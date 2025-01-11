Well-Dressed Londoners Have Claimed Parisian Knitwear Trend As Their Own This Winter
My approach to fashion tends to follow a predictable annual pattern: I go all-out in the summer and dial it back in the winter. This reflects the practical realities of the colder months, when layers pile on, and crafting a chic outfit can often require a touch of minimalism (or at least consideration) to keep things feeling streamlined. By contrast, summer’s lighter wardrobe can afford you more drama and colour—because it's generally warmer (yes, even in Britain) you can afford to make statement-making a priority.
But we currently find ourselves in winter and, as such, I'm predictably gravitating towards simple yet refined staples that balance style, comfort and heat. And lately, one item has stood out above the rest: the elegant striped cardigan. Equal parts cosy and chic, it’s become my go-to when pulling together outfits.
There’s an undeniable charm to the striped cardigan. While simple black and white styles have a subtle French edge, thanks to their Breton connotations, colourful styles feel vibrant and full of energy, and I love them both equally. In fact, while I would have said the striped cardigan trend was championed most by Parisians, this winter things have shifted, and now I'm seeing it all over London.
Polished, relaxed, and unfailingly chic, the simplicity of the design makes the a staple for those who favour a less-is-more approach to getting dressed.
Straddling the line between casual and smart, the stripes bring a sense of structure to soft knitwear, making the striped cardigan a wearable layering piece for a myriad of occasions. For a classic take, style with straight-leg jeans and layer with a wool coat. Otherwise, wear it over a white tee and pair it with tailored trousers or a voluminous skirt.
A trend worth leaning into this season while knitwear is still very much needed, read on to discover our edit of the best striped cardigans below.
SHOP STRIPED CARDIGANS:
I didn't know I needed a green and cream striped cardigan in my life until I saw this.
The thicker stripes tap into the preppy trend we're seeing currently.
