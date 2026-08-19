In Paris, Every French Woman's Autumn Wardrobe Includes These 5 Pieces

From fine-knit cardigans and straight-leg denim to polished loafers, these are the five staples French women rely on for effortlessly chic autumn dressing.

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Autumn capsule wardrobe
(Image credit: @juliesfi @salome.mory @sylviemus__)
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After touching down from my final summer holiday of the year, it took approximately one step outside for me to notice a definite change in the air. For the first time in months, London felt cooler, the skies were decidedly greyer and, whilst I'm not quite ready to retire my flip-flops just yet, sartorially speaking, my mind is already drifting towards autumn.

In my—and most fashion people's—opinion this is when fashion really comes into its own. After months of linen dresses, raffia bags and barely-there sandals, suddenly there's layering, texture and proper styling to play with again. And when I'm looking for inspiration, there's one place I return to every year: Paris.

autumn capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

It's hardly a secret that I spend a disproportionate amount of time decoding French style, but come autumn, the formula is refreshingly simple. Think fine-knit cardigans, straight-leg denim in rich indigo, blue or ecru, lightweight cropped wool jackets and soft leather loafers. Even accessories start to signal the seasonal shift, with sleek shoulder bags replacing the woven totes we've relied on all summer.

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Keep scrolling to shop five timeless pieces that form the backbone of the French-inspired autumn capsule wardrobe.

Shop 5 Best French Autumn Capsule Wardrobe Pieces 2026

1. Fine-Knit Cardigan

2. Wool Jacket

3. Straight-Leg Jeans

4. Gathered Loafers

5. Sleek Shoulder Bag

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.