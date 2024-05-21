9 Ways Everyone Is Wearing 2024's Most-Viral Denim Trend
Whether you're fully on board with them or are in the camp of skeptics, there's no denying that one denim silhouette is *the* defining look for 2024. Known for their exaggerated bowed legs and tapered shape at the ankle, barrel-leg jeans are unquestionably the look of the moment when it comes to jeans, with viral pairs from Citizens of Humanity, Agolde, and Free People that seem to sell out by the minute. But just because it seems like everyone is embracing the balloon-like shape doesn't make them any easier to style. As fans of the jeans ourselves, our editors will all admit that they take a bit of styling know-how to get it right.
We gathered the intel from our barrel-leg-wearing community to source the very best answers to the question of how to wear barrel-leg jeans. In short, styling them mostly comes down to balancing their dramatic shape with pieces that are on the sleeker and more minimal end of the spectrum. We went ahead and sourced the best barrel-leg jean outfits on the internet right now, so you'll never be at a loss with how to wear them. Keep scrolling to get inspired by our nine favorite ways to wear the viral denim.
The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a structured piece up top. A bouclé or tweed cropped jacket works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance.
Your choice of shoes is more critical with barrel-leg jeans than with most other shapes. Opting for sleek footwear like a pair of pointed-toe heels is always going to be a good idea. The heel also lends the illusion that your legs are a few inches longer.
Try experimenting with monochromatic outfits like the all-cream look that Nat went with here. The singular color palette lets the jean's balloon shape stand out.
When in doubt, keep it simple. Opt for pared-back classics like a silk tank and strappy sandals that don't compete with jeans.
Of course, double denim is always a fail-safe option. Take a cue from Sierra's styling idea and finish off a Canadian tuxedo with brown accessories that lend a Western flair.
The effortless combination of a double-breasted blazer, white tank, and black sandals here couldn't be any easier or look any better.
I wanted to prove that the jeans can (and should) be incorporated into your date-night outfits, too. I paired mine with an off-the-shoulder top and broke it up with a studded belt.
One thing we recommend doing when styling these jeans is tucking in your tops. It creates a uniform, put-together vibe that enhances your overall silhouette.
Even if you do opt for a more relaxed look up top through an easy tee or slouchy sweater, a pair of pointed-toe heels will easily pull it all together.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
