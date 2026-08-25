If you want to ready your wardrobe for a stylish season ahead, can I make one small suggestion? Instead of defaulting to jeans every day, take your cues from some of the most stylish people out there, Bella Hadid included, and inject a little more energy into your everyday looks with the red trouser trend.
An unfussy wardrobe addition, red trousers work with all the basics you’d typically reach for with jeans—basic white T-shirts and everyday tanks—but look just as good with autumn favourites, grey knits and black cardigans included. The real difference is that instead of fading into the foundation of an outfit, that punchy red hue energises a look, making simple, throw-on outfits feel far more considered.
Shaping up to be one of autumn’s most impactful trends, I’ve spotted chic pairs cropping up across the new-in sections of some of the buzziest names, from Reformation, Staud and With Nothing Underneath to high-street favourites including Zara and M&S.
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Read on to shop my edit of the best pairs below.
Shop Red Trousers:
ZARA
100% Linen Pleated Trousers
Style these with the matching shirt or pair with a basic tee.
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pant
The low-rise silhouette give these a relaxed, wearable energy.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Side Stripe Straight Leg Joggers
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend Trousers
With Nothing Underneath's trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.