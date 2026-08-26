I may be biased, but I’ve always believed that jeans are the hardest-working piece in any capsule wardrobe. Versatile, timeless and always easy to throw on at a moment's notice, I have yet to find a pair that I'm not charmed by. And while they look polished with almost everytop trend going, there's one pairing I return to time and time again: jeans and a shirt.
Simple in theory, smart in practice, it's a combination that can easily transition from casual to polished depending on how you choose to style it. Oversized pieces instantly have a laid-back allure, and dressier formal occasions call for classic colour ways, muted prints and structured shapes that feel far more "put together".
Now, if you’re looking at the heat and questioning whether it's time to dust off this combo, trust me, autumn's blissful chill is mere days away. Because of this, I’ve been looking at the best ways to wear it ahead of the seasonal change. Having spent time researching this year's trending denim and smart shirt styles, I’ve been able to compile a look book of sorts. So naturally, I had to share it with you. This is how to style jeans and a shirt—the cool women edition.
The 5 Best Shirt and Jeans Outfits To Wear This Autumn:
1. Plaid Shirt + Drawstring Jeans
Style Notes: A blue shirt and loose jeans are nothing new style-wise, but if you’re looking to give this classic look an It-girl spin, there are a few tricks you can employ to bring it up to date Firstly a crisp, white tank top will be your biggest asset as the casual addition makes the whole look feel less contrived. Secondly, an equally laidback pair of drawstring jeans keeps the look minimal fuss, maximum pay off.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Oversized shirt
No need to size up in the Stories style as it comes naturally oversized.
Reformation
Calie Tank
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite style.
Pull & Bear
Low-Rise Jogger Jeans
Jogger style jeans are not only super comfy but look super chic in an indigo wash too.
Senso
70mm Elvie Iv Sandals
This is how I'll be playing with prints this season.
MANGO
Suede Shoulder Bag
This suede shoulder bag could easily be designer.
2. Denim Shirt + Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Can you ever go wrong with a Canadian tuxedo? Balancing the ease of a two-piece set with a healthy dose of cool confidence, double denim has long been a favourite of fashion's best dressed. If you want to make yours feel less Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the noughties and more autumn 2026 appropriate, lean into fashion-forward finishes and understated accessories à la Nnenna Echem (pictured above).
I can't quite believe that these block heel beauties are only £45.
Linda Farrow x Jacquemus
Notte Sunglasses
I'm currently obsessed with the Linda Farrow x Jacquemus eyewear collaboration.
Calvin Klein
Chunky Buckle Belt
This minimal belt will work well with all the jeans in your autumn rotation.
3. Pinstripe Shirt + Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser, straight-leg jeans are probably a staple fixture in your go-tos. However, if you’re looking for a subtle update, why not try out a pair of sleek stovepipes? With a slimmer fit, the streamlined silhouette strikes the perfect balance between polished and everyday comfort—and come autumn, they’ll look exceptionally stylish finished with a structured leather jacket. For a seasonal swap trade a pretty pair of heeled ballet flats for swap out Lucy Williams inspired ankle boots (pictured above). Weather-dependent, of course.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Leather Jacket
If you're looking for a leather jacket, the simpler the better. That way it will stay in your rotation for decades, not seasons.
7 For All Mankind
Stovepipe Straight Jeans
Stovepipe jeans have been huge this year.
Uniqlo
Rayon Blend Shirt
Clean, smart, effective.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Crossbody Hobo Bag
The perfect, vintage-inspired finishing touch.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Livia Pumps
Such an elegant rounded toe.
4. Contrast Trim Shirt + Kick Flare Jeans
Style Notes: In case you missed it, boho is back in a big way this autumn. But in 2026, it's not only the Chloé-coded whimsy which has taken our fancy. This season, for those averse to pretty dresses, lean into country and western coded denim styling. From big buckled belts to two-tone denim, this is the cooler, more "now" way to embrace the trend , and Sarah Lysander (pictured above) makes the strongest case for it. Be it her distressed bootcuts or slouchy suede bag, this is modern bohemia at its very best.
Shop the Look:
Nili Lotan
Florence high-rise flared jeans
Zoe Kravitz was recently spotted out in a pair of jeans just like this.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Silk Western Shirt
Shop Sarah's exact shirt.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Id Shoulder Bag
Whilst the tan version of this bag is sold out, the chocolate brown version is still in stock.
Free People
Blaze Pull-On Boots
Pull on boots will be everywhere by September 1st.
Sezane
Virgil Jumper
I can't wait to pull out my thick knits.
5. Polo Shirt + Barrel Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Now, further proof that a shirt and jeans doesn’t have to be boring. Case in point: Diana Garcia Urbina's most recent look (pictured above). Using a vibrant striped polo to inject a playful pop into her look, she uses shapely barrel-leg jeans to balance the look. From her oversized sunglasses to the contrasting tan bowling bag, this is certainly a look I’ll be saving for later.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Fable Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
These jeans come in 10 colours.
DUNST
Striped Polo Shirt
Shop Diana's exact polo.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer
I've yet find a chicer loafer.
Reiss
Alma Bowling Bag
This bag has been top of my wish list for some time.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.