5 Elegant, Throw-On Pieces You'll Find in a French Girl's Autumn Capsule Wardrobe

I always find the turn of the seasons a uniquely motivating time to revisit my wardrobe and take stock of what’s really working. I’m not the type to overhaul my entire rotation the moment the weather cools—in fact, many of my most-loved pieces have been with me for years. Instead, I prefer to refine what I already own, neaten things up and make sure I’m not feeling uninspired by the options hanging in front of me.
When I do this seasonal reset, I like to gather a little inspiration to help me decide which staples to prioritise, and where I might consider a new investment. And who better to look to than the French? With their finely tuned eye for timelessness, they’ve perfected the art of the capsule wardrobe.
So, as I prepare to step into autumn, I’ve been leaning into the French-girl approach: curating a handful of enduring wardrobe buys that will carry me through the season ahead. Below, discover the French-inspired autumn capsule wardrobe staples I’ll be channelling in my own wardrobe this season.
5 Pieces in a French Girl's Autumn 2025 Capsule Wardrobe
1. Suede Jacket
Style Notes: A supple suede jacket is the layer of choice for French women this autumn. More intriguing than your classic leather but just as versatile, it layers well with jeans, tailored trousers, or even skirts—making it the kind of effortless piece the French are known to champion.
Shop Suede Jackets:
H&M
Napped Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
And/or
Blouson Pure Suede Jacket
Style with denim for an easy autumn look.
Mint Velvet
Khaki Suede Bomber Jacket
The khaki colour trend is set to take off this autumn.
2. Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: As the days get shorter, the hemlines are getting longer—and wide-leg trousers are having their moment in Paris. These sweeping silhouettes bring movement and a touch of drama in that understated, French-girl kind of way.
Shop Wide-Leg Trousers:
Reformation
Mason Pant
Reformation's Mason Pants are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Fluid Drawstring Trousers
Style these with a brown knit for a chic, tonal look.
Hush
Lya Wool Trousers
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
3. V-Neck Knit
Style Notes: When it comes to knitwear, the French favour thoughtful details, and this season that means a perfectly placed V-neck. Easy to layer under boxy jackets but interesting enough to wear solo, this alternative to the classic crew-neck feels just a little more intentional while remaining endlessly wearable.
Shop V-Neck Knits:
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I always come back to Rise & Fall for their cosy cashmere collection.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Style this over a fresh white tee or wear it on its own.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
In a deep shade of black, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
4. Pull-On Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: No boot style works harder in autumn than the flat pull-on knee-high. Comfortable enough for everyday, pair them with miniskirts or let them peek out from beneath a longer hemline.
Shop Pull-On Knee-High Boots:
Arket
Leather Riding Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Alohas
Sajan Leather Knee-High Boots
Style with a wool mini or pair with knee-grazing shorts.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
5. Button-Down Shirt
Style Notes: As September settles in, wardrobes naturally shift towards a sharper sensibility—and the French are swapping tees and tanks for crisp button-downs. A smart staple that forms the foundation of their chicest autumn outfits, the shirt proves its staying power season after season.
Shop Button-Downs:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's Boyfriend shirts are a fashion person's favourite.
