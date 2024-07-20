I've Studied French Style—the Chicest Women Come Back to This Summer Knit Year After Year

To say this summer has been up and down in terms of the weather is an understatement. While we experienced a brief heatwave this week, the overarching forecast as meant that I haven't been able to confidently pack away my heavier jackets and knitwear as I normally would. So do, however, have a solution! Feeling let down by the weather report morning after morning, my decision has been to follow in the footsteps of the French, and give my knitwear collection a summer-ready makeover to see me through this typically tepid season.

Not parting with their cardigans even in the summer months, instead French women have taken to styling a short sleeve iteration that gives them the layer of insulation sometimes needed at this time of the year, whilst still being lightweight enough to carry on wearing should temperatures peak.

Layering perfectly over vest tops or tees, but styling equally well on its own worn fully buttoned sans anything underneath, the pretty knitwear trend is a versatile addition to incorporate into a summer capsule wardrobe. On sweltering summer days, style a light cotton style over a comfortable tank and wear with denim shorts. On cooler days, try it with high-waisted or mid-rise jeans, or pair with your favourite black trousers.

Comfortable and practical, the short-sleeve cardigan really comes into its own during the summer months, so much so that the market is rife with elegant styles. Scroll on to discover our edit of the best to shop right now.

