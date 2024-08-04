I Don’t Know a Fashion Person Who Doesn’t Wear Loafers—4 They'll Live in This Autumn

Ask any editor and they'll tell you the same thing—loafers are to autumn what sandals are to summer: borderline non-negotiable. Light enough to see you through autumn's initial balmy days, the elegant shoe trend features a thick sole and hardy leather finish that will also hold up against the eventual drop in temperature later in the season.

Polishing up a look with a smart finish, the enduing loafer has the unique ability to neaten up your outfits with ease. Wearing well with baggy jeans, but looking all the more sleek with a tailored trouser, the versatile shoe trend is a fashion person's footwear go-to for a reason.

ARE LOAFERS STILL IN STYLE FOR 2024?

Whilst loafers as a category will never go out of style, particular styles of loafers will ebb and flow out of favour with the seasons. This autumn we're seeing classic black styles continue to dominate, but we're also welcoming in a few fresh iterations onto the scene. To get the low-down on 2024's biggest loafer trends, read on to discover the four fresh styles we're shopping right now.

4 LOAFER TRENDS THAT ARE TAKING OFF FOR AUTUMN 2024

1. BLACK LOAFERS

Style Notes: Black leather loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple, and this season's offering are immensely chic. Style with crisp white socks as when the weather demands, or go without whilst the sun is shining.

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW Whilst I love these in classic black, they also come in an elevated off-white shade.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW These chunky loafers will add an extra inch of height in a subtle way.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW The penny loafers trend is set to dominate throughout autumn.

2. SUEDE LOAFERS

Style Notes: This lightweight take on loafers is perfect for wearing throughout the summer to autumn transition. Style with long trousers, or wear with a flowing skirt as we move between the seasons.

H&M Loafers £55 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Arket Suede Loafers £179 SHOP NOW These comfortable loafers are perfect for daily styling.

Aeyde Oscar Suede Loafers £435 SHOP NOW These are crafted in Aeyde's family-run factories in Italy.

3. HEELED LOAFERS

Style Notes: Elevated you loafer styling and opt for a heeled pair. Offering an extra couple of inches of height—plus a super sleek silhouette, this chic shoe trend is the wardrobe addition that fashion people will be coming to consistently this year.

Reformation Nadine Heeled Loafer £298 SHOP NOW Style with crew socks or wear without.

The Row Vera Shoe in Leather £1120 SHOP NOW These also come in a warm beige shade.

H&M Heeled Platform Loafers £40 SHOP NOW These come up small so consider sizing up.

4. NAVY LOAFERS

Style Notes: Less harsh than its black leather counterparts, a sleek navy loafer can give your outfit with an unexpected twist. Styling well with denim for a chic and tonal look, the rising shoe trend is set to dominate as we move towards the cooler months.

Le Monde Béryl Leather Loafers £440 £308 SHOP NOW I always come back to Le Monde Béryl for their elevated staples.

G.H. Bass Weejuns Penny Loafers £170 SHOP NOW I reach for these loafers multiple times a week.