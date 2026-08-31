Attention: The First New It Girl-Approved Boot Trend of Fall 2026 Is Here

If you've looked into fall boot trends yet (and fine if you haven't—that's what I'm here for), chances are that there's one on the list that jumped out at you: witchy boots. Featured on the F/W 26 runways of Khaite and Prada, among several others, the style is characterized by Victorian-inspired features such as a turned-up toe (pointed or square) and lace-up closure. The pair Selena Gomez just wore in Venice, Italy featured the former.
Gomez's early-fall outfit included a brown mock-turtleneck tank and a suede column skirt in the same shade. As for her boots, don't be fooled by the term "witchy". They were anything but costume-y, with their subtly curled toe. And as a matter of fact, they also represented another major fall shoe trend. Boho-inspired slouchy boots are poised to be a big one, and the shaft of Gomez's boots exemplified that particular style.
In summary, if you're fully ready for some fall boot inspiration, scroll on to see Gomez's look and shop an assortment of subtly witchy styles.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.