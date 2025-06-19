If Your Summer 2025 Goal Is to Look "More French", Buy These 8 Items Immediately

If you're a fan of French style, you're probably game to emulate a chic French woman year-round, but I tend to think that summer is the season that their style is the most covetable. During the warmer months of the year, Parisian women's wardrobes tend to take on an effortless South of France feel, even when they're in the city. Think breezy white tops, raffia accessories, and gingham dresses, to name a few classic essentials. But they also incorporate the latest trends into their summer wardrobes, with great success. This summer, I'm drawn to outfits that incorporate a little of both.

Lately, I've noticed some common themes among the styles French women are wearing now that summer is here, and all the items I'm about to point out will instantly give your outfits a French-girl aesthetic. So if that's your goal, keep scrolling to start adding the eight easy, versatile items to your cart that'll make your summer outfits "more French".

Capri Pants

French women have fully embraced the most "Brigitte Bardot" 2025 trend of them all: capri pants. Pair them with kitten heels for the most June-in-Paris look.

Shop Capri Pants

Halter Dresses

Halter dresses are a longtime favorite of French girls, whether they're a trend or not. It just so happens that they are a trend this season, so win-win.

Shop Halter Dresses

Red Ballet Flats

All of a sudden, everyone is wearing red ballet flats, including French women. They're the perfect thing to pair with everything from jeans and a tee to a simple white or black dress.

Shop Red Ballet Flats

Pretty White Tops

Is there any shirt that's more crucial to a French fashion person's summer wardrobe than a pretty white top? I don't think so. My advice is to stock up and wear them with everything from shorts to linen skirts to capri pants.

Shop Pretty White Tops

Polka Dots

Another French-girl classic that's also a current trend is polka dots. The playful print—especially in the form of dresses or skirts—is the key to giving your outfit an instant French feel.

Shop Polka Dots

Block-Heel Mary Janes

Mary Janes with a block heel are something French women wear year-round. In the summer, it's typically with skirts and dresses (bonus points if it's a gingham dress).

Shop Block-Heel Mary Janes

White Skirts

Last year was defined by white midi skirts, in terms of outfits at least. But French women have long been aware of the power of a white skirt (of any length). Wearing one casually with flats during the day is the ultimate Parisian look.

Shop White Skirts

Raffia Totes

Take a peep in any French girl's closet and I'm sure you'll find more than one raffia bag. A tote, in particular, is the perfect thing for trekking around Paris on a long summer day.

Shop Raffia Totes