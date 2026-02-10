A Well-Dressed Person Would Describe These Elevated, Under-$100 Nordstrom Items as Chic, Period

It's probably wild how many times I say the word "chic" on any given day. Whatever, it's one of my favorite words, and it perfectly sums up the stylish pieces I uncover when sorting through the market. Nordstrom is one of my go-to retailers for discovering elevated items that can be easily described as chic. It's actually the affordable edit (those pieces under $100) that routinely piques my interest because of their expensive-looking qualities, thanks to forward design details and modern cuts.
With all of that in mind, I curated an edit of expensive-looking Nordstrom items under $100 that well-dressed fashion people, including my colleagues at WWW, would deem chic for the season. Keep scrolling to shop strong tailoring silhouettes, cool sweaters, pretty tops, and more.