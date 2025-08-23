You Can Wear Jeans With Anything, But It’s Actually This “Boring” Item That Makes Them Look Elegant

Come autumn, all I want to wear is navy jumpers and jeans. Discover the chic pairings I'll be coming back to until spring next year.

Influencers @francescasaffari, @lornasymphony, @lizzyhadfield wear navy jumpers with jeans and boots, sandals and loafers.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari, @lornasymphony, @lizzyhadfield)
I’ve been patiently waiting for August to slip away and for September’s first chill to settle in, and finally, we’re almost there. The moment the air cools—and maybe even a little earlier—I start riffling through my knitwear collection, the hardest-working heroes of my autumn wardrobe, to take stock of the items set to see me through the next season. As I’ve been taking stock of the pieces I’ll be relying on most this season, I'm reminded of one style that stands out above the rest: the navy jumper.

My cool-weather saviour, I find myself pulling it out multiple times a week once autumn properly begins. Reliable, versatile and enduringly chic, it’s the piece I return to season after season. With that in mind, I’ve been considering the denim pairings that really allow this knit to shine, and as such, I've turned to the internet’s most stylish corners for fresh outfit inspiration.

If you’re ready to get a head start on your autumn style pillars, read on for five navy jumper–and–jeans combinations that will see you through the season in style.

1. Navy Jumper + Indigo Jeans

Alexa Chung stands on a staircase wearing a dark navy jumper tucked into indigo jeans. She wears a belt with her jeans and stands with her hand in her pocket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Many of my favourite navy jumper looks come courtesy of Alexa Chung, a well-documented devotee of the combination. Her take on pairing a rich navy knit with equally deep indigo jeans creates a seamless, tonal look that feels polished and elevated, in ways I didn't think denim and knitwear could achieve.

Shop Navy Knits and Indigo Jeans:

2. Navy Jumper + Dark Wash Jeans

Influencer @francescasaffari stands in front of a black wall wearing. navy knit with dark wash jeans.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: On days when autumn feels more moody than magical, I reach for darker tones. A deep navy knit worn with dark-wash denim and finished with accessories in similarly rich hues creates an outfit that feels seasonally grounded and sophisticated without trying too hard.

Shop Navy Knits and Dark Wash Jeans:

3. Navy Jumper + Mid-Wash Jeans

Influencer @lornasymphony stands outside wears a navy jumper with mid-wash blue jeans and white open-toe heels.

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Style Notes: Of all the denim pairings, this might be my personal favourite. I wear this at least once or twice a week throughout the colder months, as it works with almost every colour in my wardrobe. Dress it down with black boots or elevate it with a sleek heel—the versatility is endless.

Shop Navy Knits and Mid-Wash Jeans:

4. Navy Jumper + White Jeans:

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears a navy jumper with white jeans, sandals and a wicker bag.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: There’s something undeniably fresh about navy knits paired with crisp white denim. Ideal for late summer days when the sun still lingers but the air has a bite, this pairing feels light yet still cosy enough to handle dropping temperatures.

Shop Navy Knits and White Jeans:

5. Navy Jumper + Black Jeans

Influencer @lizzyhadfield sits down wearing a dark navy jumper with black jeans and brown square-toe loafers.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Long considered a styling no-no, I’m firmly of the opinion that navy and black make one of the chicest combinations out there. A navy knit styled with inky black jeans feels sleek, understated and elevated. The key is to choose deep black denim over faded or grey-leaning washes for the most refined effect.

Shop Navy Knits and Black Jeans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

