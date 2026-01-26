It's a new year, which means you might be due for a little wardrobe facelift. While I love to shop as much as the next fashion person, sometimes it seems like you can't get elevated pieces without shelling out thousands of dollars. Frankly, high-ticket items aren't always in the budget, but that doesn't mean you can't look chic for less. As a shopping editor, I spend hours digging through and hand-picking great finds so you don't have to. Recently, I've stumbled upon a range of gorgeous Nordstrom items for under $150. Don't worry. I'm no gatekeeper, so I've detailed my exact findings so you can shop these killer Nordstrom deals too.
Yes, you read that correctly. Ahead, you'll find a curated selection of elevated shoes, tops, trousers, jeans, jackets, and so much more for under $150 each. Top brands like Reformation, Open Edit, Madewell—among others make an appearance too. Whether you're looking for a light closet refresh or a complete wardrobe overhaul, there's bound to be a stunning fashion find to your liking below.
Best Under $150 Nordstrom Tops
Open Edit
Waist Tie Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
The waist tie adds the perfect bit of detail.
Nordstrom
Stripe Pleat Waist Button-Up Shirt
Reformation
Iris One-Shoulder Knit Top
Reformation basics always look great.
Open Edit
Wide Sleeve Cardigan
Such an beautiful silhouette.
Princess Polly
Emersonne Cotton Blend Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Raglan Sleeve Crop Merino Wool Cardigan
Madewell is always a yes.
Free People
Cascadia One-Shoulder Tunic Top
Odd Muse
The Ultimate Muse Cap Sleeve Top
Best Under $150 Nordstrom Shoes & Accessories
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Lainey Loafer
These black loafers have a sophisticated vibe.
Nordstrom
Liza Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Menina Step
Amelie Leather Ballet Flat
You'll wear these nonstop.
adidas
Gender Inclusive Japan Low Top Sneaker
These sneakers have such a refined look.
Falke
Pure Matte 50 Semisheer Tights
Adding a pair of tights to a mini skirt or your favorite dress gives the look an elevated feel.
Nordstrom
Turner Knee High Boot
This is a nice boot if you're lookin for some affordable wide calf options.
Marc Fisher LTD
Godina Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Best Under $150 Nordstrom Skirts, Trousers, Jeans
Odd Muse
The Ultimate Muse Midi Trouser Skirt
Nordstrom
The Lennox Wide Leg Trousers
You can't go wrong with sleek black trousers.
Madewell
The Longline Straight Leg Jeans
Black jeans have such an elevated feel.
Caslon®
Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Can you believe that this is under $100?
Free People
Libre Front Yoke Wide Leg Jeans
Pair with boots and sleek tights for a put together vibe.
Levi's®
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
You can't go wrong with Levi's.
WAYF
Melina Houndstooth Crop Pants
Best Under $150 Nordstrom Blazers and Jackets
MANGO
Faux Leather Maxi Jacket
Open Edit
Exaggerated Crop Trench Coat
Cropped trench coats are the perfect mix of trendy and classic.
Princess Polly
Enlightened Faux Suede Bomber Jacket