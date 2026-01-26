Don’t Spend All Of Your Money To Look Elevated—These 29 Under $150 Nordstrom Items Are Beyond Chic

News
It's a new year, which means you might be due for a little wardrobe facelift. While I love to shop as much as the next fashion person, sometimes it seems like you can't get elevated pieces without shelling out thousands of dollars. Frankly, high-ticket items aren't always in the budget, but that doesn't mean you can't look chic for less. As a shopping editor, I spend hours digging through and hand-picking great finds so you don't have to. Recently, I've stumbled upon a range of gorgeous Nordstrom items for under $150. Don't worry. I'm no gatekeeper, so I've detailed my exact findings so you can shop these killer Nordstrom deals too.

Yes, you read that correctly. Ahead, you'll find a curated selection of elevated shoes, tops, trousers, jeans, jackets, and so much more for under $150 each. Top brands like Reformation, Open Edit, Madewell—among others make an appearance too. Whether you're looking for a light closet refresh or a complete wardrobe overhaul, there's bound to be a stunning fashion find to your liking below.

Best Under $150 Nordstrom Tops

Best Under $150 Nordstrom Shoes & Accessories

Best Under $150 Nordstrom Skirts, Trousers, Jeans

Best Under $150 Nordstrom Blazers and Jackets