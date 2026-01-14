I Know Well-Dressed People Will Be Into These New Items From Zara, J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Shopbop

I turn to a range of stores when I'm sourcing modern and on-trend pieces. And yes, Zara, J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Shopbop are four of those retailers. And yes, many of the well-dressed and stylish people I know (including my co-editors at Who What Wear) rely on these spots to build out their current-feeling wardrobes. On that note, I decided to scroll through the new arrivals of each store to curate an edit of pieces that I know fashion people will love (ahem, like yourself).
Below, you'll find stunning outerwear silhouettes (yes, a great faux-fur pick), elevated basics (including denim and sweaters), beautiful shoe styles, and much more.
Zara
Z.03 High-Waist Straight Long Length Jeans
This wash is It for 2026.
Reversible Double Faced Faux Leather Jacket
Split Leather Cowboy Boots
Picture these boots with your favorite skirt.
High Neck Wool Blend Short Coat
The buttons are a nice touch.
Leather Ballet Flats With Applique
Double Waistband Wide-Leg Pants
J.Crew
Fair Isle 2025 Rollneck™ Sweater
Vintage Jersey Rugby T-Shirt With Eyelet Collar
A scarf coat is always elegant.
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
Cashmere Cable-Knit 2025 Rollneck™ Sweater
Brushed Cashmere Relaxed-Fit Reversible Cardigan
Wait until you see the back.
Nordstrom
Oversize Crewneck Cotton Sweater
This sweater comes in a few different colors.
Petal & Pup
Alira Satin & Lace Midi Skirt