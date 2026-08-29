My jeans usually take a backseat during summer, but as we enter autumn, I embark on the usual routine of introducing them back into my outfit rotation, only to find that there's a disconnect. After months of loose, fluid trousers, my favourite pairs can feel heavy and unfamiliar. This is particularly prevalent with more statement styles, notably barrel-legs.
They dominated the conversation last year as a divisive silhouette, then settled into wardrobe staple status as we entered 2026 with the trend showing no sign of abating. They allowed us to experiment with volume in a way that was new and exciting, but after a summer hiatus we can find ourselves feeling a bit lost when it comes to styling them.
They key, particularly for this transitional period, is to lean heavily on elevated basics, like t-shirts and oversized shirts as well as classic textures such as denim, leather and suede. These are timeless and will never not look polished when worn with something more statement like barrel-leg jeans. There's also room to experiment with variations, like a t-shirt in a bold colour or print and shirts with dramatic collar or cuff details. As the months get colder, you can simply add to these formulas by layering knitwear and jackets, creating a capsule that keeps your barrel-leg looks feeling fresh while allowing space for you to embrace the trends that emerge as we get deeper into the season.
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So whether you're new to the barrel-leg style or are looking for new ways to wear yours, below I've found five fresh ways to style them will instantly elevate your autumn wardrobe. Read on to find out more.
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Barrel-Leg Jeans for Autumn 2026
1. Leather Top + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Kitten Heel Mules
Style Notes: This may feel niche, but for autumn 2026 we're about to see leather like we've never seen it before. The runways showcased a sleeker, glossier take on leather with funnel-neck jackets, butter-soft maxi dresses and dramatic blazers complete with shoulder pads. So if you're looking for a head-turning way to style your favourite barrel-leg jeans, a leather top is the way to go. Something sleek and minimal with a hint of peplum or hem detailing will balance the volume perfectly, giving you a winning look.
Shop the Look:
STOULS
Cherry Leather Tank
A brand that specialises in the elegance of leather and suede.
H&M
Barrel High Waist Jeans
When in doubt, a vintage wash will go with everything.
ZARA
Textured Leather Kitten-Heel Sandals
Animal print season is here!
DeMellier
The Hudson
Don't sleep on taupe for autumn 2026. It's going to be everywhere.
KarenMillen
Statement Sphere Cuff
A timeless investment.
2. Denim Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Boat Shoes
Style Notes: You can never go wrong with double denim, but if you want a take on it that feels effortlessly cool then look to indigo denim. It feels vintage with a touch of masculinity that means you can lean into chunkier footwear like boat shoes, loafers, and boots. Just ensure the denim jacket is a boxy fit that stops just above the hips for a streamlined silhouette that doesn't swamp you.
Shop the Look:
COS
Funnel-Neck Denim Jacket
The funnel-neck trend continues.
M&S
Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
Available in five different leg lengths!
Miu Miu
Leather boat shoes
For a preppy touch.
& Other Stories
Leather Shoulder Bag
A refined take on the 90s baguette bag.
Massimo Dutti
Fur-Trimmed Leather Biker Gloves
Gloves can be transitional too.
3. Striped Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Neutral lovers will already know this, but brown denim is such an effortless way to add depth to an autumnal outfit. It adds a softness that's missing from blue and black washes, while offering enough contrast to work with lighter neutrals as well as brighter shades like red, yellow, and turquoise.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend
Made from 00% organic cotton.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Add depth to your look with brown denim.
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
A wardrobe essential.
Burberry
Bloomsbury Vanity Bag
This vintage bag trend continues.
MANGO
Pearl Dangle Earrings
Add a statement pair to your everyday wardrobe.
4. Short Sleeve Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed Mules
Style Notes: In contrast to brown jeans, red jeans are your one-way ticket to making a statement with little to no effort at all, and a barrel style just takes it a step further. While it's important to keep the top minimal and slim fitted for balance, that doesn't mean it has to be boring. The short sleeve shirt has been re-imagined recently to include subtle peplums and Peter Pan collars, giving them a smart but feminine edge and making them the perfect accompaniment to voluminous jeans.
Style Notes: The camo print trend is growing and quickly becoming a surefire way to inject some 90s personality to your look. It's neutral, earthy colour palette makes it an easy print to wear as it works well with most wardrobe staples, especially barrel-leg jeans.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Ragabond Vintage Wash Camo Tee
A vintage-inspired essential.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Ella High Rise Barrel Twisted Seam Jeans
Pair vintage tops with jeans that have a worn finish.
Miista
Dagmara Boots
Perfect peeking out from under jeans or paired with a mini skirt.