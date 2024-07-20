I've Studied French Style—the Chicest Women Come Back to This Summer Knit Year After Year
To say this summer has been up and down in terms of the weather is an understatement. While we experienced a brief heatwave this week, the overarching forecast as meant that I haven't been able to confidently pack away my heavier jackets and knitwear as I normally would. So do, however, have a solution! Feeling let down by the weather report morning after morning, my decision has been to follow in the footsteps of the French, and give my knitwear collection a summer-ready makeover to see me through this typically tepid season.
Not parting with their cardigans even in the summer months, instead French women have taken to styling a short sleeve iteration that gives them the layer of insulation sometimes needed at this time of the year, whilst still being lightweight enough to carry on wearing should temperatures peak.
Layering perfectly over vest tops or tees, but styling equally well on its own worn fully buttoned sans anything underneath, the pretty knitwear trend is a versatile addition to incorporate into a summer capsule wardrobe. On sweltering summer days, style a light cotton style over a comfortable tank and wear with denim shorts. On cooler days, try it with high-waisted or mid-rise jeans, or pair with your favourite black trousers.
Comfortable and practical, the short-sleeve cardigan really comes into its own during the summer months, so much so that the market is rife with elegant styles. Scroll on to discover our edit of the best to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVE CARDIGANS:
This fresh green cardigan is such as easy way to add some vibrancy to your summer wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
