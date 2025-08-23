You Can Wear Jeans With Anything, But It’s Actually This “Boring” Item That Makes Them Look Elegant

I’ve been patiently waiting for August to slip away and for September’s first chill to settle in, and finally, we’re almost there. The moment the air cools—and maybe even a little earlier—I start riffling through my knitwear collection, the hardest-working heroes of my autumn wardrobe, to take stock of the items set to see me through the next season. As I’ve been taking stock of the pieces I’ll be relying on most this season, I'm reminded of one style that stands out above the rest: the navy jumper.
My cool-weather saviour, I find myself pulling it out multiple times a week once autumn properly begins. Reliable, versatile and enduringly chic, it’s the piece I return to season after season. With that in mind, I’ve been considering the denim pairings that really allow this knit to shine, and as such, I've turned to the internet’s most stylish corners for fresh outfit inspiration.
If you’re ready to get a head start on your autumn style pillars, read on for five navy jumper–and–jeans combinations that will see you through the season in style.
Navy Jumper and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Autumn
1. Navy Jumper + Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: Many of my favourite navy jumper looks come courtesy of Alexa Chung, a well-documented devotee of the combination. Her take on pairing a rich navy knit with equally deep indigo jeans creates a seamless, tonal look that feels polished and elevated, in ways I didn't think denim and knitwear could achieve.
Shop Navy Knits and Indigo Jeans:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS' Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck is a fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These also come in 10 other shades.
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Style these with a fresh white tee or pair with a chunky knit.
2. Navy Jumper + Dark Wash Jeans
Style Notes: On days when autumn feels more moody than magical, I reach for darker tones. A deep navy knit worn with dark-wash denim and finished with accessories in similarly rich hues creates an outfit that feels seasonally grounded and sophisticated without trying too hard.
Shop Navy Knits and Dark Wash Jeans:
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper
Style this over a white tee for a fresher look.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS's column jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Mother Denim
The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom
Style with trainers or pair with pretty Mary Janes.
3. Navy Jumper + Mid-Wash Jeans
Style Notes: Of all the denim pairings, this might be my personal favourite. I wear this at least once or twice a week throughout the colder months, as it works with almost every colour in my wardrobe. Dress it down with black boots or elevate it with a sleek heel—the versatility is endless.
Shop Navy Knits and Mid-Wash Jeans:
Aligne
Dion Knitted Jumper
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a navy knit.
Agolde
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Fashion people always come back to Agolde for their chic denim collection.
Mother Denim
The Reifler Jeans
The slim-fitting silhouette balances out the chunky nature of a roomy navy knit.
4. Navy Jumper + White Jeans:
Style Notes: There’s something undeniably fresh about navy knits paired with crisp white denim. Ideal for late summer days when the sun still lingers but the air has a bite, this pairing feels light yet still cosy enough to handle dropping temperatures.
Shop Navy Knits and White Jeans:
NavyGrey
The Cotton Weekend
Shop this while it's on sale.
Dala
Isle Jean
I own these myself and they're some of my most-worn jeans.
Paige
Sasha 32" Wide Leg Jean
Style with a navy knit or contrast it with a dark black layer.
5. Navy Jumper + Black Jeans
Style Notes: Long considered a styling no-no, I’m firmly of the opinion that navy and black make one of the chicest combinations out there. A navy knit styled with inky black jeans feels sleek, understated and elevated. The key is to choose deep black denim over faded or grey-leaning washes for the most refined effect.
Shop Navy Knits and Black Jeans:
Soft Goat
Boyfriend Crewneck
In my opinion, Soft Goat's cashmere is some of the best on the market.
Autograph
High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
These come in UKL sizes 6—24.
Toteme
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
The straight-leg design ensures these will remain a timeless wardrobe addition.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.