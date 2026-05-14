It’s Not Over: This Major 2025 Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Even More Popular This Summer

When Mrs. Prada puts something on the runway, you already know it'll be a trend in a couple of months time. That's certainly the case with the chunky garden clogs we saw on the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Clogs as a trend had come and went, but now they're officially back again.
The great thing about a clog is the add some intentional clunkiness to a look that helps literally ground it. It's a nice alternative to the daintiness of a ballet flat. Clogs are just as easily to slip into but give you some height and heft.
They also look a little out of place outside of the garden, which is what makes them so fun to style. They're an ideal shoe to exercise the wrong shoe theory. Throw them on with an apron dress a-la Miu Miu or a lace skirt for a perfectly feminine look that is just offbeat enough. And if you do end up gardening at all this summer, you'll already be prepared.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.