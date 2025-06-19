If Your Summer 2025 Goal Is to Look "More French", Buy These 8 Items Immediately

The rest of us can at least look like we're in Saint-Tropez.

French influencers wearing summer trends
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_; @annelauremais; @sabinasocol)
If you're a fan of French style, you're probably game to emulate a chic French woman year-round, but I tend to think that summer is the season that their style is the most covetable. During the warmer months of the year, Parisian women's wardrobes tend to take on an effortless South of France feel, even when they're in the city. Think breezy white tops, raffia accessories, and gingham dresses, to name a few classic essentials. But they also incorporate the latest trends into their summer wardrobes, with great success. This summer, I'm drawn to outfits that incorporate a little of both.

Lately, I've noticed some common themes among the styles French women are wearing now that summer is here, and all the items I'm about to point out will instantly give your outfits a French-girl aesthetic. So if that's your goal, keep scrolling to start adding the eight easy, versatile items to your cart that'll make your summer outfits "more French".

Capri Pants

French women have fully embraced the most "Brigitte Bardot" 2025 trend of them all: capri pants. Pair them with kitten heels for the most June-in-Paris look.

French influencer wearing a striped shirt and capri pants

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Capri Pants

Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants

Good Capri Jeans
Good American
Good Capri Jeans

Halter Dresses

Halter dresses are a longtime favorite of French girls, whether they're a trend or not. It just so happens that they are a trend this season, so win-win.

French influencer wearing a black halter dress and metallic shoes

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop Halter Dresses

Hill House Home Fleur Dress
Hill House Home
Fleur Dress

Amanda Uprichard Valentini Dress
Amanda Uprichard
Valentini Dress

100% Linen Halter Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Halter Dress ZW Collection

Red Ballet Flats

All of a sudden, everyone is wearing red ballet flats, including French women. They're the perfect thing to pair with everything from jeans and a tee to a simple white or black dress.

French influencer wearing a brown suede jacket, jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Red Ballet Flats

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

The Demi Flat
MARGAUX
The Demi Flats

Pretty White Tops

Is there any shirt that's more crucial to a French fashion person's summer wardrobe than a pretty white top? I don't think so. My advice is to stock up and wear them with everything from shorts to linen skirts to capri pants.

French influencer wearing a pretty white top

(Image credit: @annelauremais;)

Shop Pretty White Tops

Annabelle Blouse - Embroidered Cream - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Annabelle Blouse

Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen

Francia Top -- Salt
DÔEN
Francia Top in Salt

Polka Dots

Another French-girl classic that's also a current trend is polka dots. The playful print—especially in the form of dresses or skirts—is the key to giving your outfit an instant French feel.

French influencer wearing a polka-dot dress and olive green jacket

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Shop Polka Dots

Julia Polka Dot Slipdress
Lulus
Julia Polka Dot Slipdress

Aritzia, Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt
Aritzia
Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt

Collins Maxi Sundress
City Chic
Collins Maxi Sundress

Block-Heel Mary Janes

Mary Janes with a block heel are something French women wear year-round. In the summer, it's typically with skirts and dresses (bonus points if it's a gingham dress).

French influencer wearing a gingham dress and Celine raffia tote bag

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Block-Heel Mary Janes

Ruched Mary Jane Slingback Pump
Prada
Ruched Mary Jane Slingback Pumps

Mary Jane Pump
MANGO
Mary Jane Pumps

Elodie Mary Janes - Patent Black - Patent Cowide Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Elodie Mary Janes

White Skirts

Last year was defined by white midi skirts, in terms of outfits at least. But French women have long been aware of the power of a white skirt (of any length). Wearing one casually with flats during the day is the ultimate Parisian look.

French influencer wearing a button-down shirt, white skirt, and Mary Janes

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Shop White Skirts

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

Madewell Sophia Skirt
Madewell
Sophia Skirt

Alice Linen Mini Skirt
Posse
Alice Linen Mini Skirt

Raffia Totes

Take a peep in any French girl's closet and I'm sure you'll find more than one raffia bag. A tote, in particular, is the perfect thing for trekking around Paris on a long summer day.

French influencer wearing a white dress and a raffia tote

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Shop Raffia Totes

Large Handknotted Packable Tote Bag
J.Crew
Large Handknotted Packable Tote Bag

Emilie Woven Raffia Tote Bag
The Row
Emilie Woven Raffia Tote Bag

Woven Tote Bag
ZARA
Woven Tote Bag

