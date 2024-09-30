Forget Black—Celebs and Fashion People Keep Coming Back to This Loud Shoe Trend

As fall sets in, I've noticed a rising movement embraced by style enthusiasts and celebrities. Many of my favorite fashion people are embracing the concept that less is more by opting for minimalistic outfits. However, they're incorporating loud accessories like animal-print shoes to elevate their simple ensembles.

Animal-print footwear—as seen on notable figures like Kate Moss and Rihanna and fashion influencers in Paris and New York—is making a bold statement. Its appeal lies in its capacity to inject a sense of freshness and excitement into any ensemble, making it an excellent way to rejuvenate one's cold-weather wardrobe. The best part? Fashion people show no bias when it comes to style or print. I've spotted everything from Western-inspired cow-print boots and abstract zebra-striped kitten mules to sophisticated embossed-snakeskin sandals and charming leopard-print pumps. This wide array of animal-print footwear showcases its remarkable adaptability to different styles and occasions.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While animal prints may seem daring and somewhat challenging to style, their neutral color palette of brown, black, and white makes them much more versatile than one might think. Regardless of the pattern or shoe style, each can be effortlessly paired with a wide range of garments, including wide-leg pants, baggy jeans, sheer dresses, and sleek pencil skirts.

Furthermore, the sudden resurgence in the popularity of animal-print shoes has prompted footwear brands to explore modern approaches to meet this fashion demand, resulting in new styles that feel contemporary and in line with the fashion landscape of 2024 rather than reminiscent of early 2000s styles.

To fully delve into this trend and discover the most sought-after animal-print shoes, continue reading and shop our carefully curated selection of the best options.

Shop the Best Animal-Print Shoes

H&M Bow-Detail Ballet Flats $30 SHOP NOW The subtle square-toe design is so chic and modern.

Marc Fisher Rosaly Kitten Heel Mules $150 SHOP NOW The calf hair makes these look a lot more expensive than they are.

Schutz Frances Pointed Toe Booties $198 SHOP NOW Pair with sheer tights, a flowy midi skirt, and an elevated tank top.

ZARA Animal Print Slingbacks $60 SHOP NOW This exotic print reminds me of the one we saw in Tory Burch's S/S 25 collection.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW Reformation's Bethany Flats are best sellers for a good reason.

Jeffrey Campbell Arabella Heels $168 SHOP NOW Wear these to the office with black trousers and a fitted blazer.

Nakedvice The Stacey Boots $270 SHOP NOW These are at the top of my wish list.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Affordable and easy to style.

STAUD Wally Mules $350 SHOP NOW Wow, I've never seen anything like these.

Kenneth Cole Jasper Mary Jane Flats $109 SHOP NOW Mary Janes continue to be a popular choice.

Prada Printed Leather Slides $1250 SHOP NOW These unique mules have the ability to elevate any look.

Dune Pardner Snakeskin Embossed Western Boots $225 SHOP NOW Style with white wide-leg jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a gray sweater.