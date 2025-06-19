If Your Summer 2025 Goal Is to Look "More French", Buy These 8 Items Immediately
The rest of us can at least look like we're in Saint-Tropez.
If you're a fan of French style, you're probably game to emulate a chic French woman year-round, but I tend to think that summer is the season that their style is the most covetable. During the warmer months of the year, Parisian women's wardrobes tend to take on an effortless South of France feel, even when they're in the city. Think breezy white tops, raffia accessories, and gingham dresses, to name a few classic essentials. But they also incorporate the latest trends into their summer wardrobes, with great success. This summer, I'm drawn to outfits that incorporate a little of both.
Lately, I've noticed some common themes among the styles French women are wearing now that summer is here, and all the items I'm about to point out will instantly give your outfits a French-girl aesthetic. So if that's your goal, keep scrolling to start adding the eight easy, versatile items to your cart that'll make your summer outfits "more French".
Capri Pants
French women have fully embraced the most "Brigitte Bardot" 2025 trend of them all: capri pants. Pair them with kitten heels for the most June-in-Paris look.
Shop Capri Pants
Halter Dresses
Halter dresses are a longtime favorite of French girls, whether they're a trend or not. It just so happens that they are a trend this season, so win-win.
Shop Halter Dresses
Red Ballet Flats
All of a sudden, everyone is wearing red ballet flats, including French women. They're the perfect thing to pair with everything from jeans and a tee to a simple white or black dress.
Shop Red Ballet Flats
Pretty White Tops
Is there any shirt that's more crucial to a French fashion person's summer wardrobe than a pretty white top? I don't think so. My advice is to stock up and wear them with everything from shorts to linen skirts to capri pants.
Shop Pretty White Tops
Polka Dots
Another French-girl classic that's also a current trend is polka dots. The playful print—especially in the form of dresses or skirts—is the key to giving your outfit an instant French feel.
Shop Polka Dots
Block-Heel Mary Janes
Mary Janes with a block heel are something French women wear year-round. In the summer, it's typically with skirts and dresses (bonus points if it's a gingham dress).
Shop Block-Heel Mary Janes
White Skirts
Last year was defined by white midi skirts, in terms of outfits at least. But French women have long been aware of the power of a white skirt (of any length). Wearing one casually with flats during the day is the ultimate Parisian look.
Shop White Skirts
Raffia Totes
Take a peep in any French girl's closet and I'm sure you'll find more than one raffia bag. A tote, in particular, is the perfect thing for trekking around Paris on a long summer day.
Shop Raffia Totes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
