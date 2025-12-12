I'm the Founder of the Brand Fashion People Wear When They Want to Look Polished—These 3 Staples Are Key for a Chic Wardrobe

If a fashion person were to list labels that make great suits, there's a strong chance Argent would be included on the list. Created by Sali Christeson (pictured below), who spent a decade working in finance and consistently noticed a lack of stylish yet practical work clothes, the label has quickly amassed a cult following among celebrities and style setters for its assortment of high-quality pieces, including suiting.
"A great suit never stops working for you. There’s something transformative about putting on a strong, tailored ensemble. You stand differently, speak differently, and you feel different. It communicates confidence and capability, without any complication," Christeson told us when we asked about why having a strong suit option is worth it. "I would also argue that a lot of thoughtful detail and function go into a strong suit. For instance, Argent’s designs feature interior and exterior pockets; breathable, Italian fabric; and a smart cuff detail that keeps your rolled-up sleeves from falling down." Christeson also notes the benefit of having a blazer and trousers you can mix and match with other pieces to create polished looks. Below, she expands on that with the three essentials she thinks are key for a chic and streamlined wardrobe. You'll also find inspired Argent pieces to shop.
The Three Wardrobe Staples
A Great Blazer
"Whether you prefer a fitted or relaxed silhouette (or, like me, a crewneck), the right blazer fit makes you stand a bit taller and embody your confidence. It’s also an instantly elevating design that always looks sharp—with jeans, a simple T-shirt, or in a fully suited ensemble." — Christeson
Argent
Double-Breasted Crewneck Blazer
Argent
Double-Breasted Blazer
Argent
Peak Lapel Blazer
Trousers (That Actually Fit)
"Easier said than done! One of my proudest products at Argent is our best-selling Straight Leg Trouser. This is a true workhorse that’s comfortable, elongating, and universally flattering. Getting dressed—for work, weekend, or anything in between—becomes a lot easier with a trusty silhouette that anchors every outfit." — Christeson
Argent
Straight Leg Trouser
Argent
Soho Trouser
Argent
Soho Trouser
Polished Jeans
"I may own a workwear brand, but I am a denim fan, through and through. Jeans are a foundation of my wardrobe, and specifically, ones that sit alongside all my tailored pieces. That means no fraying, no fading, and clean-lined silhouettes, such as the Annina Straight Leg jeans that are part of the Argent x Citizens of Humanity Good Work partnership." — Christeson
