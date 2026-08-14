Who Was Gonna Tell Me This Shoe Color Trend Actually Looks Perfect With Red Dresses?

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Emmy Rossum wears a red dress with burgundy heels in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to statement dressing, bright red is about as bold as it gets. But Emmy Rossum just took the fiery outfit recipe to the next level with the most unexpected shade of stilettos: burgundy. The actress was recently spotted in New York City, where she has been making the rounds promoting her latest project, Furious, a high-stakes cat-versus-mouse FBI thriller on Hulu with a dangerously good cast and an even spicier twist. And Rossum's latest look proves she's dressing to kill.

Keep scrolling to see how Rossum styled her tomato-red halter dress with rich wine-colored stiletto pumps. Then browse a selection of similar pieces to create your most daring date-night look yet. And don't forget your favorite shades!

Emmy Rossum wears a red dress with burgundy heels in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emmy Rossum wears a red dress with burgundy heels in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emmy Rossum: Julie de Libran dress

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.