Are You Even a Fashion Person If You Don’t Own a Leather Jacket? 5 Fresh Styles I’m Eyeing

Leather jackets always have—and always will be—a huge part of my autumn wardrobe. And while colours and cuts may ebb and flow out of style, a chic leather layer will always be in. Just as any fashion person which outerwear they reach for most and, nine times out of ten, I'm sure they'll say it's a leather jacket.

I've done my due diligence—scrolling through the social media pages of the most-stylish people I know, monitoring street style images as they come through, going through the back catalogue of runways looks, consulting my colleges—to bring you an edit of the leather jackets that matter for autumn 2024. While no leather jacket style is "out", some definitely feel more current than others right now—and that's what you'll find below.

So, if you're keen to get a head start on autumn styling, read on to discover the five chic leather jacket trends to know about for the season ahead.

5 LEATHER JACKET TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT FOR AUTUMN 2024

1. BROWN LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: The brown colour trend has been taking off this season, and leather jackets are the latest items to jump on board. Softer than traditional black leather jackets, a brown style can feel more relaxed and wearable, making it a great choice for those who typically prefer styling a lighter colour palette.

SHOP THE BROWN LEATHER JACKET TREND:

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Whistle's leather jacket is a fashion person's favourite.

Anthropologie Pilcro Oversized Washed Faux Leather Jacket £138 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Reformation Veda Allen Leather Jacket £598 SHOP NOW This is sure to sell out soon.

2. LEATHER BOMBER JACKETS

Style Notes: Leather bomber jackets have been seeping into the mainstream for the past few years, but this autumn they're coming back in a big way. Slouchy, comfortable and decidedly cool, expect to see the style set's chicest wearing leather bomber jackets all season long.

SHOP THE LEATHER BOMBER JACKET TREND:

& Other Stories Oversized Leather Jacket £429 SHOP NOW This is starting to sell quickly.

Acne Studios Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket £850 SHOP NOW This padded jacket will keep you warm through the autumn months.

AllSaints Orten Leather Bomber Jacket £299 SHOP NOW I always come back to AllSaints for their chic leather jackets

3. FITTED LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: Whilst roomy leather jackets have dominated for a few seasons now, this autumn a sleek silhouette is coming back to the fore. Featuring an hourglass cut and a hip-height crop, the fitted leather jacket trend is on the up right now. Layering so well over slip dresses or white tees, the jacket rend will help you achieve a chic ensemble that you'll want to keep coming back to.

SHOP THE FITTED LEATHER JACKET TREND:

Toteme Hourglass Leather Jacket Black £1520 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for a chic, everyday look.

Silence + Noise Faux Leather Fitted Jacket £149 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

Reiss Allie Leather Collarless Biker Jacket £328 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark berry shade.

4 LEATHER MOTO JACKETS

Style Notes: Moto jackets are the early-autumn layer I'll never stop loving. Hardy, cool, and styling so well with denim, this underrated layer is coming through as a jacket trend that stylish people everywhere are shopping.

SHOP THE LEATHER MOTO JACKET TREND:

Mango 100% Leather Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Style over a simple tank or wear on top of a fine knit.

Reformation Veda Riverside Leather Jacket £598 £419 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Stouls Will Leather Bomber Jacket £2445 SHOP NOW The lamb leather composition makes this incredibly buttery and soft.

5. DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: In my opinion, there's nothing cooler than a distressed leather jacket. Pick up a classic black style or shop a chic brown one and ready your wardrobe for all of the new-found styling potential.

SHOP THE DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKET TREND:

Topshop Premium Real Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Tan £280 SHOP NOW This also comes in a washed black style.

We The Free Skyline Leather Jacket £700 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton dress or wear with your favourite baggy jeans.