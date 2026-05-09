Take for example some of this season's most discussed fashion moments. Bottega Veneta's tufted fibreglass "fur", Prada's crinkled puffball skirts, or that Miu Miu apron, all undoubtedly beautiful and unforgettable pieces, but not ones you are unlikely to have hanging in your wardrobe.
The real star of Spring 2026 however? Mattheiu Blazy's decision to open the Chanel Pre-fall show with a three-quarter zip camel sweater simply tucked into loose-leg jeans, a look that reappeared again at the MET Gala (albeit in couture reconstruction). Was it any coincidence that a luxury, French, heritage house would show this collection on the New York subway? I think not. Fashion, it would seem, is leaning into what I've suspected for months. New York's brand of off-duty street style is the cool-girl's new look du jour.
Even as we avidly discuss red carpet style in the wake of events season, it's not what celebrities are wearing to events that truly influence our wardrobes, it's what they're wearing on the streets the morning after. Think Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes on their coffee runs and dog walks, the celebrities who are the best dressed are the ones who are seen to be doing the least. French women may have been known for 'chic sans effort', but the West Village A-list need a whole new phrase for their approach to cool-meets-comfort.
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So what exactly makes up the West Village wardrobe? In short, the opposite of 2026's biggest runway trends. While most designers are championing the ultra-feminine and ultra-polished 'ladylike' look (think knee length skirts, kitten heels and cropped cardigans), in New York baggy fits and flats are top of the agenda. Take a cursory glance through the street style of the last couple of years and you'll see Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in supersized Oxford shirts and wide-leg trousers, Paloma Elsesser in a trench and flats, and Chloe Sevigny in a band tee and distressed denim. Remember how Katie Holmes' slubby Khaite bra-digan fell intentionally off of one shoulder? If it looks like you rolled out of bed and rifled through your boyfriend's wardrobe, it's already nailing the brief.
This spring celebrities are relying on a roster of basics, big knits, wide trousers and comfy flats to meet the needs of varying dress codes and fluctuating weather. Wondering to how to put together a look that says 'effortless yet elegant?', keep scrolling to see how to channel the West Village wardrobe in 2026.
New York Celebrity Street Style Looks to Recreate This Spring and Beyond
Style Notes: She may be a Brit, but Daisy Edgar Jones' latest look for a day on the Upper East Side was every bit the New York uniform. A baggy knit paired with wide-leg denim manages to feel polished with pointed toe shoes and a glossy leather bag.
Style Notes: Honestly, there are so many perfect Zoë Kravitz looks that they need their own dedicated story, but her recent pre-Met Gala outfit ticked all of the NYC hallmarks: cap, trench, tailored trousers and easy flat mules.
Style Notes: The latest street style to rise to prominance in New York, Sarah Pidgeon may have become famous for playing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, but her own outfits are also an exercise in chic minimalism. The baggy shirt! The light jacket! The darted trousers! The intentionally undone bag! This is how to make 'lazy dressing' feel luxe.
Style Notes: This look will go down in the annals of street style history as one of the greats. From the moment J-Law stepped out in this tee + trench + trousers in 2023, it changed the way we thought about wearing tailoring for weekends too.