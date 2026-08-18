Forget What You Think: Cardigans Are No Longer Considered "Boring"

The humble cardigan is about to become the most hard-working staple in your wardrobe. See the cardigan trends that are going to take over for autumn 2026 below.

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Influencers Katherine Ormerod, Jessica Skye and Karina wearing cardigans.
(Image credit: @katherine_ormerod @_jessicaskye @styleidealist)
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As a fashion editor, I firmly believe the humble cardigan has always been stylish, but often it gets overlooked for more minimal throw-on-and-go styles such as the crew-neck jumper or sleeveless knitted vest.

Those who know how to get the best out of a cardigan understand its versatility: it can elevate a capsule wardrobe or make a statement and bring ease to transitional dressing. Just like the aforementioned knits, the cardigan has a low-key vibe that can be utilised to create a cool, effortless outfit. It's all a matter of cut, colour and styling. A short-sleeve crew-neck style feels vintage and feminine, while an oversized and slouchy V-neck carries notes of masculine grunge.

There's a cardigan for every style tribe, and the runway is the best way to get ahead of the trends and source inspiration. Tory Burch gave us a lesson in minimalism by teaming thin, collared, slim-fit cardigans in pastel shades with trousers in rich neutrals like chocolate brown and navy. Celine leaned into layering by styling an unassuming black cardigan over the top of a printed silk shirt and red roll-neck. For maximalists, Chloé created a whole new silhouette with a ribbed, lace-trim off-the-shoulder number in teal blue, while Chopova Lowena went homespun with cross-stitch prints and Hodakova took texture to a whole new level with oversized Fair Isle and cable-knit cardigans.

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So whether you're looking to diversify your knitwear collection, find that one piece to ground your transitional wardrobe or are looking for a fresh way to make a statement, read on for my edit of the 5 cardigan trends to know about for autumn 2026.

5 Autumn 2026 Cardigan Trends to Have On Your Radar:

1. Short Sleeve

Influencer Katherine Ormerod wearing a navy short sleeve cardigan, lace-hem trousers and loafers.

(Image credit: @katherine_ormerod)

Style Notes: If cardigans have always felt a bit pedestrian to you, let me introduce you to the short-sleeve cardigan. The sleeve length gives it structure, and a cool off-duty vibe not typical of the knit that's perfect for transitional dressing. Style like you would a t-shirt with jeans or wide-leg trousers, or layer over one and leave all except the top button undone for a easy take on layering.

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2. Striped

Influencer Jessica Skye wearing a striped cardigan and denim shorts.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Stripes, just like cardigans, are perennial and can easily be carried over from summer into autumn. Go classic with monochrome and nautical colour ways, or use the print to make a statement with bold shades and patterns.

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3. Embellished

Influencer Karina wearing a red cardigan embellished with a pink feather brooch, with a white skirt and black bag.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Embellishment as a trend tends to quieten down around summer, with the exception of summer sequins and holiday dressing, but re-emerges for autumn. Brooches, pearls, crystals and 3D applique instantly add interest to basics like cardigans, and the spectrum is vast. From dainty pearl buttons for something subtle to oversized rosettes and crystal-encrusted necklines for more of a statement, the level of embellishment is yours to choose.

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4. Crochet

Influencer Hannah Shepherd wearing a crochet cardigan.

(Image credit: @hannah_sheps)

Style Notes: Crochet had a grown-up evolution this summer, abandoning its garishly colourful roots in favour of a more neutral, structured aesthetic. This shift has made its rich texture more wearable and versatile, and in neutral palettes can be carried over into autumn and worn with heavier textures like suede and leather.

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5. Fair Isle

Influencer India Cardona wearing a fair isle cardigan.

(Image credit: @india.cardona)

Style Notes: Fair Isle is a mainstay of autumn/winter knitwear, and in cardigan form there's more variety when it comes to styling. Wear it buttoned up as a focal-point, layer over basics like t-shirts and roll necks or wear open and layered over a striped shirt for a print clash.

Shop Fair Isle Cardigans: