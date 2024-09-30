Forget Black—Celebs and Fashion People Keep Coming Back to This Loud Shoe Trend

As fall sets in, I've noticed a rising movement embraced by style enthusiasts and celebrities. Many of my favorite fashion people are embracing the concept that less is more by opting for minimalistic outfits. However, they're incorporating loud accessories like animal-print shoes to elevate their simple ensembles.

Animal-print footwear—as seen on notable figures like Kate Moss and Rihanna and fashion influencers in Paris and New York—is making a bold statement. Its appeal lies in its capacity to inject a sense of freshness and excitement into any ensemble, making it an excellent way to rejuvenate one's cold-weather wardrobe. The best part? Fashion people show no bias when it comes to style or print. I've spotted everything from Western-inspired cow-print boots and abstract zebra-striped kitten mules to sophisticated embossed-snakeskin sandals and charming leopard-print pumps. This wide array of animal-print footwear showcases its remarkable adaptability to different styles and occasions.

Kate Moss wears a sheer minidress with black sunglasses and leopard-print slingback heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While animal prints may seem daring and somewhat challenging to style, their neutral color palette of brown, black, and white makes them much more versatile than one might think. Regardless of the pattern or shoe style, each can be effortlessly paired with a wide range of garments, including wide-leg pants, baggy jeans, sheer dresses, and sleek pencil skirts.

Danielle wears a white sweater, white pants, snakeskin shoes, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Furthermore, the sudden resurgence in the popularity of animal-print shoes has prompted footwear brands to explore modern approaches to meet this fashion demand, resulting in new styles that feel contemporary and in line with the fashion landscape of 2024 rather than reminiscent of early 2000s styles.

Linda wears a black leather blazer, gray v-neck sweater, black pants, zebra-print shoes, and a black handbag.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

To fully delve into this trend and discover the most sought-after animal-print shoes, continue reading and shop our carefully curated selection of the best options.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

