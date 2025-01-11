Well-Dressed Londoners Have Claimed Parisian Knitwear Trend As Their Own This Winter

My approach to fashion tends to follow a predictable annual pattern: I go all-out in the summer and dial it back in the winter. This reflects the practical realities of the colder months, when layers pile on, and crafting a chic outfit can often require a touch of minimalism (or at least consideration) to keep things feeling streamlined. By contrast, summer’s lighter wardrobe can afford you more drama and colour—because it's generally warmer (yes, even in Britain) you can afford to make statement-making a priority.

But we currently find ourselves in winter and, as such, I'm predictably gravitating towards simple yet refined staples that balance style, comfort and heat. And lately, one item has stood out above the rest: the elegant striped cardigan. Equal parts cosy and chic, it’s become my go-to when pulling together outfits.

Influencer wears striped cardigan.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

There’s an undeniable charm to the striped cardigan. While simple black and white styles have a subtle French edge, thanks to their Breton connotations, colourful styles feel vibrant and full of energy, and I love them both equally. In fact, while I would have said the striped cardigan trend was championed most by Parisians, this winter things have shifted, and now I'm seeing it all over London.

Polished, relaxed, and unfailingly chic, the simplicity of the design makes the a staple for those who favour a less-is-more approach to getting dressed.

Influencer wears a striped cardigan.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Straddling the line between casual and smart, the stripes bring a sense of structure to soft knitwear, making the striped cardigan a wearable layering piece for a myriad of occasions. For a classic take, style with straight-leg jeans and layer with a wool coat. Otherwise, wear it over a white tee and pair it with tailored trousers or a voluminous skirt.

Influencer wears a striped cardigan.

(Image credit: @luenagamaa)

A trend worth leaning into this season while knitwear is still very much needed, read on to discover our edit of the best striped cardigans below.

SHOP STRIPED CARDIGANS:

Knitted Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Cardigan

This also comes in nine other shades.

Pilcro Ribbed Multi-Stripe Cardigan
Pilcro
Ribbed Multi-Stripe Cardigan

The colours in this cardigan are so beautiful together.

Compact Stripe Cotton Cardigan
Frame
Compact Stripe Cotton Cardigan

This will look especially chic with really dark denim.

Green Weedy Crochet Cardigan
Bode
Green Weedy Crochet Cardigan

I didn't know I needed a green and cream striped cardigan in my life until I saw this.

Tach Edna Cardi
Tach Clothing
Tach Edna Cardi

The collar only makes this cardi cuter!

Boiled Cashmere Striped Cardigan
ME+EM
Boiled Cashmere Striped Cardigan

This cosy cashmere cardigan is perfect for winter styling.

Fluffy Knit Cardigan
Monki
Fluffy Knit Cardigan

This also comes in a hot pink shade.

Striped Knit Cardigan
Zara
Striped Knit Cardigan

This looks much more expensive than it is.

Striped Brushed-Cashmere Cardigan
La Ligne
Striped Brushed-Cashmere Cardigan

This also comes in cream with pink stripes.

Striped Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Striped Knit Cardigan

Pair this with navy wide-leg trousers for evenings out.

Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Button - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Button

Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Striped Cardigan
Dolce&Gabbana
Striped Cardigan

The thicker stripes tap into the preppy trend we're seeing currently.

Stripy Cardigan With Denim Details
Sandro Paris
Stripy Cardigan With Denim Details

Style with denim for an easy, French-inspired look.

Asos Design Knitted Raglan Cardigan in Chocolate Stripe
Asos
Knitted Raglan Cardigan in Chocolate Stripe

Bundle up in style.

