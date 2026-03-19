Every season, the runway delivers hundreds of looks with dozens of trends to sift through—but only a handful truly stick. Once the shows wrap and the collections settle in, editors start noticing the details that felt impossible to ignore: the silhouettes that appeared again and again, the textures that gave outfits new dimension, and the styling tricks that made familiar pieces feel so brand new.
For spring 2026, the mood is both sculptural and playful. Designers leaned into dramatic proportions, tactile details, and elevated layering that makes everyday dressing feel more intentional. From sculpted peplum at nearly every show to the return of statement fringe, these are the runway trends our editors are already excited to wear this spring.
Sculpted Peplum
On The Runways
One The Editor
Like it or not, peplum is so back—but this time it looks a little different, it feels far more architectural. The silhouette has appeared scattered across the runways with a sharply sculpted shape that felt modern rather than overly feminine. Expect to start seeing it everywhere.
Khaite
Franc Crepe Peplum Jacket
Helsa
Maude Knit Top
Magda Butrym
Asymmetric Peplum Wool Top
Fringe
On The Runways
One The Editor
Fringe made a major impression across the runways this season, and at FFORME it appeared in a way that felt especially elevated. Instead of leaning bohemian, the movement added texture and drama to otherwise minimal pieces. Whether it’s a fringed leather top, a statement bag, or a sleek evening dress, the detail brings energy to an outfit—especially when it moves with every step.
ULLA JOHNSON
Leonie Fringed Leather Top
Prada
Galleria Medium Suede Bag With Fringe
Norma Kamali
18" Fringe Bishop Strapless Minidress
ESSE STUDIOS
Cinca Tiered Fringed Satin Mini Dress
Elevated Layers
On The Runways
One The Editor
Layering is always part of the fashion conversation, but Bottega Veneta has made it feel particularly refined these past few seasons. Think lightweight knits over crisp shirting, tailored trousers paired with soft sweaters, and combinations that feel thoughtful rather than purely practical. The result is preppy and polished but in a cool girl way.