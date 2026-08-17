I'm a Fashion Person, and These Are the Clothes I Want to Wear From Aligne, Tibi, Vince, COS, and Soft Goat

As a fashion editor, my personal wardrobe is a mix of labels, and yes, I regularly weave womenswear pieces into my everyday rotation—especially elevated tailored staples from Aligne, Tibi, Vince, COS, and Soft Goat. These brands started dropping fall 2026 merchandise, so you better believe I started taking notes of the items I want to wear. Naturally, I'm sharing my list with you.
Below, you'll find everything I'm into for fall. I live for a good pair of trousers (Tibi makes some of my favorites—that's me above in one of my favorite styles), so I'm featuring the standouts here. I also can't resist directional outerwear silhouettes and cool basics. There are plenty of options coming your way. Okay, let's get to it.
Aligne
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
It's all about purple for fall 2026.
ALIGNE
Ester Knitted Jumper
You'll get so much wear out of this knit.
ALIGNE
Daphne Double Breasted Blazer
The silhouette!
ALIGNE
Millicent Satin Trouser
Pretty with the satin.
ALIGNE
Helen Brushed Wool Knit
Adore the colors here.
Tibi
TIBI
Crispy Nylon Winslow Pant
I literally live in these pants.
TIBI
Perfect Double Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Long-sleeve tees are great, and the double-layer styles will be big for fall.
TIBI
Tropical Wool Charles Trouser
I also wear this style.
TIBI
Edmund Lyocell Stripe Oversized Shirt
Nice elevated basic.
TIBI
Stretch Silk Nylon Knit Collar Cocoon Top
Fun!
Vince
Vince
Double-Collar Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Note the double collar.
Vince
Cashmere-Silk Pocket V-Neck Sweater
The pocket!
Vince
Flap Pocket Wool-Blend Sweater Jacket
Gorgeous hue.
Vince
High-Rise Pleated Trouser
Vince trousers are also stellar.
Vince
Silk Satin Dolman-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt
Wait, I love styling a turtleneck underneath the shirt.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.