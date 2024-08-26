Are You Even a Fashion Person If You Don’t Own a Leather Jacket? 5 Fresh Styles I’m Eyeing
Leather jackets always have—and always will be—a huge part of my autumn wardrobe. And while colours and cuts may ebb and flow out of style, a chic leather layer will always be in. Just as any fashion person which outerwear they reach for most and, nine times out of ten, I'm sure they'll say it's a leather jacket.
I've done my due diligence—scrolling through the social media pages of the most-stylish people I know, monitoring street style images as they come through, going through the back catalogue of runways looks, consulting my colleges—to bring you an edit of the leather jackets that matter for autumn 2024. While no leather jacket style is "out", some definitely feel more current than others right now—and that's what you'll find below.
So, if you're keen to get a head start on autumn styling, read on to discover the five chic leather jacket trends to know about for the season ahead.
5 LEATHER JACKET TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT FOR AUTUMN 2024
1. BROWN LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: The brown colour trend has been taking off this season, and leather jackets are the latest items to jump on board. Softer than traditional black leather jackets, a brown style can feel more relaxed and wearable, making it a great choice for those who typically prefer styling a lighter colour palette.
SHOP THE BROWN LEATHER JACKET TREND:
2. LEATHER BOMBER JACKETS
Style Notes: Leather bomber jackets have been seeping into the mainstream for the past few years, but this autumn they're coming back in a big way. Slouchy, comfortable and decidedly cool, expect to see the style set's chicest wearing leather bomber jackets all season long.
SHOP THE LEATHER BOMBER JACKET TREND:
This padded jacket will keep you warm through the autumn months.
I always come back to AllSaints for their chic leather jackets
3. FITTED LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: Whilst roomy leather jackets have dominated for a few seasons now, this autumn a sleek silhouette is coming back to the fore. Featuring an hourglass cut and a hip-height crop, the fitted leather jacket trend is on the up right now. Layering so well over slip dresses or white tees, the jacket rend will help you achieve a chic ensemble that you'll want to keep coming back to.
SHOP THE FITTED LEATHER JACKET TREND:
4 LEATHER MOTO JACKETS
Style Notes: Moto jackets are the early-autumn layer I'll never stop loving. Hardy, cool, and styling so well with denim, this underrated layer is coming through as a jacket trend that stylish people everywhere are shopping.
SHOP THE LEATHER MOTO JACKET TREND:
The lamb leather composition makes this incredibly buttery and soft.
5. DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: In my opinion, there's nothing cooler than a distressed leather jacket. Pick up a classic black style or shop a chic brown one and ready your wardrobe for all of the new-found styling potential.
SHOP THE DISTRESSED LEATHER JACKET TREND:
This also comes in a washed black style.
Style with a white cotton dress or wear with your favourite baggy jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
