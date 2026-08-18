Forget What You Think: Cardigans Are No Longer Considered "Boring"

As a fashion editor, I firmly believe the humble cardigan has always been stylish, but often it gets overlooked for more minimal throw-on-and-go styles such as the crew-neck jumper or sleeveless knitted vest.
Those who know how to get the best out of a cardigan understand its versatility: it can elevate a capsule wardrobe or make a statement and bring ease to transitional dressing. Just like the aforementioned knits, the cardigan has a low-key vibe that can be utilised to create a cool, effortless outfit. It's all a matter of cut, colour and styling. A short-sleeve crew-neck style feels vintage and feminine, while an oversized and slouchy V-neck carries notes of masculine grunge.
There's a cardigan for every style tribe, and the runway is the best way to get ahead of the trends and source inspiration. Tory Burch gave us a lesson in minimalism by teaming thin, collared, slim-fit cardigans in pastel shades with trousers in rich neutrals like chocolate brown and navy. Celine leaned into layering by styling an unassuming black cardigan over the top of a printed silk shirt and red roll-neck. For maximalists, Chloé created a whole new silhouette with a ribbed, lace-trim off-the-shoulder number in teal blue, while Chopova Lowena went homespun with cross-stitch prints and Hodakova took texture to a whole new level with oversized Fair Isle and cable-knit cardigans.
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So whether you're looking to diversify your knitwear collection, find that one piece to ground your transitional wardrobe or are looking for a fresh way to make a statement, read on for my edit of the 5 cardigan trends to know about for autumn 2026.
5 Autumn 2026 Cardigan Trends to Have On Your Radar:
1. Short Sleeve
Style Notes: If cardigans have always felt a bit pedestrian to you, let me introduce you to the short-sleeve cardigan. The sleeve length gives it structure, and a cool off-duty vibe not typical of the knit that's perfect for transitional dressing. Style like you would a t-shirt with jeans or wide-leg trousers, or layer over one and leave all except the top button undone for a easy take on layering.
Shop Short Sleeve Cardigans:
DOEN
Alesia Cashmere Cardigan
A chic way to carry pastels into next season.
KHAITE
Nora Cropped Cashmere Cardigan
Soft cashmere, subtle puffed shoulders and a gentle crop. Swoon.
Reformation
Maude Cashmere Cardigan
For a pop of red.
COS
Merino Wool Short-Sleeved Cardigan
100% wool.
ZARA
Fringed Knit Cardigan
Fringing makes a comeback for A/W 26.
2. Striped
Style Notes: Stripes, just like cardigans, are perennial and can easily be carried over from summer into autumn. Go classic with monochrome and nautical colour ways, or use the print to make a statement with bold shades and patterns.
Shop Striped Cardigans:
M&S
Air-Yarn Striped Cropped Cardigan
When in doubt, go classic.
MANGO
Striped Cardigan Scarf
Practically styles itself.
Faithfull
Doris Striped Cotton-Blend Cardigan
For a preppy touch.
ME+EM
Textured Stripe Cardigan
A subtle take on bouclé.
Anthropologie
Emily Slim Ribbed Cardigan
Love the combination of a bold print and subtle peplum.
3. Embellished
Style Notes: Embellishment as a trend tends to quieten down around summer, with the exception of summer sequins and holiday dressing, but re-emerges for autumn. Brooches, pearls, crystals and 3D applique instantly add interest to basics like cardigans, and the spectrum is vast. From dainty pearl buttons for something subtle to oversized rosettes and crystal-encrusted necklines for more of a statement, the level of embellishment is yours to choose.
Dress up with a taffeta A-line skirt. Dress down with distressed jeans.
Stine Goya
Collared Long Sleeve Cardigan - Cream
On the hunt for something unique? This is the brand to know.
MARISA BERENSON X ZARA
Beaded Cardigan
A stunning collaboration.
4. Crochet
Style Notes: Crochet had a grown-up evolution this summer, abandoning its garishly colourful roots in favour of a more neutral, structured aesthetic. This shift has made its rich texture more wearable and versatile, and in neutral palettes can be carried over into autumn and worn with heavier textures like suede and leather.
Shop Crochet Cardigans:
Whistles
Ivory Crochet Detail Cardigan
A modern take on crochet.
Sezane
Havana
Our love for a knitted vest and cardigan co-ord continues.
Boden
Embroidered Pointelle Cardigan
Obsessed with the attention to detail.
Free People
Friend of a Friend Sweater
Also available in black.
Reiss
Metallic Pointelle-Knit Cardigan
Thin enough for layering.
5. Fair Isle
Style Notes: Fair Isle is a mainstay of autumn/winter knitwear, and in cardigan form there's more variety when it comes to styling. Wear it buttoned up as a focal-point, layer over basics like t-shirts and roll necks or wear open and layered over a striped shirt for a print clash.
Shop Fair Isle Cardigans:
COS
Fair Isle Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
Just add a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers and pointed boots.