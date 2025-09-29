Goodbye to These 7 Coat Trends—The 2025 Versions Set to Be Everywhere This Fall and Winter

And just like that, coat season is officially upon us once again. With it comes a slew of fresh trends (or anti-trends) to keep us looking chic and warm this winter. Finding the perfect coat can often seem like an overwhelming task. For one thing, coats don't often come cheap, so you'll probably want to take time to consider before making an investment purchase. You’ll also want to ensure you're choosing something that not only feels comfortable, warm, and stylish but will also rack up a lot of mileage on your outerwear odometer.
If you need some coat-buying guidance this season, then you've come to the right place. After analyzing the fall 2025 runways in great depth, seeing what's trending with the fashion It crowd right now, and getting plenty of input from our Who What Wear editors, we rounded up the must-have styles to invest in this season. From sleek collarless silhouettes to luxe faux-fur trimming, keep scrolling for every major 2025 coat trend to consider adding to your cold-weather wardrobe.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.