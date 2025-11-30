21 Gorgeously Embroidered Jackets That Put All of My Basic Outerwear to Shame

But hear me out: Outerwear can and should be fun, if you want it to be. Fashion insiders, including Natalia Vodianova, are all wearing stunning embroidered jackets and coats this season, and it's certainly one way to bring back a little sunshine to our days. There are plenty of black and white numbers that are easy to pair with anything you fancy, but there are also many incredible colorful coats which, in my head, look exactly like the one from the Dolly Parton song. I've picked a selection for you.
Rixo
Denver Embroidered Cotton Jacket
This mock neck is definitely chic.
Rails
Keaton Jacket
So pretty.
Free People
Maxxie Embellished Velvet Jacket
Honestly if I were you, Free People is the first place I'd look for embroidered jackets. It's kind of their thing.
Sezane
Wilo Jacket
Brown suede gives this embroidered jacket a softer feel.
Found
Lariat Horse Embroidered Work Jacket
I'm not getting through writing this article without buying this. Please keep me in your thoughts.
Boden
Embroidered Collared Cardigan-Ecru Marl
I know this is a cardigan, okay? I just felt it deserved to be here. Look at it!
Ryoko Rain
Monarch Clay Suede Work Jacket
This one has so much personality.
CELINE
Embroidered Chelsea Jacket in Velvet
Almost too precious to wear. Almost.
H&M
Quilted Jacket
Outerwear under $50 is low-key unheard of these days.
Boden
Embroidered Souvenir Jacket
For the lovers of brights.
Anthropologie
Mable Embroidered Tie-Front Quilted Jacket
This looks so cozy.
Kavyatextile at Etsy
Cotton Suzani Hand Embroidery Jacket Coat
Handmade in India, and deeply special.
Chasing Unicorns
New York Groove Velvet Embroidered Penny Lane Coat
Suddenly, I'm questioning why I spend my winters in black and gray. Who's making me?!
Lala
Lucky Duck Half & Half Plaid Coat
They're ducks! Ducks!
Anthropologie
Farm Rio Bold Flowers Wool Blend Coat
A two-toned embroidered coat has major fun factor but is still easy to pair with anything you own.
Alice + Olivia
Nevada Embroidered Trench Coat
I actually don't think I've ever seen an embroidered trench coat before.
Rujuta Sheth
Chelsea Reversible Coat | Flora X Noir
This coat is actually reversible and solid black on one side, to suit your many moods.