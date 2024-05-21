9 Ways Everyone Is Wearing 2024's Most-Viral Denim Trend

Whether you're fully on board with them or are in the camp of skeptics, there's no denying that one denim silhouette is *the* defining look for 2024. Known for their exaggerated bowed legs and tapered shape at the ankle, barrel-leg jeans are unquestionably the look of the moment when it comes to jeans, with viral pairs from Citizens of Humanity, Agolde, and Free People that seem to sell out by the minute. But just because it seems like everyone is embracing the balloon-like shape doesn't make them any easier to style. As fans of the jeans ourselves, our editors will all admit that they take a bit of styling know-how to get it right.

We gathered the intel from our barrel-leg-wearing community to source the very best answers to the question of how to wear barrel-leg jeans. In short, styling them mostly comes down to balancing their dramatic shape with pieces that are on the sleeker and more minimal end of the spectrum. We went ahead and sourced the best barrel-leg jean outfits on the internet right now, so you'll never be at a loss with how to wear them. Keep scrolling to get inspired by our nine favorite ways to wear the viral denim.

The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a structured piece up top. A bouclé or tweed cropped jacket works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance.

J.Crew Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Textured Cotton Blend $178 SHOP NOW

Toteme High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans $314 SHOP NOW

Musier Paris Lecche Slingback $275 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Your choice of shoes is more critical with barrel-leg jeans than with most other shapes. Opting for sleek footwear like a pair of pointed-toe heels is always going to be a good idea. The heel also lends the illusion that your legs are a few inches longer.

J.Crew Relaxed Crewneck Beach Sweater $98 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans $298 $209 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Leather Mules $650 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @nataliegrayherder)

Try experimenting with monochromatic outfits like the all-cream look that Nat went with here. The singular color palette lets the jean's balloon shape stand out.

Madewell Single Breasted Linen Vest $78 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank $30 SHOP NOW

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Elsie Flat $90 $35 SHOP NOW

When in doubt, keep it simple. Opt for pared-back classics like a silk tank and strappy sandals that don't compete with jeans.

Rue Sophie Jennie Satin Tank $49 SHOP NOW

Agolde + Net Sustain Luna High-Rise Tapered Organic Jeans $260 SHOP NOW

The Row Nubuck Beach Sandals $920 SHOP NOW

Dragon Diffusion Large Triple Jump Tote Bag $499 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Of course, double denim is always a fail-safe option. Take a cue from Sierra's styling idea and finish off a Canadian tuxedo with brown accessories that lend a Western flair.

7 For All Mankind The Denim Shirt $178 SHOP NOW

EB Denim Frederic Jean $395 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Matisse Caty Western Pointed Toe Bootie $129 SHOP NOW

The effortless combination of a double-breasted blazer, white tank, and black sandals here couldn't be any easier or look any better.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $149 SHOP NOW

rag & bone The Essential Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank $85 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans $288 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Invisible Sandals $350 SHOP NOW

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Shape Post Hoop Earrings $50 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I wanted to prove that the jeans can (and should) be incorporated into your date-night outfits, too. I paired mine with an off-the-shoulder top and broke it up with a studded belt.

We The Free We the Free Gigi Long-Sleeve Tee $58 SHOP NOW

FRAME Long Barrel High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $280 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Moto Belt $174 SHOP NOW

Frye Harness Square Toe Engineer Boot $458 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

One thing we recommend doing when styling these jeans is tucking in your tops. It creates a uniform, put-together vibe that enhances your overall silhouette.

Mango Margo Linen Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe $50 SHOP NOW

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Double Loop Trouser Belt $39 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Even if you do opt for a more relaxed look up top through an easy tee or slouchy sweater, a pair of pointed-toe heels will easily pull it all together.

NIC+ZOE Slub Cotton Blend Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

perfectwhitetee Jude Ribbed Baby Tee $80 SHOP NOW

Tibi Bleached Denim Sid Jeans $425 SHOP NOW