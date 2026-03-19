As a born and raised Londoner, I’m not ashamed to admit that I turn to the French fashion girls for style advice more than anyone else. I mean, let’s be real, they have a way of making even the plainest of basics look chic. And as we enter spring, and I start to swap out my heavy cashmere jumpers for lighter cardigans, I’ll be looking to the Gallic girls for inspiration on the cardigan trends I should invest in for 2026.
Don’t get me wrong, as a minimalist, I love my plain black cardigan. However, I must admit that it runs the risk of looking frumpy at the best of times. I’m therefore on the hunt for those slightly trendier cardigan styles to wear with my classic jeans, skirts and dresses this spring. And if you’re more of a pared-back dresser like myself, rest assured that, in true French girl fashion, the cardigan trends set to dominate 2026 perfectly strike the balance between looking fresh and trending and feeling wearable and easy to style.
So if you, too, are looking for some ways to freshen up your knitwear selection, below, I’ve rounded up the cardigan trends that the Parisiennes are backing this year. From elegant cinched-in silhouettes to cool-girl polka-dot styles, keep scrolling to discover seven French girl-approved cardigan trends to copy in 2026.
7 Chic Cardigan Trends French Girls Are Wearing in 2026:
1. Waisted Cardigans
Style Notes: If a bold print or pattern feels out of your comfort zone, take a cue from the Gallic girls and focus on the silhouette of your cardigan to give it a fresh twist. You’ve probably already seen the hype around waisted clothing, from blazers to button-down shirts, and cardigans in this shape look just as elegant. A waisted cardigan instantly adds polish to even the most casual of jeans, making it a fail-proof way to dress up an outfit in 2026.
Style Notes: I’ve been spotting collared cardigans on my commute to and from the office for a while, but it now officially has the Parisian stamp of approval. It looks put-together, has ways to layer, and most importantly, won’t ever date in your wardrobes. I already own a long-sleeved version, so for spring 2026, I’m on the hunt for a shirt-sleeved iteration that I can wear over my tank tops.
Shop the Trend:
hush
Jinny Wool Blend Short Sleeve Cardigan
A refined take on the classic knit.
LA LIGNE
Meredith Cashmere and Silk-Blend Cardigan
An investment that you'll keep in your wardrobe for many years to come.
H&M
Collared Cardigan
This is sure dress up your jeans on casual days.
Rise & Fall
Finest Cashmere Knit Jacket
An easy way to inject some colour into your outfit.
3. Short-Sleeved Cardigans
Style Notes: As we (finally!) move into the warmer months, I’ll be shedding my long sleeves for shorter styles. And this extends to my knitwear as well. The French girls have been backing short-sleeve cardigans for a while now, as a comfortable, practical, and, might I add, effortlessly chic alternative to the longer styles they wear when it’s chillier outside.