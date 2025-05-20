In Case You Were Wondering, These Are *the* Bag and Shoe Colors to Wear With the Powder-Pink Trend
I don't know about you, but I've spotted a lot of powder pink outfits in the wild as of late. The trend is alive and well. The latest sighting was on none other than Meghann Fahy, who's currently in NYC promoting her new Netflix series, Sirens. While departing an appearance, Fahy was photographed in a very on-trend pale-pink polo shirt with a matching pencil skirt. And if you've been wondering what other colors (specifically, which accessories colors) to wear with powder pink, you've come to the right place because Fahy nailed it.
Let's start with the bag. In case you forgot, powder pink and baby blue are magical together, and Fahy proved it with her blue shoulder bag. Consider this your PSA to add a light-blue bag to your collection. And as for the shoes, instead of a dark and heavy neutral color, she went with a light and bright one with her cream pointed-toe pumps. Cream shoes are a great swap for black, brown, and navy ones this time of year, and they happen to look perfect with powder pink.
In case Fahy has inspired you, keep scrolling to shop standout powder-pink pieces, along with baby-blue bags and cream shoes to wear with them.
Shop Powder-Pink Pieces
Shop Baby-Blue Bags
Shop White Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
