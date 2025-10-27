Chicer Than Black, More On Trend Than Beige—This is the Specific Coat Colour Every Fashion Person Is Wearing Right Now

My motto for winter dressing is simple: you can get away with wearing almost anything, as long as you have a great coat. A truly exceptional outer layer has the power to exponentially elevate even the most thrown-together outfit beneath. Because of this, I always place a great deal of importance on choosing the right coat—it's about so much more than just warmth.
This year, there’s one colour that I keep coming back to—brighter and fresher than black, and much more on-trend than the beige styles that have ruled recent winters, grey is emerging as the coat colour of the moment.
After seasons of coat colour trends swinging between jet blacks and buttery camel tones, grey feels refined, versatile, and grown-up—capturing fashion's move towards sleeker styling in the most approachable way.
Naturally pairing with the blacks, navies and burgundies that dominate our winter wardrobes, grey coats also play beautifully with lighter shades—think icy blues, blush pinks, or creamy whites—for a fresher, more optimistic take on winter dressing.
With somewhat of a chameleonic quality, grey coats style well over boxy tees and jeans to dress up an otherwise casual outfit, or otherwise work just as naturally with sharp shirting and tonal dresses for an understated, highly chic silhouette.
Below, discover my edit of the best grey coats available to shop now.
Shop Grey Coats:
H&M
Scarf-Detail Wool-Blend Coat
Honestly, I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Zara
Wool Coat With Belt
While I love this in the deep grey, it also comes in a chic shade of navy.
Arket
Shawl-Collar Coat
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
H&M
Tie-Belt Coat
Style this over a fresh white tee or pair it with a chunky knit.
& Other Stories
Wool Maxi Coat
I love the sharp tailoring of this longline coat.
Soeur
Grey Germain Coat
The funnel neck coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop's Gaia coat is a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
RÓHE
Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
The relaxed, slightly slouchy silhouette makes this perfect for daily styling.
