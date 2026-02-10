A Well-Dressed Person Would Describe These Elevated, Under-$100 Nordstrom Items as Chic, Period

Expensive-looking items.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
Collage of models wearing Nordstrom&#039;s best under-$100 items.
(Image credit: Nordstrom)

It's probably wild how many times I say the word "chic" on any given day. Whatever, it's one of my favorite words, and it perfectly sums up the stylish pieces I uncover when sorting through the market. Nordstrom is one of my go-to retailers for discovering elevated items that can be easily described as chic. It's actually the affordable edit (those pieces under $100) that routinely piques my interest because of their expensive-looking qualities, thanks to forward design details and modern cuts.

With all of that in mind, I curated an edit of expensive-looking Nordstrom items under $100 that well-dressed fashion people, including my colleagues at WWW, would deem chic for the season. Keep scrolling to shop strong tailoring silhouettes, cool sweaters, pretty tops, and more.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.