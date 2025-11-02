Not Brown, Not Black—This Surprising Shoe Colour Trend Makes Jeans Look Their Classiest

If I’m leaving the house, nine times out of ten, I’m doing it in jeans. Whether I’m running to the shops, heading into the office, or dressing up for the evening, denim is my default. Over the years, I’ve learned which pieces bring out the best in my jeans, so I thought I had my pairings perfected. This week, however, I spotted Sofia Richie Grainge styling her denim with a shoe choice so elegant it stopped me mid-scroll.
Instead of reaching for a predictable jeans pairing, like black ballet flats or loafers, Sofia opted for a glossy pair of Saint Laurent Satin Heels (£805) in a warm shade of beige. While black might have felt too stark and brown, a little boring, the beige satin felt soft against the denim’s texture, as well as being subtly light-catching in a way that made her whole look feel expensive.
Though I wear jeans daily, I’d never thought to pair them with beige satin heels. But the more I looked, the more it made sense. The sheen of the satin brings sophistication without overpowering, while the beige tone harmonises beautifully with pale-wash denim
Inspired by the easy, understated elegance of her outfit, I’ve tracked down Sofia's outfit, as well as curated an edit of the best beige heels, jeans and suede jackets on the market right now. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Sofia's Look:
SRG
Elenore Suede Jacket
Shop the specific suede jacket Sofia loves.
Levis
501 90's Ankle Straight-Leg Denim Jeans
If you're going to invest in one pair of years, I recommend they be Levis 501s.
Saint Laurent
L’entracte Slingback Pumps 110
These glossy satin shoes will elevate every single outfit.
Shop Beige Heels:
H&M
Pointed T-Strap Court Shoes
The T-bar design gives these classic beige heels a retro elegance.
Asos Design
Samber Slingback Stiletto Heels
Pair these with your favourite jeans or style with a floaty skirt.
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Gianvito Rossi
Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps
While I love these in beige, they also come in cream, grey and pink.
Shop Jeans:
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' straight-leg jeans are some of my all-time favourites.
Mango
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg jeans.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Stovepipe Straight Leg Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Shop Suede Jackets:
H&M
Napped Jacket
This roomy jacket layers well over thick knits.
Hush
Suede Bomber Jacket
This warm shade of brown is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reiss
Suede Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
While I love this in the supple suede style, it also comes in a butter leather design.
AllSaints
Clay Funnel Neck Suede Cropped Jacket
Style this with denim or give it a boho energy and pair with a swishy skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.