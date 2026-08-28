The Elevated Basic Fashion People Are Wearing With Skirts Instead of T-Shirts

While a T-shirt is a year-round item that I will always be a fan of, there's another classic basic that is much more elevated to wear with a skirt for fall. It's perfect for the season and works well in this particular outfit formula. The item in question? A button-down shirt. It's a versatile piece that I often see with pants and jeans, but it looks especially chic with a skirt. This fall is all about expanding personal style by trying something new, and what better way to do so than by switching from a T-shirt or baby tee to a button-down?
Fashion people online seem to agree, as many are wearing button-down shirts with their skirts. My usual summer Instagram feed has been replaced with this specific outfit trend, and I'm not mad at it. The chic dressers have inspired me to wear this exact outfit formula as the weather cools down. If you're in need of fall outfit inspiration, let this combination be your solution. Keep scrolling to shop each elegant button-down-and-skirt outfit.
Outfit #1
If you want your outfit to look expensive this fall, pair a lace-trim skirt with a striped button-down for added texture and eye-catching detail. Slip on thong sandals if the weather permits. This is perfect for the "not too hot, not too chilly" weather.
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Amelia Heeled Thongs
Outfit #2
Red and cream are the chicest color combination. If you're a simple dresser who isn't big on color, I highly suggest this outfit if you want to experiment. Accessorize with a plaid bag to really get into the fall spirit.
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ZARA
Contrast Cuff Striped Shirt in Red/White
L'Academie
Geneia Midi Skirt
Burberry
Margate Large Raffia Hobo Bag
Outfit #3
Sticking with neutral tones doesn't have to be boring. You can style a brown striped button-down with a buttery leather skirt in rich brown. And just so you know, black and brown can totally go together. Accessorize with black accents, like a shoulder bag and heels.
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Comme Si
La Shirt Classica
Helmut Lang
Leather Saddle Skirt
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30 in Loved Leather
Outfit #4
A pop of blue will never fail you, particularly a sky-blue button-down paired with a cream skirt. If it's chillier than expected, a contrast-collar jacket is your best route to keep your look uniform, chic, and expensive looking. Complete your look with a pair of black pumps.
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LIONESS
Workwear Jacket
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Oversized Cotton Shirt in Blue
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Ella Skirt
Tony Bianco
Baz Sling Back
Outfit #5
If you're wearing a classic white button-down, why not have some fun with a slightly sheer sequin skirt? This look below is my favorite out of the bunch. It's a head-turner without much effort. No need to overthink, as this is just a simple three-piece look with the black mules. You can add a bag or sunglasses if you'd like to dress it up further.
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J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Button-Up Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
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A.L.C.
Kali Skirt
Dolce Vita
Cleo Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Mules
Outfit #6
If you're into '90s minimalism, this look is for you. A simple white button-down and long black skirt with heels go a long way. You'll look absolutely chic and put-together.
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COMME SI
Cotton-Poplin Shirt
EAVES
Golan Skirt
Sam Edelman
Summer Pumps in Black
Outfit #7
Even though the weather is about to cool down, if you're absolutely not over summer yet, butter yellow is the color to wear. Pair your button-down with a ruched skirt in the same shade for a stylish monochrome look. Slip on some platform flip-flops and add other accessories, like a handbag or sunglasses, to complete your outfit.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.