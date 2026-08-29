Barrel-Leg Jeans Are Back for Autumn—5 Ways Fashion People Will Be Styling Them This Atumn

Everyone's favourite denim silhouette, the barrel-leg, is back—I've scoured the most stylish Instagram accounts and these 5 outfit are the chicest ways to wear them this autumn.

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Influencers Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt, Aude-Julie ALINGUE and Bettina Looney.
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt @aude_julie @bettinalooney)
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My jeans usually take a backseat during summer, but as we enter autumn, I embark on the usual routine of introducing them back into my outfit rotation, only to find that there's a disconnect. After months of loose, fluid trousers, my favourite pairs can feel heavy and unfamiliar. This is particularly prevalent with more statement styles, notably barrel-legs.

They dominated the conversation last year as a divisive silhouette, then settled into wardrobe staple status as we entered 2026 with the trend showing no sign of abating. They allowed us to experiment with volume in a way that was new and exciting, but after a summer hiatus we can find ourselves feeling a bit lost when it comes to styling them.

They key, particularly for this transitional period, is to lean heavily on elevated basics, like t-shirts and oversized shirts as well as classic textures such as denim, leather and suede. These are timeless and will never not look polished when worn with something more statement like barrel-leg jeans. There's also room to experiment with variations, like a t-shirt in a bold colour or print and shirts with dramatic collar or cuff details. As the months get colder, you can simply add to these formulas by layering knitwear and jackets, creating a capsule that keeps your barrel-leg looks feeling fresh while allowing space for you to embrace the trends that emerge as we get deeper into the season.

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So whether you're new to the barrel-leg style or are looking for new ways to wear yours, below I've found five fresh ways to style them will instantly elevate your autumn wardrobe. Read on to find out more.

5 Fresh Ways to Wear Barrel-Leg Jeans for Autumn 2026

1. Leather Top + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Kitten Heel Mules

Influencer Bettina Looney wearing a fringed leather halterneck top, barrel leg jeans and kitten heel mules.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: This may feel niche, but for autumn 2026 we're about to see leather like we've never seen it before. The runways showcased a sleeker, glossier take on leather with funnel-neck jackets, butter-soft maxi dresses and dramatic blazers complete with shoulder pads. So if you're looking for a head-turning way to style your favourite barrel-leg jeans, a leather top is the way to go. Something sleek and minimal with a hint of peplum or hem detailing will balance the volume perfectly, giving you a winning look.

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2. Denim Jacket + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Boat Shoes

Influencer Aude-Julie ALINGUE wearing a denim jacket, barrel-leg jeans and boat shoes.

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with double denim, but if you want a take on it that feels effortlessly cool then look to indigo denim. It feels vintage with a touch of masculinity that means you can lean into chunkier footwear like boat shoes, loafers, and boots. Just ensure the denim jacket is a boxy fit that stops just above the hips for a streamlined silhouette that doesn't swamp you.

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3. Striped Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Loafers

Influencer Anne Johannsen wearing a striped shirt, barrel-leg jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @annejohannsen)

Style Notes: Neutral lovers will already know this, but brown denim is such an effortless way to add depth to an autumnal outfit. It adds a softness that's missing from blue and black washes, while offering enough contrast to work with lighter neutrals as well as brighter shades like red, yellow, and turquoise.

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4. Short Sleeve Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed Mules

Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing a peplum blouse, red barrel-leg jeans and pointed mules.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: In contrast to brown jeans, red jeans are your one-way ticket to making a statement with little to no effort at all, and a barrel style just takes it a step further. While it's important to keep the top minimal and slim fitted for balance, that doesn't mean it has to be boring. The short sleeve shirt has been re-imagined recently to include subtle peplums and Peter Pan collars, giving them a smart but feminine edge and making them the perfect accompaniment to voluminous jeans.

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5. Camo T-Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Square-Toe Boots

Influencer Chloe Mihailovich wearing a camo print t-shirt, barrel-leg jeans and square toe boots.

(Image credit: @chloemihailo)

Style Notes: The camo print trend is growing and quickly becoming a surefire way to inject some 90s personality to your look. It's neutral, earthy colour palette makes it an easy print to wear as it works well with most wardrobe staples, especially barrel-leg jeans.

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