9 Anti-Trend Buys That Make For the Chicest Autumn Capsule Wardrobe

A new season is upon us, and this refined capsule wardrobe will make getting dressed this autumn easier and chicer. Find out more about the 9 staple pieces worth knowing about now.

Woman wears black jacket and cream jeans; woman wears black knit dress and loafers; woman wears trench coat and blue jeans
(Image credit: @chloekathbutler @nlmarilyn @laurareilly___ )
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

After a long and languid summer, it's finally time to start thinking about autumn. Whilst the warmer days are holding on, soon enough it will be time to pack away our lightest linens and reintroduce soft knits back into the everyday. For the more organised shopper, there's no time like the present to start building our autumn wardrobes, and honing in on the reliable foundation pieces that will support our outfits through the new season is always the first place I start.

Autumn is rooted in the classics. As a season of layering, year-round heroes can be called upon when the weather shifts into a cooler mode. Perennial classics like a great shirt, trusty jeans and a reliable trench coat consistently reappear when the autumn season returns, proving once again just how worthwhile these wardrobe staples can be. And makes it that much easier to curate a hard-working capsule wardrobe that ensures elevated outfits time and time again.

Woman wears suede trench coat, blue jeans and suede flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

For me, the most distinct shift from summer into autumn is the textural update. The warmer months are lived in thin-weft linens, airy cottons and barely-there knit tank tops. Marking the shift into the new season is the return of more durable fabrics. Denim, suede and cashmere in various forms re-emerge as the tactical heroes of our looks, bringing a depth to this season’s dressing, especially when layered together.

Already, many of our favourite brands are always in autumn mode, releasing autumn/winter collections filled with versatile autumn-ready buys that can be snapped up now to avoid the last-minute panic. And to make preparing for the new season even easier, I’ve created a refined edit of the 11 most useful capsule wardrobe buys to see you through the autumn months.

With a minimalist edge and timeless appeal, these pieces can swiftly be mixed and matched to create elevated looks throughout the coming months, or can be used as a starting point for more fashion-forward ensembles. Either way, you’ll find that the following timeless buys work hard in your wardrobe, and will continue to support your outfits for many years to come.

Keep scrolling to explore the 9 pieces that make up my autumn capsule wardrobe for 2025.

The Light Jacket

Woman wears beige jacket, blue jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @rachel_keegan)

Style Notes: For me, the first clear mark of autumn's arrival is the addition of a light jacket. It's the way that I ease myself out of one season and into another, as a lightweight layer takes on the new autumn chill. This season, there's a variety of stylish options to choose from, with the return of the barn jacket cementing the style as a modern classic that will go the distance, along with various light cotton styles that bring a chic edge and touch of warmth for the cooler months.

Shop Light Jackets:

The Soft Knit

Woman wears knit scarf, grey jumper, grey trousers

(Image credit: @samereid___)

Style Notes: Over the summer months, our soft knits have sat around shoulders and peeked out of overflowing bags just in case they were needed when the sun goes down. But, soon enough, these will be an everyday essential, bringing a much-needed cosy finish to our autumn looks. This season, I'm looking to elevated colourways and quality fabrics to bolster my knitwear collection for 2025.

Shop Soft Knits:

Fresh Denim

Woman wears beige trench coat and blue jeans

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Style Notes: As we pack away our linen shorts and trousers, it's time for the most trusted trousers to return: the humble jean. After a few months off, I'm ready to reintroduce classic denim back into the everyday, from work looks to evening drinks to shopping trips, expect to see a lot of denim looks this autumn.

Shop Fresh Denim:

The Suede Tote

Woman wears cap, green jumper, blue jeans. loafers and suede bag

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: The suede tote is ready to take over from the basket bag as a spacious companion to hold all your most treasured possessions. As accessories are the finishing touches of an outfit, I've searched for elegant suede and suede-look bags that bring together style and practicality in equal measure.

Shop Suede Totes:

The Classic Shirt

Woman wears striped shirt, white tank top, white trousers

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: No longer simply reserved for office attire, the classic shirt has become a mainstay in the off-duty wardrobes of stylish people for years. Moving into the autumn season, a great shirt is ideal for layering outfits on cooler days, as well as bringing a put-together finish to more relaxed looks. This season, turn back to the most staple styles with the simple white, easy denim and perennial stripes below.

Shop Classic Shirts:

Staple Flats

Woman wears light jacket, light jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Our summer sandals have worked hard over the past few months, and now it's time for something a little more durable for the coming season, but with the same comfort element. This autumn, the classics return with humble loafers and ballet flats continuing to be the reliable flat shoe options that fashion people reach for when styling jeans, tailoring and dresses.

Shop Staple Flats:

The Transitional Dress

Woman wears knit dress, white socks and black loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: With a little styling, our summer dresses can flow into our autumn looks. But if you're ready for something new, or are searching for a more autumn-ready option for the new season, these are the pieces I'd look to first. Knit fabrics come into play as we move into the cooler months, and strappy styles are replaced with cosier long-sleeve options. Style up with loafers, boots and ballet flats throughout the season.

Shop Transitional Dresses:

Smart Tailoring

Woman wears black rollneck, white shirt and tailored trousers

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: If you're looking to bring a polished edge to autumn dressing, it's time to take account of your tailoring collection. Crisp tailored trousers have cemented themselves as a capsule wardrobe hero over the past few years, and a sharp blazer can be relied upon when bringing a put-together edge to relaxed jeans and floaty dresses.

Shop Smart Tailoring:

The Trusty Trench