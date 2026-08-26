Jeans Are An Autumn Staple—Everyone With Taste Will Be Wearing Them With These 5 Shirt Styles

Depending on how you style them, jeans and a shirt will be the hardest working combination in your rotation. Scroll to see why.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
three of the five jeans and a shirt outfits to wear this autumn, as spoken about in this piece.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

I may be biased, but I’ve always believed that jeans are the hardest-working piece in any capsule wardrobe. Versatile, timeless and always easy to throw on at a moment's notice, I have yet to find a pair that I'm not charmed by. And while they look polished with almost every top trend going, there's one pairing I return to time and time again: jeans and a shirt.

Simple in theory, smart in practice, it's a combination that can easily transition from casual to polished depending on how you choose to style it. Oversized pieces instantly have a laid-back allure, and dressier formal occasions call for classic colour ways, muted prints and structured shapes that feel far more "put together".

Now, if you’re looking at the heat and questioning whether it's time to dust off this combo, trust me, autumn's blissful chill is mere days away. Because of this, I’ve been looking at the best ways to wear it ahead of the seasonal change. Having spent time researching this year's trending denim and smart shirt styles, I’ve been able to compile a look book of sorts. So naturally, I had to share it with you. This is how to style jeans and a shirt—the cool women edition.

The 5 Best Shirt and Jeans Outfits To Wear This Autumn:

1. Plaid Shirt + Drawstring Jeans

sofiaboman

(Image credit: @sofiaboman)

Style Notes: A blue shirt and loose jeans are nothing new style-wise, but if you’re looking to give this classic look an It-girl spin, there are a few tricks you can employ to bring it up to date Firstly a crisp, white tank top will be your biggest asset as the casual addition makes the whole look feel less contrived. Secondly, an equally laidback pair of drawstring jeans keeps the look minimal fuss, maximum pay off.

Shop the Look:

2. Denim Shirt + Straight Leg Jeans

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Can you ever go wrong with a Canadian tuxedo? Balancing the ease of a two-piece set with a healthy dose of cool confidence, double denim has long been a favourite of fashion's best dressed. If you want to make yours feel less Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the noughties and more autumn 2026 appropriate, lean into fashion-forward finishes and understated accessories à la Nnenna Echem (pictured above).

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Shop the Look:

3. Pinstripe Shirt + Stovepipe Jeans

lucywilliams02

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser, straight-leg jeans are probably a staple fixture in your go-tos. However, if you’re looking for a subtle update, why not try out a pair of sleek stovepipes? With a slimmer fit, the streamlined silhouette strikes the perfect balance between polished and everyday comfort—and come autumn, they’ll look exceptionally stylish finished with a structured leather jacket. For a seasonal swap trade a pretty pair of heeled ballet flats for swap out Lucy Williams inspired ankle boots (pictured above). Weather-dependent, of course.

Shop the Look:

4. Contrast Trim Shirt + Kick Flare Jeans

sarahlysander

(Image credit: @sarahlysander)

Style Notes: In case you missed it, boho is back in a big way this autumn. But in 2026, it's not only the Chloé-coded whimsy which has taken our fancy. This season, for those averse to pretty dresses, lean into country and western coded denim styling. From big buckled belts to two-tone denim, this is the cooler, more "now" way to embrace the trend , and Sarah Lysander (pictured above) makes the strongest case for it. Be it her distressed bootcuts or slouchy suede bag, this is modern bohemia at its very best.

Shop the Look:

5. Polo Shirt + Barrel Leg Jeans

monpetitchuchu

(Image credit: @monpetitchuchu)

Style Notes: Now, further proof that a shirt and jeans doesn’t have to be boring. Case in point: Diana Garcia Urbina's most recent look (pictured above). Using a vibrant striped polo to inject a playful pop into her look, she uses shapely barrel-leg jeans to balance the look. From her oversized sunglasses to the contrasting tan bowling bag, this is certainly a look I’ll be saving for later.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.