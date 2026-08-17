I'm a Fashion Person, and These Are the Clothes I Want to Wear From Aligne, Tibi, Vince, COS, and Soft Goat

Cool pants! Gorgeous knits!

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Collage of fall shopping items.
(Image credit: Soft Goat; COS; Tibi; Aligne; @bobbyschuessler)
Jump to category:

As a fashion editor, my personal wardrobe is a mix of labels, and yes, I regularly weave womenswear pieces into my everyday rotation—especially elevated tailored staples from Aligne, Tibi, Vince, COS, and Soft Goat. These brands started dropping fall 2026 merchandise, so you better believe I started taking notes of the items I want to wear. Naturally, I'm sharing my list with you.

Below, you'll find everything I'm into for fall. I live for a good pair of trousers (Tibi makes some of my favorites—that's me above in one of my favorite styles), so I'm featuring the standouts here. I also can't resist directional outerwear silhouettes and cool basics. There are plenty of options coming your way. Okay, let's get to it.

Aligne

Tibi

Vince

COS

Soft Goat

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.