Stella McCartney embraced muted ballerina pinks across floaty, sheer gowns and tailored trench coats. At Chanel, the shade appeared in fresh iterations of classic tweed, trending crochet, ruffled tulle and sheer ensembles, all shown across a spectrum of skin tones, highlighting the colour’s universal appeal. From runway to retail, the shade has filtered down to the high street, with hero brands such as Zara, H&M and Reformation offering up dresses in this pretty, wearable shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, we understand why these dresses are in the spotlight, but how do we wear them? I’d start by leaning into skin tone colour theory. Light pink complements a wide range of complexions, especially when your undertone is well matched. In simpler terms, opt for warmer pinks if you have olive or golden-toned skin, and paler, blue-based pinks if your complexion leans cooler. The right shade brings a natural glow without being overpowering. Styling-wise, versatility is key. On cooler days, layer with a denim jacket or oversized blazer. For warmer weather, try a relaxed, long-sleeved linen shirt worn open for ease. Finish the look with flip-flops or minimal strappy heels, depending on the occasion. Trust me: this is how all the most stylish people will wear the shade.

Now you're armed with the insights, scroll down and discover the 21 light-pink dresses that are a great alternative to your summer whites.

Shop Light-Pink Mini Dresses:

H&M Bubble-Hem Dress £23 SHOP NOW The concealed zip in the back is such a nice design detail. Reformation Aubree Linen Dress £98 SHOP NOW If you’re in between sizes, I'd recommend you size down, as this dress tends to run big. Free People Izi Drop-Waist Mini £68 SHOP NOW Gorgeous when paired with boat shoes and a silk scarf. MAJE Sleeveless Tie-Back Satin Mini Dress £167 SHOP NOW The perfect casual day dress. Miss Rosier Eugénie Fully Pleated Ruffled Mini Dress £120 SHOP NOW The white colourway of this dress has been viral on socials for some time, but I think the pink is even prettier. ZARA Short Dress With Bows £26 SHOP NOW This would be perfect for party season. Free People Full of Sunshine Cotton Linen Mini £60 SHOP NOW Coming in 15 vibrant shades, this would be gorgeous on holiday paired with a jewelled sandal and raffia bag.

Shop Light-Pink Midi Dresses:

Shop Light-Pink Maxi Dresses: