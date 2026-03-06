The 5 Blouses Everyone Will Wear With Jeans, Skirts, and Trousers in Spring

If the word ‘blouse’ conjures up images of old school uniforms and elegant older ladies for you as much as it does for me, then you’ll be pleased to know the latest iterations of the feminine shirt couldn’t stray further from dated designs. Unless we’re looking at soft florals, that is, which absolutely teeter on vintage flair—retro fashion fans, rejoice.
Instead, we’re seeing designers lean into more striking styles. Think exaggerated bows at Saint Laurent—a much more exciting take on the classic white cotton shirt—punchy peplums at Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten and Khaite, and beach-ready broderie anglaise to welcome us back into our boho era (as if it ever went away).
Plus, Dolce & Gabbana confirmed an age-old question every lazy girl has been asking: yes, you can wear your pyjamas outside—so long as they’re boldly printed, full of colour and crisply ironed. Crumpled cotton still won’t quite cut it.
Just scroll below to see (and shop) the key blouse trends to note now—and rest assured you can wear each and every one with jeans. Hurrah!
5 Spring/Summer 26 Blouse Trends to Note Now:
1. Big Bows
Style Notes: Saint Laurent sent no fewer than 11 iterations of this blouse down the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, clearly cementing it as a key hero piece—yet it’s surprisingly simple. While we’re no strangers to a pussybow blouse, these extra-large, stiff cotton styles feel far more striking, effortlessly pairing with jeans, skirts, trousers, or in the case of Saint Laurent, lots of leather.
Shop the Look:
Saint Laurent
Scarf-detailed cotton-poplin shirt
The Saint Laurent runway style has just hit stores and is already proving incredibly popular.
Glamorous
Raglan Volume Sleeve Blouse
With an extra large bow, puff sleeves and long cuffs, this blouse expertly taps into the trend.
Sezane
Tazia Shirt Deep Brown
This deep brown shade will effortlessly pair with cream, black, blue and mustard yellow.
COS
Bow-Detail Cotton Blouse
A high street version of the runway style, and a great one at that.
Rejina Pyo
Scarf-Detail Shirt
Tie this scarf detail tighter to create a bigger bow.
2. Pyjama Prints
Style Notes: As someone who loves a patterned pyjama, this is the blouse trend I’m especially excited about: Dolce & Gabbana has given us the green light to wear our PJs outside, sending a huge number of printed picks down the runway. The standout staple? Striped pyjama tops, styled with shorts, matching trousers and even dungarees. While some brands have classic striped cotton shirts to shop, a browse of the nightwear section feels far more on the nose.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Tencel™ Lyocell, Mocha Multi Stripe
With Nothing Underneath is the shirting brand us fashion editors are investing in.
Miu Miu
Striped Poplin Pajama Shirt
Love your labels? This shirt comes with a contrasting Miu Miu tag.
CALVIN KLEIN
Cropped Cotton Poplin Pyjama Top
Yes, it’s a pyjama shirt, but pair it with tailored trousers, jeans or even a pencil skirt and nobody will know you slept in it.
FAITHFULL
Clemente Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Green and pink has emerged as a key colour pairing of the season. Style this cotton shirt with cherry blossom trousers, layered over a raspberry tee, or accessorised with a blush bag to lean into the trend.
Sleeper
Pastelle Oversized Set
You've probably spied TBCo on the feeds of some of the chicest women on Instagram and this pretty pink set is great proof of why.
3. Bohemian Broderie Anglaise
Style Notes: Granted, broderie anglaise can feel a little dated—but not when it’s imbued with bohemian ease. Think slouchy blouse shapes, voluminous accents and patterns that feel more haphazard than perfect. As you’d expect, Isabel Marant leads the way, proving denim, khaki colours and suede accents are the perfect accompaniment.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Maxy Shirt
This cotton-linen blend shirt feels especially apt for summer. Just note any bra, vest or bare skin will be visible underneath, so best to keep colour palettes in mind.
Marant Etoile
Shana Embroidered Cotton Top in Beige
Not all broderie anglaise blouses need to be white. Case in point: Isabel Marant's sand-colour pull-on piece.