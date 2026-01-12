Even in 2026, Stylish Women Are Still Relying On This Classic Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Combo
Loafers are arguably one of the most versatile shoes out there, so it's inevitable that they pair effortlessly well with jeans. These 5 jeans and loafers outfits are at the top of my list to recreate in 2026.
I have to admit, I’m something of a loafer novice. I only bought my first pair last year after researching a piece on suede loafers but it's safe to say I haven’t looked back since. I’ve since added a black leather pair to my collection and I can already tell it won’t stop there. I regret not investing in them sooner; since they joined my shoe rotation, I’ve barely taken them off.
I hadn’t quite realised just how versatile loafers are. From chunky soles to suede and patent leather finishes, there’s an impressive range to choose from and their styling potential has genuinely surprised me. Ballet flats and trainers used to be my everyday go-tos, but they don’t quite work for every occasion. A loafer, on the other hand, is a shoe I’ve yet to find an unsuitable scenario for (black-tie events aside). Naturally, unsure how much wear I’d get out of them, I started on the high street with a pair from H&M. I now fully understand why Saint Laurent’s Le Loafer has achieved cult status.
My newfound appreciation for loafers has sparked a deeper interest in how to style them, and as a devoted jeans wearer, they’ve quickly become my most-worn pairing. The combination is timeless, yet it still feels relevant in 2026—proof that classics don’t have to feel boring. Together, jeans and loafers strike that perfect balance of being effortless and chic, especially when refreshed with some 2026 styling hacks.
So, without further ado, scroll on to see my five favourite jeans-and-loafer outfit formulas that prove the classic combo can feel fresh for 2026. Whether you adapt the looks using a pair you already own or, like me, are new to loafers altogether, I’d wholeheartedly recommend making them your next wardrobe investment. You can thank me later.
5 Jeans and Loafers Outfits for 2026:
1. Leather Jacket + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers
Style Notes: A leather jacket is as much a capsule wardrobe piece as jeans and loafers, so it makes sense to pair all three together. Opting for a dark brown or black and pairing it with same toned loafers and white jeans brings balance to the look.
A trench coat is a worthy investment, it will be a forever piece in your wardrobe.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
M&S is one of my high-street favourites for jeans.
The Row
Tasseled Leather Loafers
Tassel loafers are so chic.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly is one of my favourite brands for sunglasses.
3. Black Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Black Loafers
Style Notes: A black trench coat is a modern spin on a classic piece and Marilyn’s look has totally sold it to me. Keep the rest of the outfit simple and opt for a straight-leg jean and black loafer to tie the look together and keep the coat as your outfit focal point.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench Washed Black
Toteme have perfected minimalist styles.
Whistles
Black Essential Ribbed Crew
A great layering piece.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
Some of my favourite jeans are from Cos.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
A high-street pair that look designer.
4. Suede Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Don’t retire that suede jacket you bought last year any time soon – they’re still so on trend. Bring a pop of colour into your look with a cardigan like Liv, and opt for a classic brown loafer to finish it off.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets
So sleek.
Nobodys Child
Red Crew Neck Cardigan
Red makes such an impact.
ALIGNE
Low Rise Loose Wide-Leg Jeans
I'd get these to recreate Liv's look.
H&M
Loafers
I'd wear gold jewellery to tie in with the gold bar on these loafers.
5. Wool Coat + Blue Straight-Leg Jeans + Patent Loafers
Style Notes: As much as I’m longing for spring, we’re not quite there yet. I’ll be taking inspiration from Marianne and wearing my wool coat with a basic tee, classic blue straight-leg jeans and loafers. Add a ribbed sock for extra warmth on the cold days.