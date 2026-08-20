Hold the Skinny Jeans—Women in Their 40s Are Wearing This Elegant Denim Trend With Black Flats Instead

Sienna Miller gave her classic black flats a '70s feel with the chicest denim pairing.

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Sienna miller wears red-lens sunglasses and an ivory blouse.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As fall approaches, it's time to talk about denim, specifically which silhouettes will become the go-to staples in our wardrobes. The big question is which denim trend will all the It girls be wearing in the coming months? We already know low-rise baggy jeans will continue to dominate, following the viral success and continued sellouts of Hailey Bieber's Gap collection. Besides that, another style set to be ubiquitous is flared jeans—as recently confirmed by Sienna Miller.

Attending the Abigail's Party gala in London yesterday evening, Miller stepped out in an ensemble that was both casual and refined. She paired blue flared ankle-length jeans with an ivory floral-print button-down blouse. The cropped hem of the pants highlighted her black eel-leather square-toe ballet flats, and she completed the look with red-tinted aviator sunglasses and Chloé's Bracelet bag.

Sienna miller wears a button-down shirt, flare jeans, black flats, and a chloe bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sienna Miller: Chloé Bracelet Bag ($2590)

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While flared jeans carry a bohemian '70s feel that some might view as "dated," their modern appeal lies entirely in the specific fit and how they are styled. Steer clear of distressed finishes, acid washes, and heavy distressing, and keep the rest of your outfit simple and pared back. If you're still not convinced, let me remind you that what makes flared jeans particularly versatile is their ageless appeal: At 30, I would style them for a night out with a fitted tank top and heels, whereas my mom, in her 60s, would wear them like Miller with a flowy blouse and flats.

If you're inspired and ready to refresh your wardrobe for the new season, read on to explore my edit of flared jeans and black flats.

Shop Flared Jeans and Black Flats

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.