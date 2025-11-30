21 Gorgeously Embroidered Jackets That Put All of My Basic Outerwear to Shame

As we creep into winter, it's tempting to stock up on black, brown, and gray coats and call it a day. That's definitely what I do. After all, when you start adding scarves, gloves, and hats into the mix, suddenly you can find yourself wearing five different colors just in your outerwear—and I personally can't pull that off.

But hear me out: Outerwear can and should be fun, if you want it to be. Fashion insiders, including Natalia Vodianova, are all wearing stunning embroidered jackets and coats this season, and it's certainly one way to bring back a little sunshine to our days. There are plenty of black and white numbers that are easy to pair with anything you fancy, but there are also many incredible colorful coats which, in my head, look exactly like the one from the Dolly Parton song. I've picked a selection for you.

This mock neck is definitely chic.

So pretty.

Honestly if I were you, Free People is the first place I'd look for embroidered jackets. It's kind of their thing.

Brown suede gives this embroidered jacket a softer feel.

I'm not getting through writing this article without buying this. Please keep me in your thoughts.

I know this is a cardigan, okay? I just felt it deserved to be here. Look at it!

This one has so much personality.

Almost too precious to wear. Almost.

Outerwear under $50 is low-key unheard of these days.

For the lovers of brights.

This looks so cozy.

Handmade in India, and deeply special.

Suddenly, I'm questioning why I spend my winters in black and gray. Who's making me?!

They're ducks! Ducks!

A two-toned embroidered coat has major fun factor but is still easy to pair with anything you own.

I actually don't think I've ever seen an embroidered trench coat before.

This coat is actually reversible and solid black on one side, to suit your many moods.

I'm calling this one Elvis-chic.

The rich velvet adds intrigue to winter outfits.

Sweet for spring.

I love the plaid and floral embroidery combo.

