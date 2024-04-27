The Elegant Flat Shoe Trend Scandi and French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals
As a fashion editor, few things pique my interest as much as the whisper of a new shoe trend. So, when I spotted the flats style that's stealing hearts all around the major European fashion cities, I just had to tell you.
Up there with ballet flats and Mary Janes, flat mules are set to become one of the season's biggest shoe trends. With a refined silhouette that covers the toes before tapering away to reveal a barefoot, the trending shoe combines the elegance of a ballet flat with the relaxed energy of a slip-on sandal.
Asserting itself as a favorite within fashion people's wardrobes, this souped-up slipper has become a go-to for elegant spring styling. Whilst it remains too cold to style sandals but too warm to continue wearing boots, this closed-toe shoe is enjoying its time in the sun (when the sun decides to make an appearance, that is). Featuring heavily on the S/S 24 runways, flat mules were seen on the Altuzarra, Carven, and Eudon Choi shows, amongst others. Styled with dresses, skirts, trousers, and shorts, these shows made the case for the blossoming shoe trend. I've also noticed flat mules gracing the feet of French and Scandi fashion people, too, meaning it's only a matter of time before it takes off on British soil.
Having already transcended the runways this spring, the trending shoe style is now available at so many of my favorite high-street and designer brands. From H&M's event-ready pair to Manolo Blahnik's supremely chic style, read on to discover the flat mules we're eyeing right now.
These elegant mules are an easy way to dress up any outfit without the discomfort of heels.
Pointed-toe shoes are everywhere right now.
I think it's fair to say that Birkenstock Boston clogs have reached cult status.
I always come back to The Row for its elevated take on simple silhouettes.
Opening Image: @anoukyve
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
