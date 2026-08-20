As fall approaches, it's time to talk about denim, specifically which silhouettes will become the go-to staples in our wardrobes. The big question is which denim trend will all the It girls be wearing in the coming months? We already know low-rise baggy jeans will continue to dominate, following the viral success and continued sellouts of Hailey Bieber's Gap collection. Besides that, another style set to be ubiquitous is flared jeans—as recently confirmed by Sienna Miller.
Attending the Abigail's Party gala in London yesterday evening, Miller stepped out in an ensemble that was both casual and refined. She paired blue flared ankle-length jeans with an ivory floral-print button-down blouse. The cropped hem of the pants highlighted her black eel-leather square-toe ballet flats, and she completed the look with red-tinted aviator sunglasses and Chloé's Bracelet bag.
While flared jeans carry a bohemian '70s feel that some might view as "dated," their modern appeal lies entirely in the specific fit and how they are styled. Steer clear of distressed finishes, acid washes, and heavy distressing, and keep the rest of your outfit simple and pared back. If you're still not convinced, let me remind you that what makes flared jeans particularly versatile is their ageless appeal: At 30, I would style them for a night out with a fitted tank top and heels, whereas my mom, in her 60s, would wear them like Miller with a flowy blouse and flats.
If you're inspired and ready to refresh your wardrobe for the new season, read on to explore my edit of flared jeans and black flats.
Shop Flared Jeans and Black Flats
levi's
726 High-Rise Flare Jeans
You can't go wrong with this classic pair.
Reformation
Blaine Flats
Wow, these look identical to the ones from The Row.
MOTHER
Lil Weekender High Waist Flare Jeans
I've tried these on, so I can attest to the fact that they're extremely flattering.
J.Crew
Sophie Ballet Flats in Leather
J.Crew gets it.
Veronica Beard
Carson Ankle Flare Jeans
Leave it to Veronica Beard to nail that chic '70s-inspired bohemian feel.
Black Suede Studio
Ayra Flats
These look so expensive.
Good American
Flare Jeans
This pair comes in sizes 0 to 16.
JAMIE HALLER
The High Vamp Leather Ballet Flats
Jamie Haller makes the most comfortable flats—period.
Quince
Luna Stretch Flare Jeans
Light-wash denim isn't going anywhere.
Madewell
The Greta Glove Flat
These also come in olive, burgundy, tan, and blue.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.