Chicer Than Black, More On Trend Than Beige—This is the Specific Coat Colour Every Fashion Person Is Wearing Right Now

My motto for winter dressing is simple: you can get away with wearing almost anything, as long as you have a great coat. A truly exceptional outer layer has the power to exponentially elevate even the most thrown-together outfit beneath. Because of this, I always place a great deal of importance on choosing the right coat—it's about so much more than just warmth.

This year, there’s one colour that I keep coming back to—brighter and fresher than black, and much more on-trend than the beige styles that have ruled recent winters, grey is emerging as the coat colour of the moment.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears a light grey coat with blue jeans.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

After seasons of coat colour trends swinging between jet blacks and buttery camel tones, grey feels refined, versatile, and grown-up—capturing fashion's move towards sleeker styling in the most approachable way.

Naturally pairing with the blacks, navies and burgundies that dominate our winter wardrobes, grey coats also play beautifully with lighter shades—think icy blues, blush pinks, or creamy whites—for a fresher, more optimistic take on winter dressing.

Influencer @ingridedvinsen wears a dark grey coat with leggings, knee-high boots and a checked shirt tied around her waist.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

With somewhat of a chameleonic quality, grey coats style well over boxy tees and jeans to dress up an otherwise casual outfit, or otherwise work just as naturally with sharp shirting and tonal dresses for an understated, highly chic silhouette.

Influencer @sobalera wears a grey coat with blue jeans and black shoes.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Below, discover my edit of the best grey coats available to shop now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

