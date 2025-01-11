My approach to fashion tends to follow a predictable annual pattern: I go all-out in the summer and dial it back in the winter. This reflects the practical realities of the colder months, when layers pile on, and crafting a chic outfit can often require a touch of minimalism (or at least consideration) to keep things feeling streamlined. By contrast, summer’s lighter wardrobe can afford you more drama and colour—because it's generally warmer (yes, even in Britain) you can afford to make statement-making a priority.

But we currently find ourselves in winter and, as such, I'm predictably gravitating towards simple yet refined staples that balance style, comfort and heat. And lately, one item has stood out above the rest: the elegant striped cardigan. Equal parts cosy and chic, it’s become my go-to when pulling together outfits.

There’s an undeniable charm to the striped cardigan. While simple black and white styles have a subtle French edge, thanks to their Breton connotations, colourful styles feel vibrant and full of energy, and I love them both equally. In fact, while I would have said the striped cardigan trend was championed most by Parisians, this winter things have shifted, and now I'm seeing it all over London.

Polished, relaxed, and unfailingly chic, the simplicity of the design makes the a staple for those who favour a less-is-more approach to getting dressed.

Straddling the line between casual and smart, the stripes bring a sense of structure to soft knitwear, making the striped cardigan a wearable layering piece for a myriad of occasions. For a classic take, style with straight-leg jeans and layer with a wool coat. Otherwise, wear it over a white tee and pair it with tailored trousers or a voluminous skirt.

A trend worth leaning into this season while knitwear is still very much needed, read on to discover our edit of the best striped cardigans below.

SHOP STRIPED CARDIGANS:

H&M Knitted Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other shades.

Pilcro Ribbed Multi-Stripe Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW The colours in this cardigan are so beautiful together.

Frame Compact Stripe Cotton Cardigan £395 SHOP NOW This will look especially chic with really dark denim.

Bode Green Weedy Crochet Cardigan £629 SHOP NOW I didn't know I needed a green and cream striped cardigan in my life until I saw this.

Tach Clothing Tach Edna Cardi £328 SHOP NOW The collar only makes this cardi cuter!

ME+EM Boiled Cashmere Striped Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW This cosy cashmere cardigan is perfect for winter styling.

Monki Fluffy Knit Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in a hot pink shade.

Zara Striped Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

La Ligne Striped Brushed-Cashmere Cardigan £405 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream with pink stripes.

ZARA Striped Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Pair this with navy wide-leg trousers for evenings out.

Mango Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Button £36 £23 SHOP NOW Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Dolce&Gabbana Striped Cardigan £1350 SHOP NOW The thicker stripes tap into the preppy trend we're seeing currently.

Sandro Paris Stripy Cardigan With Denim Details £299 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an easy, French-inspired look.

Asos Knitted Raglan Cardigan in Chocolate Stripe £32 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.