If You Only Note One Trend From Fashion Month, Make It This One
Every fashion season, a handful of trends reach ubiquitous status, be that on the runways or the streets outside of them. It could be a specific trending item—think Miu Miu's micro miniskirt or Prada's bucket bag—or a buzzy silhouette, like funnel-neck trenches and leather bombers. Throughout the F/W 25 fashion season, the *one* was anything soft and furry, from shearling coats to faux-fur stoles.
On the runways of February and early March, the fur trend took off, showing up in skirt form at Ferragamo on model Alex Consani and scarf form at Miu Miu, where some cone bra–wearing models wore the furry strips around their necks and others carried them nonchalantly on one arm. At Chloé, a 1970s-turned-2015s look emerged, including fur-trimmed quilted jackets in mauve, the unofficial color of the mid-2010s. Prada saw the material appear in plenty of unique ways, with one fur coat even featuring a plastic-like wrap on top à la your grandmother's sofa. Fur-trim blazers made an appearance at Valentino, while Fendi returned to its roots with a plethora of furry silhouettes, including coats, handbags, stoles, and more. (At a re-see following Fendi's show, I learned that nearly all of the fall collection fur coats were made of shearling.) Altuzarra, Gucci, Ferrari, Gabriela Hearst (who, according to British Vogue, used silk to mimic the look of fur), Simone Rocha, Tod's, Bally, Marni, Alaïa, and more all, too, incorporated the fabric in one way or another. After a soft launch on the S/S 25 runways back in September, designers clearly saw interest in all things fuzzy, sending them on a mission to find as many ways to incorporate faux fur and shearling into their collections the following season.
Outside of the runways, with February and March in full swing in fashion cities like New York and Paris, furry touches continued to make a statement among show attendees. Many opted for vintage furs acquired at antique shops, The RealReal, or their grandparents' closets. When it came to street style, genuine, new fur didn't appear to be hyper present, with secondhand, faux-fur, or shearling items being among the most popular choices. Think Prada's iconic faux-fur sleeve coats from the F/W 22 collection, Toteme shearling outerwear, and Penny Lane–style jackets. Given the low temperatures in New York City during fashion week especially, warm and fuzzy toppers appeared to be essential for traveling from show to show.
Celebrities, too, are catching on to this trend. Already this season, we've spotted Hailey Bieber in furry outerwear by Toteme, vintage Saint Laurent, and Ducie. Rihanna was seen heading into her favorite dinner spot in Los Angeles, Giorgio Baldi, wearing a leather bomber jacket and a white fur scarf. Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner kicked off 2025 in fuzzy coats while vacationing in Aspen. Even now that it's starting to get warm outside, fashion's soft focus remains on furry-to-the-touch pieces, from top layers to bag charms.
Keep scrolling to shop the F/W 25 fur trend that's taking over fashion as we speak.
Shop the F/W 25 fur trend:
This popular crossbody scarf is made of a mix of modacrylic and acrylic.
This Prada shearling coat makes an instant statement. Even if you're just wearing jeans and a T-shirt with it, this coat will stand out.
Gucci just reissued its iconic Princeton loafers, and everyone's suddenly swearing by them again. Talk about déjà vu.
Polka dots are also trending. Check and check!
This faux-fur shawl is the perfect way to dress up a simple LBD.
Catch every fashion person styling white poplin dresses and skirts with faux-fur coats next fall.
I haven't been able to get this shearling Ferragamo cape out of my head ever since I saw it on the runway.
This coat is destined to be next fall's It outerwear option—just you wait and see.
This is the exact coat Hailey Bieber wore.
This coat is destined to sell out before next fall. Get yours now while you still can.
A great buy if you're looking for something that looks expensive but won't cost you $1000+.
Every outfit could benefit from this incredible '70s-inspired coat.
Spotted at New York Fashion Week.
Sorry, blanket scarves. Furrier alternatives are coming for your number one spot.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
