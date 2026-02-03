The One Item Stylish Women Are Buying Multiple Versions of in 2026

There’s always one item that quietly takes over stylish wardrobes each year, and in 2026, it’s collared sweaters. Polished but unfussy, classic without feeling predictable, this is the knit that makes even the simplest outfit look intentional. Fashion girls aren’t just buying one—they’re stocking up in multiple colors, fabrics, and silhouettes, treating collared sweaters the way they once treated perfect white tees or tailored blazers.
What makes the collared sweater feel so right right now is its built-in structure. The collar instantly sharpens relaxed knits, giving them a pulled-together feel that works just as well with jeans as it does layered under outerwear. In 2026, the best versions lean refined rather than preppy—think soft cashmere blends, slim-but-not-tight cuts, slightly exaggerated collars, and elevated neutrals alongside rich shades like chocolate brown, charcoal, navy, and buttercream.
When shopping for the best collared sweaters this year, focus on quality, fit, and versatility. The standout styles are the ones that look equally chic worn solo, half-tucked into denim, or layered under coats without bunching. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on repeat—and once you find a good one, don’t be surprised if you end up buying it again in another color.
Sold Out Nyc
The Signature Polo
This black sweater will make every outfit look intentional.
4th & Reckless
Katya Cardigan
This is the piece you reach for on repeat.
Sporty & Rich
Src Cashmere Polo
Layer it over a T-shirt and you're set.
525 America
Henley Snap Front Sweater
You'll be cozy and chic all day long.
Le Bop
Wren Boucle Polo Sweater
We love this pop of color for spring.
Renggli
Cashmere Long Sleeve Polo
The simplest way to feel elevated but easy.
MANGO
Manzana Dolman Sleeve Polo Sweater
We love how this is styled with a slim leather belt.
Lovers and Friends
Shivani Zip Sweater
You can't go wrong with a black half-zip.
SKIMS
Cotton Fleece Polo Sweatshirt
Grab the matching pants to make it a set.
Le Bop
Mia Ribbed Cardigan
Perfect for the office and beyond.
La Ligne
Multi Stripe Ben Polo Sweater
We love the stripes here.
Pair this with your favorite vintage jeans.
Wayf
Carter Stripe Sweater
A great price and great for winter and beyond.
ALL THE WAYS
Kelly Button Up Sweater
Style this with chunky silver accessories.
Princess Polly
Herteford Zip Front Sweater
You can dress this up or down this winter.
Stitches & Stripes
Silverton Half Zip
This looks great layered with a fitted turtleneck.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater
Wear this on your next cold-weather vacation.
Helsa
Kerstin Knit Cardigan