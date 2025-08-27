9 Anti-Trend Buys That Make For the Chicest Autumn Capsule Wardrobe

After a long and languid summer, it's finally time to start thinking about autumn. Whilst the warmer days are holding on, soon enough it will be time to pack away our lightest linens and reintroduce soft knits back into the everyday. For the more organised shopper, there's no time like the present to start building our autumn wardrobes, and honing in on the reliable foundation pieces that will support our outfits through the new season is always the first place I start.
Autumn is rooted in the classics. As a season of layering, year-round heroes can be called upon when the weather shifts into a cooler mode. Perennial classics like a great shirt, trusty jeans and a reliable trench coat consistently reappear when the autumn season returns, proving once again just how worthwhile these wardrobe staples can be. And makes it that much easier to curate a hard-working capsule wardrobe that ensures elevated outfits time and time again.
For me, the most distinct shift from summer into autumn is the textural update. The warmer months are lived in thin-weft linens, airy cottons and barely-there knit tank tops. Marking the shift into the new season is the return of more durable fabrics. Denim, suede and cashmere in various forms re-emerge as the tactical heroes of our looks, bringing a depth to this season’s dressing, especially when layered together.
Already, many of our favourite brands are always in autumn mode, releasing autumn/winter collections filled with versatile autumn-ready buys that can be snapped up now to avoid the last-minute panic. And to make preparing for the new season even easier, I’ve created a refined edit of the 11 most useful capsule wardrobe buys to see you through the autumn months.
With a minimalist edge and timeless appeal, these pieces can swiftly be mixed and matched to create elevated looks throughout the coming months, or can be used as a starting point for more fashion-forward ensembles. Either way, you’ll find that the following timeless buys work hard in your wardrobe, and will continue to support your outfits for many years to come.
Keep scrolling to explore the 9 pieces that make up my autumn capsule wardrobe for 2025.
The Light Jacket
Style Notes: For me, the first clear mark of autumn's arrival is the addition of a light jacket. It's the way that I ease myself out of one season and into another, as a lightweight layer takes on the new autumn chill. This season, there's a variety of stylish options to choose from, with the return of the barn jacket cementing the style as a modern classic that will go the distance, along with various light cotton styles that bring a chic edge and touch of warmth for the cooler months.
Shop Light Jackets:
ARKET
Lined Cotton Jacket
The classic details ensure you'll be reaching for this jacket over and over again.
Toteme
Country Jacket Forest
A jacket so beloved it sells out every year.
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons
Light suede brings a nice contrast of texture to autumn looks.
ACNE STUDIOS
Cotton-Dupioni Jacket
Refined and reliable.
The Soft Knit
Style Notes: Over the summer months, our soft knits have sat around shoulders and peeked out of overflowing bags just in case they were needed when the sun goes down. But, soon enough, these will be an everyday essential, bringing a much-needed cosy finish to our autumn looks. This season, I'm looking to elevated colourways and quality fabrics to bolster my knitwear collection for 2025.
Shop Soft Knits:
ZARA
100% Extrafine Cashmere Sweater
Add a cosy layer with this fine cashmere knit.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Cosy, chic and so easy to style. I've already got two colourways in my capsule wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Knitted Short-Sleeve Cardigan
Short sleeve styles are primed for the transition into the cooler seasons.
ARCH4
Verona Organic Cashmere and Silk-Blend Sweater and Scarf Set
The scarf really sets this sweater apart.
Fresh Denim
Style Notes: As we pack away our linen shorts and trousers, it's time for the most trusted trousers to return: the humble jean. After a few months off, I'm ready to reintroduce classic denim back into the everyday, from work looks to evening drinks to shopping trips, expect to see a lot of denim looks this autumn.
Shop Fresh Denim:
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
This pair comes highly rated by stylish people everywhere.
ARKET
Bloom Barrel Jeans
A quick way to freshen up your favourite autumn looks is with white denim.
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
COS is known for excellent denim on the high street.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Paloma Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans
A smart addition to your wardrobe all year round.
The Suede Tote
Style Notes: The suede tote is ready to take over from the basket bag as a spacious companion to hold all your most treasured possessions. As accessories are the finishing touches of an outfit, I've searched for elegant suede and suede-look bags that bring together style and practicality in equal measure.
Shop Suede Totes:
COS
Marais Bowling Bag - Suede
From the shade to the silhouette to the suede finish—everything about this bag looks incredibly high end.
TOTEME
Lounge Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
Toteme's Lounge bag has been on my wish list for a while. Now, the suede version has convinced me to take the plunge.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo in Cypress
This soft green shade is surprisingly versatile.
DeMellier
The Miami | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth
Spacious and chic in equal measure.
The Classic Shirt
Style Notes: No longer simply reserved for office attire, the classic shirt has become a mainstay in the off-duty wardrobes of stylish people for years. Moving into the autumn season, a great shirt is ideal for layering outfits on cooler days, as well as bringing a put-together finish to more relaxed looks. This season, turn back to the most staple styles with the simple white, easy denim and perennial stripes below.
Shop Classic Shirts:
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Embroidered Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Simply classic.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
A great white shirt will work hard in your wardrobe.
Sezane
Tomboy Shirt - Ecru-Camel Stripes
Sézane has so many great shirts, but this camel and white stripe combination is my personal favourite.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Blue
A brand that knows all about excellent shirts.
Staple Flats
Style Notes: Our summer sandals have worked hard over the past few months, and now it's time for something a little more durable for the coming season, but with the same comfort element. This autumn, the classics return with humble loafers and ballet flats continuing to be the reliable flat shoe options that fashion people reach for when styling jeans, tailoring and dresses.
Shop Staple Flats:
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
If you're investing in loafers this season, few are as classic as Gucci's Jordaan.
Le Monde Béryl
Regency Slipper / Chocolate Woven Leather
Bring a 2025 twist to your ballet flats with a woven leather look.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
Yes, M&S's best-selling loafers are back again.
The Row
Leather Ballet Flats
I predict these won't stick around for long.
The Transitional Dress
Style Notes: With a little styling, our summer dresses can flow into our autumn looks. But if you're ready for something new, or are searching for a more autumn-ready option for the new season, these are the pieces I'd look to first. Knit fabrics come into play as we move into the cooler months, and strappy styles are replaced with cosier long-sleeve options. Style up with loafers, boots and ballet flats throughout the season.
Shop Transitional Dresses:
DOEN
Quintessa Dress - Deep Crimson
Wear with sandals and flats on warmer days, or swap out for loafers of boots when the weather turns.
MANGO
Perkins-Neck Knitted Dress
Just so elegant.
ZARA
Striped Shirt Dress Zw Collection
A sleek addition to your work and off-duty wardrobe.
LE KASHA
Cashmere Midi Dress
A dress that will always be in style.
Smart Tailoring
Style Notes: If you're looking to bring a polished edge to autumn dressing, it's time to take account of your tailoring collection. Crisp tailored trousers have cemented themselves as a capsule wardrobe hero over the past few years, and a sharp blazer can be relied upon when bringing a put-together edge to relaxed jeans and floaty dresses.