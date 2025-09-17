It’s More Than a Coincidence—Margot Robbie Wears This Specific Jacket, Jeans and Shoe Formula Every Time She's In New York

Like so many others, I’ve spent plenty of time curating a capsule wardrobe—a tight edit of pieces and outfit formulas I can rely on season after season. For most of us, this kind of rotation feels necessary to pull together chic outfits in a rush. For celebrities, however, with stylists on speed dial and wardrobes that rotate at speed, they rarely repeat looks the way we do. Except, that is, for Margot Robbie.
Despite having access to a far more expansive wardrobe than my own, Robbie appreciates the ease of a go-to formula. In fact, I've come to realise that she seems to lean on the very same three-piece combination whenever she visits New York: a chic, slightly oversized blazer, mid-wash blue jeans (often high-waisted), and a pointed-toe shoe, alternating between boots and heels.
A simple trio with a polished effect, the blazer brings structure and sleekness, the jeans add an effortless energy, and the pointed-toe footwear elongates her frame while adding an element of sharpness. Creating a chic, wearable look that feels perfectly in step with New York’s smart casual styling rhythm.
Across multiple trips to the city, Robbie has repeated this combination with only the slightest tweaks—sometimes a crisp shirt, sometimes a slouchy tee; sometimes a classic black blazer, sometimes a check. But the formula remains the same.
Inspired by the versatility, the ease and the elegance of Robbie's New York styling formula, read on to discover my edit of the best blazers, jeans and pointed-toe shoes below.
Shop Blazers, Jeans and Pointed-Toe Shoes:
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer
Style with the matching shorts or pair with jeans à la Robbie.
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans
These also come in 18 other shades.
H&M
Pointed Ankle Boots
These come up slightly small, so consider sizing up.
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer
The wool composition ensures a cosy fit.
Mango
Danila Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Cowboy Block Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
The mid-hight heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
Arket
Relaxed Blazer – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black blazer.
Sessun
Denimi Stoneblue Jeans
Style with a simple white tee then layer with a boxy blazer.
Mango
Heeled Leather Shoes
Style with a sleek pencil skirt or pair with wide-leg jeans.
COS
Merino Wool-Blend Blazer
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sézane
70's Jeans
In my opinion, high-waisted jeans will never go out of style.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Wear these under jeans or style with a swishy skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.