If You Only Note One Trend From Fashion Month, Make It This One

Every fashion season, a handful of trends reach ubiquitous status, be that on the runways or the streets outside of them. It could be a specific trending item—think Miu Miu's micro miniskirt or Prada's bucket bag—or a buzzy silhouette, like funnel-neck trenches and leather bombers. Throughout the F/W 25 fashion season, the *one* was anything soft and furry, from shearling coats to faux-fur stoles.

On the runways of February and early March, the fur trend took off, showing up in skirt form at Ferragamo on model Alex Consani and scarf form at Miu Miu, where some cone bra–wearing models wore the furry strips around their necks and others carried them nonchalantly on one arm. At Chloé, a 1970s-turned-2015s look emerged, including fur-trimmed quilted jackets in mauve, the unofficial color of the mid-2010s. Prada saw the material appear in plenty of unique ways, with one fur coat even featuring a plastic-like wrap on top à la your grandmother's sofa. Fur-trim blazers made an appearance at Valentino, while Fendi returned to its roots with a plethora of furry silhouettes, including coats, handbags, stoles, and more. (At a re-see following Fendi's show, I learned that nearly all of the fall collection fur coats were made of shearling.) Altuzarra, Gucci, Ferrari, Gabriela Hearst (who, according to British Vogue, used silk to mimic the look of fur), Simone Rocha, Tod's, Bally, Marni, Alaïa, and more all, too, incorporated the fabric in one way or another. After a soft launch on the S/S 25 runways back in September, designers clearly saw interest in all things fuzzy, sending them on a mission to find as many ways to incorporate faux fur and shearling into their collections the following season.

Outside of the runways, with February and March in full swing in fashion cities like New York and Paris, furry touches continued to make a statement among show attendees. Many opted for vintage furs acquired at antique shops, The RealReal, or their grandparents' closets. When it came to street style, genuine, new fur didn't appear to be hyper present, with secondhand, faux-fur, or shearling items being among the most popular choices. Think Prada's iconic faux-fur sleeve coats from the F/W 22 collection, Toteme shearling outerwear, and Penny Lane–style jackets. Given the low temperatures in New York City during fashion week especially, warm and fuzzy toppers appeared to be essential for traveling from show to show.

Celebrities, too, are catching on to this trend. Already this season, we've spotted Hailey Bieber in furry outerwear by Toteme, vintage Saint Laurent, and Ducie. Rihanna was seen heading into her favorite dinner spot in Los Angeles, Giorgio Baldi, wearing a leather bomber jacket and a white fur scarf. Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2025 in fuzzy coats while vacationing in Aspen. Even now that it's starting to get warm outside, fashion's soft focus remains on furry-to-the-touch pieces, from top layers to bag charms.

Keep scrolling to shop the F/W 25 fur trend that's taking over fashion as we speak.

