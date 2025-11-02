I Just Scoured Zara for the Chicest Affordable Winter Coats Trends—You Need to Know About These 7

Affordable, yet undeniably elevated —these are the seven Zara coat trends you need to know about in winter 2025. Scroll to discover more.

Two models and Alexa Chung wears Zara winter coat trends. They wear three iterations found in this article.
(Image credit: Zara)
Jump to category:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in Features

Overnight, the temperature has dropped and an icy breeze has rolled in, declaring that winter has officially arrived. Whilst a suede bomber jacket and a pretty pink cashmere cardigan served us well in autumn, now only coats will do.

As a fashion editor, I’ve spent the past few weeks scouring the high street for the most robust yet expensive-looking coats to make the chill a touch more bearable. Yet through all my digging, only one brand consistently stood out for its chic, affordable winter coat offerings: Zara.

If you look around you when you’re out and about right now, you’ll notice that Zara coats are everywhere this winter. From a buttery leather funnel-neck jacket, which the fashion people on my feeds boast as rivalling Saint Laurent, to a cosy double-faced faux-shearling teddy coat, it seems no one can get enough of Zara’s luxe-looking coat trends, and they’re understandably flying off the shelves (both online and in-store).

This year, it feels like all my best friends have asked me to compile a list of the best Zara coats worth investing in this season, and with so many differing aesthetics to hit, my list was vast (to say the least). Having done the research, it felt almost selfish of me not to share them with you, our loyal Who What Wear UK readers.

Encompassing core coat trends spotted on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, Zara’s winter coat selection has something for everyone, from cosy brown cape coats that would make Claudia Winkleman swoon to cropped bouclé iterations which would stop French girls everywhere in their tracks. Each trend feels both practical yet refined, functional and above all, truly elevated. The minimalists amongst us will be drawn to the brand's sleek knitted coat offerings, whilst those who favour playful dressing will be besotted by the abundance of plush faux-fur designs to choose from.

If you’re ready to see which styles are truly worth the investment, scroll down to see the seven Zara coat trends you need to know about this season.

The 7 Zara Winter Coat Trends You Need to See This Winter

1. Warm Chocolate Brown

Zara winter coat trends. The model wears a chocolate brown coat.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: One of the hardest-working investment pieces in any winter capsule wardrobe is undeniably a wool coat, but this season, we’re putting black on pause for now and replacing it with its warm, chocolatey-brown cousin. Whether crafted from 100% wool or a quality blend, brown coats add a touch of visual interest and feel far more inviting than traditional winter shades, which is why they’ve reared their head as the next new neutral, offsetting classic hues of black, cream and taupe with ease. From a staple sweeping maxi to Alexa Chung's funnel-neck iteration, brown is spashed all over Zara’s winter 2025 collection, proving there’s a brown coat to suit every style sensibility.

Shop Brown Coats:

2. Faux Fur

Model wears Zara winter coat trends 2025. She wears a faux-fur coat.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: At this time of year, any coat which makes leaving our warm, cosy homes a little easier earns a big green tick in my book, and what could be better than a plush faux-fur style? Making a statement whilst keeping the chill at bay, Zara’s faux-fur winter coat lineup features everything from luxe-looking toggle details that rival Róhe to shaggy draped furs which ooze a bohemian charm. For winter 2025, there’s something warm and fuzzy for everyone.

Shop Faux-fur Coats:

3. Supple Suede

Model wears Zara winter coat trends. She wears a suede zara coat.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: It would feel remiss to talk about Zara's stellar winter coat options without spotlighting a trend which has already gone viral multiple times this year: suede. We’ve all seen Zara’s floaty bomber make the rounds on almost every fashion person in the know, but the rest of the brand's winter 2025 selection proves that both faux and true suede are worth the investment this season. From shearling-collar blazers to practical maxis, each style is designed to make your capsule wardrobe staples work harder—which, let's be honest, is exactly what we need from our winter purchases

Shop Suede:

4. The New Neutral

Model weras Zara winter coat trends. She wears a grey wool maxi coat.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: We talk a lot about capsule-wardrobe essentials (and those investment pieces that will stay with you for decades, not seasons), and the new kid on the block is proving it can hold its own this winter: grey. Fresher and more now than the blacks and taupes that typically rule the season, Zara’s winter coat selection boasts no shortage of this versatile colourway. All you need to do now is pick your desired silhouette.

Shop Grey Coats:

5. Funnel-Neck Fever

Model wears Zara winter coat trends. She wears a olive funnel necked coat.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Undoubtedly the biggest outerwear trend of the year, funnel necks have taken the fashion set by storm, and if Zara’s winter coat selection is anything to go by, the silhouette shows no signs of slowing down. Protecting your neck from the harsh icy breeze, these coats make the ultimate layering piece; ideal for bundling your favourite cosy cashmere knit underneath for a touch of much-needed warmth this winter.

Shop Funnel Neck Coats:

6. Cute Crops

Model wears Zara Winter coat trends. She wears a cape coat with funnel neck collar which is leather

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: If you’re as The Traitors-obsessed as the Who What Wear UK editors, the mere mention of a cropped coat will instantly conjure Claudia Winkleman in all her smoky-eyed glory and plethora of cape coats. This season, Zara’s cropped coats feature dramatic, enveloping silhouettes as well as structured, timeless designs, which somehow strike the perfect balance between theatrical and functional.

Shop Cropped Coats: