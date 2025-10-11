6 Trends to Make Your Basic Jeans Look *Very* Fall 2025

Woman in dark brown striped sweater; woman in a brown lace slip with white jeans and a white sweater
(Image credit: @styledsara; @ingridedvinsen)
If there's one item I wear almost every day, no matter what the season, it's a good pair of jeans. Whether I'm styling a pair with a basic tee and barn jacket for a casual weekend look, adding a touch of polish to my jeans with a collarless blazer for work, or dressing it up with a going-out top for a night out, jeans are the anchor to my year-round looks and a staple I can't live without. For this reason, I'm always looking for fresh styles and trends to give my jeans a fashion-forward, of-the-moment look. Fall is hands down one of the best seasons for trying new jeans outfits; it's when layering and textures give jeans a whole new life.

So today, I'm sharing six fall 2025 trends that I'm seeing all the chicest fashion people styling with their jeans. From layered slip dresses to suede fabrics, these styles below will unquestionably give your basic jeans a *very* fall 2025 touch.

Lace-Trim Slips

Woman in jeans, white tee, and lace slip

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

Lace-trim slip dresses and skirts layered over jeans have to be one of the biggest outfit trends this season. The trick to the look is adding a game-changing third layer over the slip, such as an oversize sweater, tee, or jacket. Very fall 2025.

Something Suede

Woman in jeans and suede boots and jacket

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Suede is, hands down, the It fabric of fall 2025. Whether you opt for a suede jacket, suede boat shoes, or a suede bag (or all three!), you're sure to look on-trend when you pair the fabric with a pair of jeans this season. Opt for tan, chocolate brown, tan, or burgundy hues.

Striped Polos

Woman in stripe polo and jeans

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Preppy striped polos are having a big moment this fall, and one of the coolest ways to style them is with a pair of jeans. We're particularly seeing stripes with finer lines in fun and chic autumnal color combos. Think chocolate browns, greens, tans, and berry hues that are synonymous with the cooler months ahead.

Dark Chocolate Brown

Woman in dark brown sweater, jeans, and bag.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

One of the biggest color trends of the season is rich dark chocolate brown hues, which happen to pair wonderfully with blue and white denim. Play with textures, lengths, and fabrics to keep the look interesting.

Matching Denim Jacket

Woman in denim jacket and denim jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was impossible not to take note of the copious denim-on-denim outfits that ruled on the fall 2025 runways, proving that this season is officially the year to lean into a double-denim look. Keep your look streamlined and opt for a matching jacket-and-jeans outfit.

Long Coats

Woman in long coat and jeans

(Image credit: @joahnnapiispa)

Elegant, tailored maxi coats are back in the spotlight this fall. Their longline, structured silhouette looks especially sleek layered over jeans, bringing instant polish to the everyday staple.

