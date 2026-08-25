Spotted in Scandinavia—4 Chic Styling Hacks To Make Your Summer Staples Autumn-Ready

Need some help taking your summer staples into autumn? These are the autumn styling hacks the chicest Scandis are wearing right now.

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(Image credit: Darrel Hunter, Claire Guillon)
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I've been doing a little Scandi street-style spotting lately, and I've noticed a handful of chic styling hacks cropping up again and again. From unexpected additions that give your favourite summer pieces a new lease of life, to the high-impact accessory trend fashion people are already wearing on repeat, these are the easy styling tricks I'm taking note of now.

If you want to give your wardrobe a more autumnal edge without packing away your summer staples just yet, these are the transitional styling hacks the chicest Scandinavians are adopting now.

1. Socks and Slingbacks

Scandi Autumn styling hack trends.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter)

Style Notes: One of my favourite ways to start weaving a little autumnal energy into my wardrobe is to style my favourite summer shoes with a textured sock. And I'm not alone—I've started spotting a handful of chic Scandis doing the same. Not only does the pairing extend the lifespan of your favourite warm-weather shoes, but it also adds texture and interest to an outfit with very little effort.

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2. Jumpers Worn Around the Waist

Scandi Autumn styling hack trends.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter)

Style Notes: Before we really need to bundle up, fashion people are keeping their favourite knits close to hand, slinging them around their waists to add another layer to their outfits. One chic dresser caught my eye by weaving the purple and red colour combination trend into her look with this simple styling trick. Practical, effortless and cool, it's one I'll be keeping in my rotation from here on out.

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3. Textured Brooches

Scandi Autumn styling hack trends.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Style Notes: If there's one accessory that's set to do some serious heavy lifting this autumn, it's the brooch. But rather than opting for something delicate and traditional, Scandi dressers are reaching for oversized, textured styles, pinning them onto jackets, knits and even simple tank tops for a low-effort way to introduce some autumnal texture while we're still in that tricky in-between season.

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4. Dresses Over Trousers

Scandi Autumn styling hack trends.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Style Notes: Don't relegate your favourite cotton summer dresses to the back of your wardrobe once September rolls around. Instead, give them a new lease of life by styling them over trousers. Choosing a dress and trousers in tonal hues makes the two-piece look feel considered and cohesive, while the contrasting hemlines add just enough visual interest.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.