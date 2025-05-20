In Case You Were Wondering, These Are *the* Bag and Shoe Colors to Wear With the Powder-Pink Trend

I don't know about you, but I've spotted a lot of powder pink outfits in the wild as of late. The trend is alive and well. The latest sighting was on none other than Meghann Fahy, who's currently in NYC promoting her new Netflix series, Sirens. While departing an appearance, Fahy was photographed in a very on-trend pale-pink polo shirt with a matching pencil skirt. And if you've been wondering what other colors (specifically, which accessories colors) to wear with powder pink, you've come to the right place because Fahy nailed it.

Let's start with the bag. In case you forgot, powder pink and baby blue are magical together, and Fahy proved it with her blue shoulder bag. Consider this your PSA to add a light-blue bag to your collection. And as for the shoes, instead of a dark and heavy neutral color, she went with a light and bright one with her cream pointed-toe pumps. Cream shoes are a great swap for black, brown, and navy ones this time of year, and they happen to look perfect with powder pink.

In case Fahy has inspired you, keep scrolling to shop standout powder-pink pieces, along with baby-blue bags and cream shoes to wear with them.

Meghann Fahy wearing a powder pink outfit with a blue bag and white pumps in NYC

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy wearing a powder pink outfit with a blue bag and white pumps in NYC

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy wearing a powder pink outfit with a blue bag and white pumps in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Powder-Pink Pieces

J.Crew, Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen in Iced Strawberry
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen in Iced Strawberry

Bec + Bridge Apolline Mini Dress
Bec + Bridge
Apolline Mini Dress in Powder Pink

Twist-Detail Linen-Blend Top
COS
Twist-Detail Linen-Blend Top

Mika Two Piece
Reformation
Mika Two Piece in Bubblegum

The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans in Subtle Blossom

Shop Baby-Blue Bags

Swing Zip 20 Bag
COACH
Swing Zip 20 Bag in Light Blue

Ella Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Ella Shoulder Bag in Mist Suede Leather

Prada, Leather Pouch in Opaline
Prada
Leather Pouch in Opaline

Small Andiamo 백
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Bag in Zenith & Muse Brass

Polo Id Embellished Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Polo Id Embellished Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Light Blue

Shop White Shoes

Low Heeled Leather Sandals
ZARA
Low Heeled Leather Sandals in Off White

Staud Simone Mules
Staud
Simone Mules in Cream

Larroudé Ines Macrame Slingbacks
Larroudé
Ines Macrame Slingbacks in Ivory

MANGO, Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes in Ecru
MANGO
Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes in Ecru

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pumps in White

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

