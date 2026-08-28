If I Were Going Back to School This Month, I'd Show These 13 Nail Ideas to My Manicurist

It's been a few years since I've walked into a classroom, but I can still remember the thrill of that first day back on campus. The faint whispers of fall weather in the air, the sight of students lounging on the lawn or in hammocks strung between trees, and the chance to reunite with friends you haven't seen since leaving for summer break. After a few months of R&R, it's normal to want to make a good impression on your first day back, and one of the best ways to achieve first-day compliments is by rocking a chic set of nails.
No matter if you're required to wear a uniform or like dressing to impress for school, your manicure is the one thing that can both pull a look together and showcase your personal style. There's the classic French manicure, which tells people you're polished and sophisticated, or glazed nails, which lets everyone know you have trendy taste. But if you're a nail art lover, you can go even bolder with striped tips, preppy plaids, or the kitchen sink (aka, mismatched nails).
Whether you're starting at a new school, returning for another year, or simply taking advantage of back-to-school season to start over, here are 13 nail ideas to kickstart your semester in style.
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13 Back-to-School Nail Ideas to Save Right Now
Tortoiseshell Tips
I don't know about you, but this ultra-thin tortoiseshell French tip design screams BTS. Hailey Bieber has been seen wearing a set of spotted nails in the past, but this subtle iteration is classic enough to work for both strict dress codes and more casual environments alike. Plus, the warm color scheme feels so perfect for fall.
Melted Milk Chocolate
When in doubt, go neutral. These ultra-shiny chocolate nails look like a melted Hershey's Kiss, and we can't get enough of them as summer fades into fall. Try a few even layers of OPI's You Don't Know Suzi to get a similar shellac.
Prep School Stripes
If you want to lean into your bookish new beginnings with a fitting mani, try the striped French trend. Beauty lovers can't stop wearing this preppy nail art in all different iterations—from vertical, full-nail stripes to colorful French tips. No matter how you slice it, your school friends will be obsessed.
Mix-n-Matcha
Your morning matcha is a first-period staple, so why not get a complementary manicure? This mismatched set by celebrity manicurist Imarni Ashman on Iris Law is a perfect back-to-school pick for someone who wants something eye-catching sans time-consuming nail art.
Homecoming Queen
Between bedazzled nails, iPhones, and birthday cakes, the rhinestone craze of the early aughts has been fully resurrected in 2026. Whether you're going for bedazzled flower nail art like Kylie Jenner's Coachella nails or studding your tips in tiny clusters, these looks are so very homecoming-coded. Save for your next formal or dance.
Bold Blues
Sometimes all you need is a single, bold polish to make an impact. This bright robin's egg blue is a great choice for those last few weeks of summer weather.
Asymmetrical French
If you're looking for something a bit out of the box, try your hand at this asymmetrical French manicure. The askew tip adds a level of intrigue, while the contrasting colors and dots make it an optical illusion. Just don't let it distract you from your work.
A+ Argyle
Lean into your scholarly side with this academia-inspired set. These argyle nails are equally fall-coded and eye-catching, so be prepared for every classmate, teacher, and hallway passerby to pay you a compliment.
Ombré French
If a French manicure feels a touch too traditional for you, consider this gradient alternative instead. The pink base blends effortlessly with white towards the tips of the nails, offering the same elongated effect that we know and love without such harsh lines.
Mismatched Mania
Can't decide on one kind of nail art? Lucky for you, trendsetters in 2026 say to get them all. I bet you'll see mismatched sets all over the nails of your classmates, and they'll want to get a good look at yours when they see this chic combination of French tips, animal spots, and chrome finishes.
Contrast Studs
"Studded" nail art is a simple way to amp up a single-polish manicure with little effort—all you need is a dotting tool and your shade of choice. To make things even more eye-catching, try swapping colors on different hands.
Jelly-Pink Aura
We love aura nails just as much as the next person, but this sheer, jelly iteration takes things to the next level. For something soft and sophisticated, try this gradient look that will score you major aura points. (Sorry, had to.)
Pink Velvet
Square-shaped nails are slowly but surely creeping back into trendy territory. Add en vogue velvet nail polish to the mix, and this look becomes red-hot. Pink cat-eye nails work at any time of the year, but they feel fun and fresh for the beginning of a new school year.
Shop Products for Back-to-School Nails
OPI
Nail Polish in You Don’t Know Suzi
A rich, chocolate shade to usher in fall.
Essie
Nail Polish in In The Cab-Ana
Aquamarine is the color of the summer, and it looks extra cute on your fingertips.
Sheglam
Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil
Nail care is just as important as the manicure itself.
FingerPaints
Hip Hip Hue-Ray Striping Polish
For those French tip designs.
PaintLab
Medium Bejeweled Almond Press-On Nails
The quickest and most inexpensive bejeweled mani you'll ever get.
Le Mini Macaron
Le Glazed! Chrome Nail Powder Set
Get glazed nails from the comfort of your own home.
OPI
Xpress/On Ombré Press-On Nails in Dream Come Hue
Though budget-friendly, these ombré French nails look so sophisticated.
Deco Beauty
'90s Baby Nail Art Stickers
These tiny nail stickers make it easier than ever to achieve Jenner-like bedazzled nails at home.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.