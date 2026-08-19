In Paris, Every French Woman's Autumn Wardrobe Includes These 5 Pieces

After touching down from my final summer holiday of the year, it took approximately one step outside for me to notice a definite change in the air. For the first time in months, London felt cooler, the skies were decidedly greyer and, whilst I'm not quite ready to retire my flip-flops just yet, sartorially speaking, my mind is already drifting towards autumn.
In my—and most fashion people's—opinion this is when fashion really comes into its own. After months of linen dresses, raffia bags and barely-there sandals, suddenly there's layering, texture and proper styling to play with again. And when I'm looking for inspiration, there's one place I return to every year: Paris.
It's hardly a secret that I spend a disproportionate amount of time decoding French style, but come autumn, the formula is refreshingly simple. Think fine-knit cardigans, straight-leg denim in rich indigo, blue or ecru, lightweight cropped wool jackets and soft leather loafers. Even accessories start to signal the seasonal shift, with sleek shoulder bags replacing the woven totes we've relied on all summer.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Keep scrolling to shop five timeless pieces that form the backbone of the French-inspired autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop 5 Best French Autumn Capsule Wardrobe Pieces 2026
1. Fine-Knit Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cotton Crew Cardigan
A best-seller for a reason, Reformation's Clara cardigan will quickly become the backbone of your autumn wardrobe.
COS
Merino Wool Cardigan
The softest merino wool cardigan you can style with a white tee and straight-leg denim now, or layer thermal pieces underneath later in the season.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Wool-Cotton Cardigan
You heard it here first: navy is the sleekest colour for autumn.
Nobodys Child
Grey Crew Neck Cardigan
You'll get so much wear out of this.
Uniqlo
100% Merino Crew Neck Cardigan
100% merino for under £35? Sign me up.
2. Wool Jacket
Double-Faced Pankou Jacket
The collarless Pankou jacket from Rohe will forever be my favourite style for autumn.
sezane
Will Jacket
So French-coded.
ALIGNE
Paloma Wool Blend Jacket
Mark my words—this will sell out before October.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Wool Double Faced Scarf Jacket
The scarf jacket trend is so inherently chic.
Reformation
Owen Jacket
Pair with trousers and ballet flats for the perfect autumn look.
3. Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Fashion's favourite pair of jeans, the Agolde 90s silhouette delivers the French nonchalance instantly.
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Khaite's Danielle jeans are a cult style for a reason.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Straight Jean
As a denim aficionado, Abercrombie jeans are my favourite.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Regular Long Length Jeans
Ecru jeans are perfect for the transitional season.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
The perfect pair of sharp denim you can style with a cardigan and ankle boots this coming season.
4. Gathered Loafers
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
These are so expensive-looking.
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
The chocolate brown looks so rich.
ALOHAS
Aven Black Leather Loafers | Alohas
I own these and can confirm—they're the most comfortable loafers I've ever tried.
M&S
Leather Loafers
These are already in my basket.
ysl
Le Loafers
An investment purchase you'll never regret, Saint Laurent's Le Loafers are a cult fashion product.
5. Sleek Shoulder Bag
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
The best-selling Stockholm bag from Demellier is now available in a sleek shoulder style, and the sumptuous suede is my favourite iteration.
sezane
Gary Bag
From the shape to the size, this is the perfect bag for every day.
The Row
Alma Baguette
One of The Row's newer bags, the Alma is bound to sell out fast.
Strathberry
Kite Hobo Maxi
The perfect carry-all that combines practicality with elegance.
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
This is officially at the top of my autumn wish-list.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.