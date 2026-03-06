The 5 Blouses Everyone Will Wear With Jeans, Skirts, and Trousers in Spring

Statement-making shirts are top of the agenda with big bows, pyjama prints and punchy peplums in the spotlight. Scroll on to see the spring blouse trends taking over this year.

5 spring blouse trends: Saint Laurent, Dolce &amp; Gabbana, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, Bernadette
If the word ‘blouse’ conjures up images of old school uniforms and elegant older ladies for you as much as it does for me, then you’ll be pleased to know the latest iterations of the feminine shirt couldn’t stray further from dated designs. Unless we’re looking at soft florals, that is, which absolutely teeter on vintage flair—retro fashion fans, rejoice.

Instead, we’re seeing designers lean into more striking styles. Think exaggerated bows at Saint Laurent—a much more exciting take on the classic white cotton shirt—punchy peplums at Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten and Khaite, and beach-ready broderie anglaise to welcome us back into our boho era (as if it ever went away).

Plus, Dolce & Gabbana confirmed an age-old question every lazy girl has been asking: yes, you can wear your pyjamas outside—so long as they’re boldly printed, full of colour and crisply ironed. Crumpled cotton still won’t quite cut it.

Just scroll below to see (and shop) the key blouse trends to note now—and rest assured you can wear each and every one with jeans. Hurrah!

1. Big Bows

Saint Laurent S26 runway blouse trends

Style Notes: Saint Laurent sent no fewer than 11 iterations of this blouse down the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, clearly cementing it as a key hero piece—yet it’s surprisingly simple. While we’re no strangers to a pussybow blouse, these extra-large, stiff cotton styles feel far more striking, effortlessly pairing with jeans, skirts, trousers, or in the case of Saint Laurent, lots of leather.

Shop the Look:

2. Pyjama Prints

Dolce Gabbana S26 pyjama shirt

Style Notes: As someone who loves a patterned pyjama, this is the blouse trend I’m especially excited about: Dolce & Gabbana has given us the green light to wear our PJs outside, sending a huge number of printed picks down the runway. The standout staple? Striped pyjama tops, styled with shorts, matching trousers and even dungarees. While some brands have classic striped cotton shirts to shop, a browse of the nightwear section feels far more on the nose.

Shop the Look:

3. Bohemian Broderie Anglaise

Isabel Marant S26 runway blouse trends

Style Notes: Granted, broderie anglaise can feel a little dated—but not when it’s imbued with bohemian ease. Think slouchy blouse shapes, voluminous accents and patterns that feel more haphazard than perfect. As you’d expect, Isabel Marant leads the way, proving denim, khaki colours and suede accents are the perfect accompaniment.

Shop the Look: