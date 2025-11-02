Overnight, the temperature has dropped and an icy breeze has rolled in, declaring that winter has officially arrived. Whilst a suede bomber jacket and a pretty pink cashmere cardigan served us well in autumn, now only coats will do.
As a fashion editor, I’ve spent the past few weeks scouring the high street for the most robust yet expensive-lookingcoats to make the chill a touch more bearable. Yet through all my digging, only one brand consistently stood out for its chic, affordable winter coat offerings: Zara.
If you look around you when you’re out and about right now, you’ll notice that Zara coats are everywhere this winter. From a buttery leather funnel-neck jacket, which the fashion people on my feeds boast as rivalling Saint Laurent, to a cosy double-faced faux-shearling teddy coat, it seems no one can get enough of Zara’s luxe-looking coat trends, and they’re understandably flying off the shelves (both online and in-store).
This year, it feels like all my best friends have asked me to compile a list of the best Zara coats worth investing in this season, and with so many differing aesthetics to hit, my list was vast (to say the least). Having done the research, it felt almost selfish of me not to share them with you, our loyal Who What Wear UK readers.
Encompassing core coat trends spotted on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, Zara’s winter coat selection has something for everyone, from cosy brown cape coats that would make Claudia Winkleman swoon to cropped bouclé iterations which would stop French girls everywhere in their tracks. Each trend feels both practical yet refined, functional and above all, truly elevated. The minimalists amongst us will be drawn to the brand's sleek knitted coat offerings, whilst those who favour playful dressing will be besotted by the abundance of plush faux-fur designs to choose from.
If you’re ready to see which styles are truly worth the investment, scroll down to see the seven Zara coat trends you need to know about this season.
The 7 Zara Winter Coat Trends You Need to See This Winter
1. Warm Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: One of the hardest-working investment pieces in any winter capsule wardrobe is undeniably a wool coat, but this season, we’re putting black on pause for now and replacing it with its warm, chocolatey-brown cousin. Whether crafted from 100% wool or a quality blend, brown coats add a touch of visual interest and feel far more inviting than traditional winter shades, which is why they’ve reared their head as the next new neutral, offsetting classic hues of black, cream and taupe with ease. From a staple sweeping maxi to Alexa Chung's funnel-neck iteration, brown is spashed all over Zara’s winter 2025 collection, proving there’s a brown coat to suit every style sensibility.
Shop Brown Coats:
ZARA
Coat With Combined Leather Effect Collar
Look how good this looks with navy outfit.
ZARA
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
The coat broke the internet this year is finally back in stock!
ZARA
Short Wool Coat With Scarf
This has a removable scarf which makes it extra versatile.
This is also available in a luxe-looking ecru iteration.
2. Faux Fur
Style Notes: At this time of year, any coat which makes leaving our warm, cosy homes a little easier earns a big green tick in my book, and what could be better than a plush faux-fur style? Making a statement whilst keeping the chill at bay, Zara’s faux-fur winter coat lineup features everything from luxe-looking toggle details that rival Róhe to shaggy draped furs which ooze a bohemian charm. For winter 2025, there’s something warm and fuzzy for everyone.
Shop Faux-fur Coats:
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
I have been obsessed with Mongolian faux-furs for the last few years!
ZARA
Short Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
The expensive-looking toggle details elevate this silhouette by tenfold.
ZARA
Zw Collection Faux Fur Coat
Simply sublime.
ZARA
Belted Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
Fur trims are a one of the biggest trends of autumn/winter 2025.
ZARA
Faux Fur Jacket Zw Collection
This whole look is so Mary-Kate and Ashley-coded in all thr right ways.
3. Supple Suede
Style Notes: It would feel remiss to talk about Zara's stellar winter coat options without spotlighting a trend which has already gone viral multiple times this year: suede. We’ve all seen Zara’s floaty bomber make the rounds on almost every fashion person in the know, but the rest of the brand's winter 2025 selection proves that both faux and true suede are worth the investment this season. From shearling-collar blazers to practical maxis, each style is designed to make your capsule wardrobe staples work harder—which, let's be honest, is exactly what we need from our winter purchases
Shop Suede:
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Long Coat - Limited Edition
Winter is grey enough as is, so why not add a dill green suede iteration to brighten up your day.
ZARA
Fitted 100% Sheepskin Suede Blazer
A blazer which has both faux-fur and suede? This had to go straight into my basket!
The lapel collar and button fastening oozes a luxe-looking appeal.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
The funnel neck finish is a nice touch.
4. The New Neutral
Style Notes: We talk a lot about capsule-wardrobe essentials (and those investment pieces that will stay with you for decades, not seasons), and the new kid on the block is proving it can hold its own this winter: grey. Fresher and more now than the blacks and taupes that typically rule the season, Zara’s winter coat selection boasts no shortage of this versatile colourway. All you need to do now is pick your desired silhouette.
Shop Grey Coats:
ZARA
Wool Coat With Belt
While I love this in the deep grey, it also comes in a chic shade of navy.
ZARA
Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat
Theres an innate preppy polish to this whole look.
ZARA
Soft Oversize Coat
Year on year, this shape is a Zara best-seller.
ZARA
Knit Kimono Coat With Slit Sleeves
Chic, chic, chic!
ZARA
Herringbone Coat
Style this over a fresh white tee or pair it with a chunky cashmere knit.
5. Funnel-Neck Fever
Style Notes: Undoubtedly the biggest outerwear trend of the year, funnel necks have taken the fashion set by storm, and if Zara’s winter coat selection is anything to go by, the silhouette shows no signs of slowing down. Protecting your neck from the harsh icy breeze, these coats make the ultimate layering piece; ideal for bundling your favourite cosy cashmere knit underneath for a touch of much-needed warmth this winter.
Shop Funnel Neck Coats:
ZARA
Soft High-Neck Coat With Belt
I just know that I'd bring these this coat out every single winter.
Style Notes: If you’re as TheTraitors-obsessed as the Who What Wear UK editors, the mere mention of a cropped coat will instantly conjure Claudia Winkleman in all her smoky-eyed glory and plethora of cape coats. This season, Zara’s cropped coats feature dramatic, enveloping silhouettes as well as structured, timeless designs, which somehow strike the perfect balance between theatrical and functional.
Shop Cropped Coats:
ZARA
Wool Blend Cape Coat Zw Collection
Honestly, I would expect to see an extra zero on the end of this price tag!