I Don’t Know a Fashion Person Who Doesn’t Wear Loafers—4 They'll Live in This Autumn
Ask any editor and they'll tell you the same thing—loafers are to autumn what sandals are to summer: borderline non-negotiable. Light enough to see you through autumn's initial balmy days, the elegant shoe trend features a thick sole and hardy leather finish that will also hold up against the eventual drop in temperature later in the season.
Polishing up a look with a smart finish, the enduing loafer has the unique ability to neaten up your outfits with ease. Wearing well with baggy jeans, but looking all the more sleek with a tailored trouser, the versatile shoe trend is a fashion person's footwear go-to for a reason.
ARE LOAFERS STILL IN STYLE FOR 2024?
Whilst loafers as a category will never go out of style, particular styles of loafers will ebb and flow out of favour with the seasons. This autumn we're seeing classic black styles continue to dominate, but we're also welcoming in a few fresh iterations onto the scene. To get the low-down on 2024's biggest loafer trends, read on to discover the four fresh styles we're shopping right now.
4 LOAFER TRENDS THAT ARE TAKING OFF FOR AUTUMN 2024
1. BLACK LOAFERS
Style Notes: Black leather loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple, and this season's offering are immensely chic. Style with crisp white socks as when the weather demands, or go without whilst the sun is shining.
Whilst I love these in classic black, they also come in an elevated off-white shade.
These chunky loafers will add an extra inch of height in a subtle way.
2. SUEDE LOAFERS
Style Notes: This lightweight take on loafers is perfect for wearing throughout the summer to autumn transition. Style with long trousers, or wear with a flowing skirt as we move between the seasons.
3. HEELED LOAFERS
Style Notes: Elevated you loafer styling and opt for a heeled pair. Offering an extra couple of inches of height—plus a super sleek silhouette, this chic shoe trend is the wardrobe addition that fashion people will be coming to consistently this year.
4. NAVY LOAFERS
Style Notes: Less harsh than its black leather counterparts, a sleek navy loafer can give your outfit with an unexpected twist. Styling well with denim for a chic and tonal look, the rising shoe trend is set to dominate as we move towards the cooler months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 35 Chic, Anti-Trend Pieces Are Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Standouts
These will be worn on heavy rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Shoes With a Top and Jeans
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Live in Comfortable Yet Chic Shoes—These 30 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Have My Attention
You'll be wearing these all year long.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For
Chic, classic, and comfortable.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That's Coming for Ballet Flats
Synonymous with Parisian elegance.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
31 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That I Simply Cannot Get Off My Mind
All are building blocks to a chic wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes