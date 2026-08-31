There are plenty of sporting events that double as unofficial fashion weeks—the NBA tunnel, Wimbledon, basically any Formula 1 paddock—but few have mastered the celebrity style spectacle quite like the US Open. Every late summer, the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium become their own kind of runway, with actors, musicians, models, and fashion-world favorites turning up in outfits that can occasionally rival whatever is happening on the court. (Sorry, tennis fans!)
While the US Open has become an especially buzzy fashion moment in recent years, its best celebrity looks have been building for decades. Think Barbra Streisand's all-whir and Taylor Swift leaning into the preppy Americana codes that feel practically made for an afternoon in Queens. The beauty of US Open style is that there isn't really one uniform. You’ll spot everything from immaculate tailoring and little white dresses to denim, baseball caps, and the kind of deceptively casual outfits that inevitably end up all over our mood boards.
In honor of another US Open season, we're looking back at the best US Open celebrity looks of all time—the outfits that captured their era perfectly, set off trends of their own, or simply remain just as good years (and sometimes decades) later. Consider this the celebrity style equivalent of an instant replay.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.