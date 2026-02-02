Hi, Stylish Clothes—These New Zara Items Are Easy to Wear and Incredibly Chic

Zara is a staple store for many (ahem, hello there) for its robust assortment of trendy items and elevated basics. It's the latter I'm focusing on here because it's these versatile picks that are highly wearable (aka, can be styled with a range of items) and, of course, inherently chic in modern silhouettes.
Below you'll find an edit of stylish new Zara clothes that I think will pique your interest. On the sweater front, there are simple and more statement-making silhouettes in relevant cuts. Need new jeans? You better believe coveted styles are included. There are also great jackets, blouses, skirts, and more. Keep scrolling to get shopping.
TEF Extra Wide Leg High-Waist Jeans
Oversized 100% Wool Jumper
This versatile coat comes in many different colors.
Soft Hoodie Oversized Bomber Jacket
This jacket is statement making, yet still versatile.
ZW Collection Tailored Blazer With Wool
Windproof Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
High Neck Maxi Dress
Dress this piece up or down.
Short Wool Blend Coat With High Neck
A satin skirt is always chic.
Contrast Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Into a contrasting tee this season.
You could wear this ruffled cardigan with many different outfits.
Faux Leather Jacket With Elasticated Details
Can't go wrong with a faux-leather jacket.
ZW Collection Barrel Belt Jeans
Oversized ZW Collection Trench Coat
ZW Collection High-Waist Wide Leg Pants
Soft Knit V-Neck Sweater