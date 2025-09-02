French Women Know Good Shoes—6 Autumn Styles They're Already Wearing

As the season begins to shift, I can't help but dedicate some time to rethinking my wardrobe. I like to take this moment to pull out the heroes that have earned their place year after year, while also gently setting aside those pieces that haven’t quite been pulling their weight. Once I’ve mapped out where the gaps lie, the inspiration hunt begins—and there’s no source I return to more than French women.
Across my feed, I’ve noticed a handful of chic, versatile and elevated footwear choices making repeat appearances in Paris and beyond right now. Think classics reimagined with modern details, timeless pairs that promise longevity and subtle twists that ensure outfits always look fresh.
So, below, I’ve rounded up the six autumn shoe trends that French girls are wearing already and that I predict will soon be everywhere.
6 French-Girl Autumn Shoe Trends Taking Off Right Now
1. Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Early autumn always delivers some of the most exciting styling opportunities of the year. With temperatures hovering in that perfect in-between, layering becomes both practical and playful, and this is when I like to get the most wear out of pointed-toe knee-high boots. Paired with knee-skimming skirts, they feel polished and easy. Aptly warm yet undeniably chic, this is the boot trend already dominating French capsule wardrobes, and one that’s guaranteed to become a mainstay in the coming months.
2. Glossy Leather Loafers
Style Notes: Few shoes feel as quintessentially autumnal as loafers, and this season, French women are gravitating towards glossy leather finishes. Patent loafers lend a subtle sheen that instantly elevates any outfit, whether they’re grounding casual denim or sharpening up wide-leg trousers.
3. Black Ballet Flats
Style Notes:Ballet flats never really leave the French girl's wardrobe, but autumn gives them a renewed sense of purpose. Their closed-toe silhouette makes them a natural go-to when the chill sets in. Effortlessly chic with denim, midi skirts, or tailored trousers, they’re the perennial favourite that French women lean on season after season.
4. Suede Boat Shoes
Style Notes:Boat shoes have been bubbling up for a few seasons now, but this autumn, suede variations are having a moment. With texture playing such a key role in 2025’s fabric trends, suede brings a softer, cosier edge to the preppy silhouette.
5. Brown Boots
Style Notes: Chocolate brown remains the shade of the season, and boots are the chicest way to wear it. If black feels too stark for autumn, these boots offer a warmer, more luxurious alternative that still works with everything in your wardrobe.
6. Kitten-Heel Slingbacks
Style Notes: Adding just the right amount of lift without sacrificing comfort, slingback kitten heels are the perfect shoe for dinners, workdays, or evenings out. Paired with tailored jeans or pencil skirts, they hit the exact note of poise and ease that defines French style.
