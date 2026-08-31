According to Lorenzo Musetti, Looking Good Really Does Make You Play Better

In the modern world, sports aren't just about what happens on the court, field, or track. Much of the buzz around athletes actually takes place before their events—that is, when they arrive at their respective venues and showcase their latest fashion creations. In basketball, that's referred to as a tunnel 'fit; in Formula One, a paddock 'fit; and so on. What athletes wear when they're not in uniform matters, especially to fans who might never get to speak to their heroes. Clothes are the perfect form of communication—a window into who your favorite athlete is and what they stand for. That's what Go Sports is all about. Yes, we care about box scores, the results of Free Practice 1 (even if it is at 3 a.m.), and RHOSLC-level rivalries, but today, sports fashion matters too. We're not ashamed to say so.
The US Open has officially begun, and with it, the tournament has brought equal parts buzz, chaos, and style to the tennis world (and New York City). Fortunately for us, we snuck in five minutes with Italian star Lorenzo Musetti before things really kicked off. Musetti, an ambassador for both ASICS and Bottega Veneta, is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and though he's had a tough season so far, struggling with injuries that have kept him out of two of the major grand slams in 2026, his performance in Cincinnati has put the odds back in his favor. Plus, after making it to the quarterfinals at last year's US Open, we know he favors the hard courts at Arthur Ashe—and they favor him right back.
Ahead of his round-one match against Arthur Fery on September 1, hear Musetti talk about the energy he always feels when he arrives on the court in New York—particularly after dark. From there, read about the impact he believes feeling good in what you wear can have on your play and the tennis icon he's always looked up to, both for his on-court play and his off-court style.
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Talk to me a bit about the US Open and what it means to you. What makes it such a special tournament?
This year, especially for me, it's really important because I missed two Grand Slams, so it's the last opportunity to do well in a Grand Slam. New York has [also] always treated me well as a city. Even in my down moments, New York, with its energy, I think always brought me back again. So, I'm really happy to start and to be back here in New York.
As a spectator, there's nothing better than watching a night match at the US Open. As a player, what separates a night match here from one in the daytime?
Well, since the tension rises when you play a night match, especially in [Arthur] Ashe in front of a packed crowd of more than 20,000 people. Last year, I had the opportunity to play a match like that, and it was really, really intense emotionally for me. [It was] probably one of the most beautiful stages that I have played on. And of course, the conditions [change] from a night to a day session; maybe at night, [it] could get more humid, so the balls can be a little bit rougher and a little bit slower. It's pretty different.
How does wearing the ASICS Night Energy collection add to that experience?
Well, I feel that when you feel comfortable in what you're wearing in your outfit, you have more authority on the court. That's what I personally feel. And with ASICS, especially even last year, during the night session with the black outfit, was really cool. This year, hopefully, I will get to play a night session too. The outfit is really cool, and you can get energy even from that.
That was a perfect segue into my next question about the look good, feel good, play good mentality that so many athletes either totally agree with or don't resonate with at all. What's your opinion on that, and how do you feel an outfit can affect your play?
I feel that for sure. If you feel happy in what you're wearing, happy with yourself, and, let's say, okay with everything, you have more chances to feel okay when you're playing. It's an advantage to have. On the opposite side, if you feel that you are not really comfortable with what you're wearing or you feel uncomfortable physically, you have fewer chances to win the match.
You have people whose playing style you have looked up to that you've watched your whole career. Are there any tennis players that you've looked up to for their off-court style?
[Roger] Federer has always been my idol, not just in terms of [his] elegance of style, [but] he was playing one-handed backhand, and I'm playing one-handed backhand, too. So, [I've] kind of always tried to mirror a little bit of myself in Roger. Of course, I'm not even close to him, but I recently had the chance to hit with him—to play with him—it was really, really fantastic for me, and, you know, just a moment with my childhood idol.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.