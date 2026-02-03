The One Item Stylish Women Are Buying Multiple Versions of in 2026

(Image credit: @elie.rtl; @wearetwinset)

There’s always one item that quietly takes over stylish wardrobes each year, and in 2026, it’s collared sweaters. Polished but unfussy, classic without feeling predictable, this is the knit that makes even the simplest outfit look intentional. Fashion girls aren’t just buying one—they’re stocking up in multiple colors, fabrics, and silhouettes, treating collared sweaters the way they once treated perfect white tees or tailored blazers.

What makes the collared sweater feel so right right now is its built-in structure. The collar instantly sharpens relaxed knits, giving them a pulled-together feel that works just as well with jeans as it does layered under outerwear. In 2026, the best versions lean refined rather than preppy—think soft cashmere blends, slim-but-not-tight cuts, slightly exaggerated collars, and elevated neutrals alongside rich shades like chocolate brown, charcoal, navy, and buttercream.

When shopping for the best collared sweaters this year, focus on quality, fit, and versatility. The standout styles are the ones that look equally chic worn solo, half-tucked into denim, or layered under coats without bunching. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for on repeat—and once you find a good one, don’t be surprised if you end up buying it again in another color.