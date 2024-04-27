The Elegant Flat Shoe Trend Scandi and French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals

As a fashion editor, few things pique my interest as much as the whisper of a new shoe trend. So, when I spotted the flats style that's stealing hearts all around the major European fashion cities, I just had to tell you.

Up there with ballet flats and Mary Janes, flat mules are set to become one of the season's biggest shoe trends. With a refined silhouette that covers the toes before tapering away to reveal a barefoot, the trending shoe combines the elegance of a ballet flat with the relaxed energy of a slip-on sandal.

Asserting itself as a favorite within fashion people's wardrobes, this souped-up slipper has become a go-to for elegant spring styling. Whilst it remains too cold to style sandals but too warm to continue wearing boots, this closed-toe shoe is enjoying its time in the sun (when the sun decides to make an appearance, that is). Featuring heavily on the S/S 24 runways, flat mules were seen on the Altuzarra, Carven, and Eudon Choi shows, amongst others. Styled with dresses, skirts, trousers, and shorts, these shows made the case for the blossoming shoe trend. I've also noticed flat mules gracing the feet of French and Scandi fashion people, too, meaning it's only a matter of time before it takes off on British soil.

Having already transcended the runways this spring, the trending shoe style is now available at so many of my favorite high-street and designer brands. From H&M's event-ready pair to Manolo Blahnik's supremely chic style, read on to discover the flat mules we're eyeing right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLAT MULES:

H&M Metallic-Coated Mules $30 SHOP NOW These party-ready flats are destined to sell out.

ZARA Ballet Flat Mules in Orange $50 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich bronze shade.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats $795 SHOP NOW These elegant mules are an easy way to dress up any outfit without the discomfort of heels.

Vagabond Shoemakers Hermine Mules $130 SHOP NOW Pointed-toe shoes are everywhere right now.

Leset Romy Fleece Mules $390 SHOP NOW The chicest slipper I've come across.

Birkenstock Boston Embossed-Suede Clogs $150 SHOP NOW I think it's fair to say that Birkenstock Boston clogs have reached cult status.

Everlane The Day Mule $148 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a cotton dress.

The Row Dante Leather Mules $990 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for its elevated take on simple silhouettes.

JW Anderson Raffia Loafers $450 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect summer shoe.