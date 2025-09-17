It’s More Than a Coincidence—Margot Robbie Wears This Specific Jacket, Jeans and Shoe Formula Every Time She's In New York

Margot Robbie relies on tried-and-tested outfit formulas as much as the rest of us. Read on to discover the jacket, jeans and shoe combination she wears every time she's out in New York.

Like so many others, I’ve spent plenty of time curating a capsule wardrobe—a tight edit of pieces and outfit formulas I can rely on season after season. For most of us, this kind of rotation feels necessary to pull together chic outfits in a rush. For celebrities, however, with stylists on speed dial and wardrobes that rotate at speed, they rarely repeat looks the way we do. Except, that is, for Margot Robbie.

Despite having access to a far more expansive wardrobe than my own, Robbie appreciates the ease of a go-to formula. In fact, I've come to realise that she seems to lean on the very same three-piece combination whenever she visits New York: a chic, slightly oversized blazer, mid-wash blue jeans (often high-waisted), and a pointed-toe shoe, alternating between boots and heels.

A simple trio with a polished effect, the blazer brings structure and sleekness, the jeans add an effortless energy, and the pointed-toe footwear elongates her frame while adding an element of sharpness. Creating a chic, wearable look that feels perfectly in step with New York’s smart casual styling rhythm.

Across multiple trips to the city, Robbie has repeated this combination with only the slightest tweaks—sometimes a crisp shirt, sometimes a slouchy tee; sometimes a classic black blazer, sometimes a check. But the formula remains the same.

Inspired by the versatility, the ease and the elegance of Robbie's New York styling formula, read on to discover my edit of the best blazers, jeans and pointed-toe shoes below.

