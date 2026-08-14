When it comes to statement dressing, bright red is about as bold as it gets. But Emmy Rossum just took the fiery outfit recipe to the next level with the most unexpected shade of stilettos: burgundy. The actress was recently spotted in New York City, where she has been making the rounds promoting her latest project, Furious, a high-stakes cat-versus-mouse FBI thriller on Hulu with a dangerously good cast and an even spicier twist. And Rossum's latest look proves she's dressing to kill.
Keep scrolling to see how Rossum styled her tomato-red halter dress with rich wine-colored stiletto pumps. Then browse a selection of similar pieces to create your most daring date-night look yet. And don't forget your favorite shades!
On Emmy Rossum: Julie de Libran dress
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Shop Bright-Red Dresses and Burgundy Heels
ZARA
ZW Collection Halter Dress
This tomato-red dress demands attention.
MANGO
Audrey Half D'orsay Pumps
D'orsay pumps are so chic.
Reformation
Teleia Dress
Frilly shoulders and a flirty hemline make this dress a winner.
Reformation
Natasha Pumps
Love that sculptural heel.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Side Slits
Party ready, no matter the season.
Sam Edelman
Finch Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
This shiny shade is called French Merlot. Cheers!
MANGO
Ruched Dress With Draped Neckline
Office and occasion appropriate.
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
This versatile design goes with everything, and the two-inch heel makes it walkable, too.
STAUD
Toluca Silk Dress
Don't miss the back—it's stunning.
Sam Edelman
Talula Pump
This four-inch heel is giving major Zendaya vibes.
Eloquii
Draped One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Elegant.
Dolce Vita
Yela Slingback Pumps
Pleated mesh offers a fun, unexpected contrast.
Reformation
Bryson Dress Es
What's not to love?
Stuart Weitzman
Emilia Mj Slingback Pump
Now this is a bold slingback.
Reformation
Bellarose Dress
A truly flattering fit.
Tony Bianco
Fiesta Sandal
These heeled mules will look good with ankle-length jeans, too.
Marques'Almeida
Layered Strappy Maxi Dress
Be the belle of the ball.
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Eliana 70 Pump
Opt for a wedge heel if you want a little extra stability.
ZARA
Belted Wrap Midi Dress
Easy to dress up or down with different accessories.
L'AGENCE
Esther Sandal
The PVC strap adds even more dimension to this rich burgundy color.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.