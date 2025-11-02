Not Brown, Not Black—This Surprising Shoe Colour Trend Makes Jeans Look Their Classiest

There’s a formula for making jeans look classy, and Sofia Richie Grainge has it down to a T. Discover her chic denim and shoe styling below.

Sofia Richie Grainge poses on a balcony wearing a light beige suede jacket, blue vintage Levi jeans and satin pointe-toe heels. She holds a black leather bag in her hand and wear black sunglasses.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If I’m leaving the house, nine times out of ten, I’m doing it in jeans. Whether I’m running to the shops, heading into the office, or dressing up for the evening, denim is my default. Over the years, I’ve learned which pieces bring out the best in my jeans, so I thought I had my pairings perfected. This week, however, I spotted Sofia Richie Grainge styling her denim with a shoe choice so elegant it stopped me mid-scroll.

Instead of reaching for a predictable jeans pairing, like black ballet flats or loafers, Sofia opted for a glossy pair of Saint Laurent Satin Heels (£805) in a warm shade of beige. While black might have felt too stark and brown, a little boring, the beige satin felt soft against the denim’s texture, as well as being subtly light-catching in a way that made her whole look feel expensive.

Sofia Richie Grainge poses on a balcony wearing a light beige suede jacket, blue vintage Levi jeans and satin pointe-toe heels. She holds a black leather bag in her hand and wear black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Though I wear jeans daily, I’d never thought to pair them with beige satin heels. But the more I looked, the more it made sense. The sheen of the satin brings sophistication without overpowering, while the beige tone harmonises beautifully with pale-wash denim

To complete her look, Sofia layered on the SRG Eleanor Suede Bomber Jacket (£680) from her newly launched label, added black sunglasses, and carried a sleek leather tote.

Inspired by the easy, understated elegance of her outfit, I’ve tracked down Sofia's outfit, as well as curated an edit of the best beige heels, jeans and suede jackets on the market right now. Read on to discover my picks.

Shop Sofia's Look:

Shop Beige Heels:

Shop Jeans:

Shop Suede Jackets:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸